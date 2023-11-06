Keep an eye out for balance and storage in river debate

PHOTO: ODT FILES

In the debate over how we manage and use our Manuherikia, I suggest we all pause and think carefully when we hear the words "balance" and "storage".

These words get trotted out by those defending the status quo where three-quarters of the mean annual low flow gets taken for irrigation, mostly for irrigating pasture. Also, where the area of irrigated intensively farmed and repeatedly cultivated land which is vulnerable to loss of sediment and nutrients into the river has more than doubled over the past decade.

The word "balance" is invariably used to infer some unspecified point between taking water for irrigation and accepting some usually not well understood until it becomes dire state of ecological decline. The word "storage" gets used to imply some form of silver bullet, like it’s something no-one thought of before that will solve everyone’s problem, from farmers to those of us who wish to have a vibrant, functioning river to swim and fish in. Once everyone agrees this is the solution, then the tricky topic of "who pays" comes up. As it’s meant to solve the problems for all of us, it seems reasonable that everyone pays, right?

Let’s stop right there and have a deeper think.

Firstly, with regard to the "balance" word. You tend to have healthy ecological function over the long term or you don’t. Healthy ecological function usually means clean, swimmable rivers. You extract more water while at the same time you increase discharge of sediment and nutrients into the river by way of more intensive land use to fund the irrigation, you increase the stress on the natural ecological function of the river’s ecosystem. Everything seems OK until you get a particularly dry summer, in which case you get algal blooms, concentrated contaminates resulting in a ecologically stressed aquatic system. The system loses resilience and goes over a threshold from which it is difficult to recover. Think Lake Ellesmere. That’s your balance.

So, let’s avoid this word "balance" when dealing with the river and simply focus on achieving healthy ecological function. Once we have established what it takes to achieve this in the way of minimum flows and maximum discharges, then let’s talk about extraction for irrigation. After all, this is what the hierarchy in Te Mana o te Wai requires — the ecological needs of the river coming first.

With regard to the "storage" word. Water storage for production purposes, either for electricity or farming, has always been a good idea and has been a fundamental way of building our economy. However, economic logic would suggest that if the cost of building and maintaining the storage infrastructure cannot be met by the returns from the economic use to which the water is being put, then the water would provide greater benefits to the community being left in the river.

How we got into the situation where farmers are struggling to pay for maintaining, let alone expanding, their water storage infrastructure is the very same thing some are suggesting we now perpetuate. That is government or local body subsidy to renew or raise Falls Dam. To subsidise such infrastructure would be to perpetuate an irrational investment, one that can’t afford to maintain its assets, let alone invest in repairing and mitigating the damage such intensive land use has caused to the environment.

Any taxpayer or ratepayer funds would far more justifiably be spent on supporting farmers in repairing the damage caused by the first round of government subsidy in the 1930s.

Water storage that is built and maintained and paid for by farmers who operate within the framework of environmental standards and bottom lines to sustain ecological health and function will result in an economy which is better aligned to its environment and profitable for the whole community, not just some.

— Phil Murray is the chairman of the Central Otago Environmental Society.