It is their challenge to lay down

Hurricanes Poua perform a haka during the round two Super Rugby Aupiki match between Hurricanes Poua and Matatu on March 9. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The haka regional competitions are on at the moment. It is 80 days of full-on kapa haka as 120 kapa (groups) perform for the mana of their communities and a spot on the Te Matatini stage next year.

It is not small thing. There are 5000 performers plus their crews and supporters in the regionals.

Literally thousands of people participate in the regional competitions in some form. And for good reason.

News outlets reported that about 1.8 million people watched the 2023 Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata national competitions live on the television or live-streamed over the internet. Watchers tuned in from all over the world to see the Māori celebration of mana, rangatiratanga and whanaungatanga (kinship).

Te Matatini is a national and international celebration of mana Māori. Kapa haka, waiata and haka are part of the fabric of our country.

They are a uniquely Māori way of the expressing our aspirations, our challenges and, at times, our anger.

General audiences have loved the haka for this exact uniqueness and power., for example, is a famous haka made known to and performed by generations of New Zealanders here and overseas.

It was therefore very disappointing to see the recent public outrage that was so easily provoked by tauira (pupils) at Freyberg High school in Palmerston North.

These students did a haka to protest a visit by David Seymour to their school. The tauira performed the haka, Ka Mate, in response to the anti-Treaty and anti-Māori political rhetoric of the Act New Zealand leader.

This is the same haka that many expat New Zealanders have performed over the years as a demonstration of their pride in their New Zealand identity.

A similar public outrage happened a few weeks before.

The Hurricanes Poua performed their haka calling out the government for the same threats it poses to Māori, while acknowledging the authority of He Whakaputenga, the Declaration of Independence 1835.

They were heavily criticised for expressing their views in this most pointed, and appropriate, Māori form.

This more recent case of outrage was mostly directed at the perceived conceit of the rangatahi (young) Māori who dared to use the haka as the means of expressing their views.

While some believed the tauira were being rude, David Seymour’s response that they were ‘‘over-excited’’ was much more insulting.

The haka is their birthright. And their use of the haka is both a demonstration of the mana of the rangatahi and, frankly, the influence of David Seymour.

They wouldn’t bother if his political views weren’t important enough to respond to. The truth is he poses a real threat to their wellbeing, their culture and, therefore, their future.

While much was reported about the haka performed by the Freyberg tauira, a lot less was said about the many waiata the tauira also sang as part of the protest. One of those waiata was Tutira Mai Ngā Iwi.

You may remember Tutira Mai from when Ruby Tui led that waiata at Eden Park after the Black Ferns won the Rugby World Cup 2022. Forty thousand people joined her in that waiata in celebration of success and unity.

But when a rōpu (group) of rangatahi Māori sing it to support their language and their cultural identity in the presence of a threat, it registers either as nothing or rudeness.

Thankfully their board of trustees and principal have taken a very appropriate approach to the furore and put the needs of the tauira first. No disciplinary action will be taken, but rather the experience will be used as a learning tool for the whole school.

And there is a petition of over 11,000 signatures circulating that celebrates mana mokopuna — the power of young people.

Opinions may abound, but they are worth very little.

It is not for Pākehā to instruct us on our cultural expression. The haka is an ancient means to express pride, hurt, anger and celebration.

We are as proud watching our rangatahi use the tools of their tupuna to stand up for themselves and their future as we are watching our whanaunga on the Matatini stage. It’s all haka.

■Metiria Stanton-Turei is a law lecturer at the University of Otago and a former Green Party MP and co-leader.