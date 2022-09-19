Impartial conscience needed

As a toddler, I was held up as the Queen drove through Mosgiel in 1963 and my mother would tell my later siblings that I had been the one to see the Queen. Photo: Evening Star

Around 10 years ago, I was working with a British woman who was an enthusiastic supporter of the Queen.

So much so that in recognition of the Queen’s birthday holiday she brought along a birthday cake for us all to celebrate. Half a dozen of us sat around and talked about the number of times we had seen the Queen on her visits to New Zealand. I think I had seen her the most at four times; one of our colleagues had even met the Queen and presented her with some flowers.

When we asked our colleague from Sunderland, in the North of England, how many times she had seen the Queen, she replied she had never seen her in her entire life. It made us realise how often Queen Elizabeth II had visited New Zealand and what a big deal many of her 10 visits had been.

As a toddler, I was held up as the Queen drove through Mosgiel in 1963 and my mother would tell my later siblings that I had been the one to see the Queen. I also caught a glimpse of her in 1981 when I happened to pass her walkabout on my lunch break.

In 1990, I saw her at Waitangi at the 150th commemorations of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi. I had gone to see the many waka on the beachfront and had taken my "Honour the Treaty" banner, but I couldn’t decide whether I was going to join the protesters or join with the commemorators.

In the end, I decided I would go and hear the speeches and managed to climb over some seating to get a rather good view of the proceedings.

If you see any reports or hear any recordings of that day you would have been under the impression that the Queen was shouted at and heckled throughout her speech. As someone who was there at the time I can say that many of us sat there expecting to be unimpressed and a little belligerent.

However, like many others, I was pleasantly surprised that her speech recognised that the Treaty was "imperfectly observed". Even though some heckling and chants did occur, most of the noise is from the rest of us turning around to shout at them to shut up so we could hear what else she was going to say.

The last time I saw the Queen was in 1995 when I took my 8 and 10-year-old daughters to the Octagon to see both the Queen and Prince Philip. I was not going to have my children wave Union Jacks and so I printed off a couple of Māori flags and taped them to sticks for them to wave at the visiting royals. While waiting for them to arrive, my cousin and a group of her friends turned up to demonstrate against the failure of the Crown to honour the Treaty. They saw our flags and took up a position behind us. This meant that my girls did not actually get to meet the Queen or Prince Philip. Instead they had to peer around the diplomatic protection squad who formed a barrier between us and them.

My attitude to the monarchy and its role in New Zealand is an ambivalent one. I have independent republican tendencies and so on the one hand I could never be in the army, police, Parliament or become a senior public servant because I could never swear the oath of allegiance to the monarch that is necessary to do those roles.

On the other hand I worry about a potential diminished status of the Treaty under a republic and the possibility for even greater division it could inspire. For example, taking a claim to the Waitangi Tribunal against the Crown is one thing, but it would create a different response if you had to take a claim against "The People of New Zealand". The optics, and therefore the meaning, changes.

One thing I did realise on that Waitangi Day in 1990 was the actual powerlessness of the Queen. For generations, Māori had been calling for justice from the sovereign, pleading to them to make their government abide by the agreements they had made. I finally realised that the real power was, and had always been, held by the settlers and the government they wielded.

Many of us will not want to become a republic and give up a relationship with the Crown until we can be sure that the government, be they left or right, can be trusted not to curb our rights or use us as a political football. Until the time that the state can prove itself trustworthy, it may pay to have someone from the outside to act as an impartial conscience.

- Anaru Eketone is an associate professor in social and community work at the University of Otago.