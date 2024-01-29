The importance of knowing people care

Felt in New Zealand and Scotland. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Every time I disembark from the heavy airliner conveying me and my fellow passengers from some faraway destination to the sunny shores of New Zealand, I am greeted by my brothers and sisters holding up a brightly coloured and lovingly drawn poster reading "Welcome home Jean!"

I have saved every one of these posters over the years and whenever I am feeling particularly homesick I like to pull them out and savour all the beautiful handwritten messages of love and welcome.

Unfortunately, I am no stranger to flying across the world in a distraught and befuddled state.

Nine years ago I boarded a flight to New Zealand from Edinburgh following the sudden suicide of my younger brother. About a month ago, I did the same for my father, following his heart attack.

On both occasions I was immensely grateful for the kindness of the cabin crew.

On the latter occasion, I found myself running full pelt through Hong Kong airport in a bid to catch my plane to Auckland.

I was sobbing and hyperventilating; I didn’t know when my father’s funeral had been scheduled for, and I was worried about missing it.

The cabin crew were marvellously kind; they took me aside, gave me some water and a whole box of tissues, and one sweet lady even held my hand as I wept.

They set me up with a Skycouch so I was able to get some rest. I felt cared for, like my sorrow mattered.

I like to think that this kindness was more than corporate responsibility. It’s a warmth, a compassion, a generosity that can well be embodied by the Māori concept of manaakitanga.

It is hard to quantify exactly all the dimensions of manaakitanga. It encompasses the values of hospitality, kindness, responsibility and reciprocity.

I think most Kiwis exhibit manaakitanga instinctively, lending a helping hand to those struggling in the community and showing up for others when things get rough.

Perhaps this arises in part from the diversity of our population and the myriad difficulties our nation has been through over recent years, from treacherous tectonic plates and the heartbreaking Christchurch massacre to the exhausting global pandemic.

There is a Māori proverb that encapsulates this sort of attitude: "Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini" — My strength is not that of an individual, but that of the collective.

From offering directions and recommending must-visit places to answering any queries lost tourists may have, Kiwis are usually more than happy to help out visitors to the country.

There’s also a brilliant informality that can instantly set one at ease; the average Kiwi has no airs or graces.

Of course, kindness can only get one so far. Kindness alone doesn’t pay the bills or bring a loved one back from the dead.

But it certainly helps a great deal — a simple gesture, an enveloping hug, or a mere smile can lift one’s spirits, put that extra pep in one’s steps, or make a day worth living through.

As someone who has suffered from chronic depression, c-PTSD and suicidal ideation for more than 10 years, I can honestly say I probably wouldn’t be here today if not for the love and kindness of friends, family and veritable strangers, both here in Scotland and back home in New Zealand.

I am lucky to have a number of places I call home. First and foremost, home is always with my family, even though they might be scattered across Aotearoa.

And then I have my home in Scotland, with my dear friend Fidra and her exceptionally kind family.

But there is another home in New Zealand, one with my lovely Brumder family, our dear family friends. We connected about 15 years ago, when they first moved to New Zealand and their youngest daughter became friends with my brother John. Following his death we grew even closer.

It was only at the Brumders’ house this summer that my mother was finally able to get a full night’s sleep, following the passing of her husband.

Their gentleness and compassion, combined with the peace and solitude of their welcoming home, let her relax and take stock of her new life and situation.

My whole family was welcome there — we stretched out in the sun, played backgammon after dinner, and raided the blueberry orchard. Ellen and Nick Brumder sat with us, listened to us in our grief and showed us extraordinary kindness.

Manaakitanga is not so different from the underlying Scottish warmth and hospitality felt even now on the chilly streets of Edinburgh. There is something so cheery and down to earth in my home away from home.

I’ve made friends in the strangest of places — on the tram, in the queue for coffee, in a kebab shop at 2am. There’s a brashness baked into the nation’s psyche, a friendly audacity that’s not too different from the cheerful ingenuity and resourcefulness of our own No 8 wire mentality.

I don’t know when I will next be back in Aotearoa. I sincerely hope my next visit will just be for a holiday, or to meet my next niece or nephew.

But I have no doubt that whenever I next land on those sunny shores, I will be greeted by the same warmth, love, and hand-coloured posters.

— Jean Balchin is an ODT columnist who has just started a new life in Edinburgh.