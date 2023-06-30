Learning Centre requires fresh thinking

Pete Hodgson. Photo: ODT files

Pete Hodgson explains what needs to happen next for the new Dunedin hospital interprofessional learning centre to happen. The planned interprofessional learning centre (ILC) has been shelved in its current form — but the idea of interprofessional education (IPE) continues to flourish in the minds of the city’s education and health leaders.

Since the project began, two essential facts have remained unchanged. One is that IPE is an enduring idea that is progressively becoming adopted globally. The second is that the new Dunedin hospital provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to embed that idea in Dunedin, for the benefit of New Zealand.

As I understand it, IPE involves undergraduate health science students of all descriptions undertaking some of their learning in teams — a nursing student, a pharmacist and a medical student might gather around and care for a patient. In doing so they learn how others in the health system think, and fit together. On graduation they are more rounded and aware of another’s thinking, more empathetic and less inclined to behave in the clinical silos or fiefdoms that bedevil and constrain health systems everywhere. The benefits to patients of IPE are quantifiable and significant.

Typically, this is simulated learning — a patient in a computer, a mannequin, an actress or actor or a real patient. All disciplines can learn thus: physios, carers, kaiawhina, social workers, laboratory scientists, dentists, midwives.

IPE doesn’t need a special building such as the ILC. It can and does take place to some extent anyway. But the ILC project, now shelved, offered two bits of magic.

One was that it greatly enabled IPE because it was designed to. Otago Polytechnic had planned to shift all health sciences into the ILC, and the university had planned to add some advanced medical learning space on top. The two organisations have spent years quietly working out the detail of how they might work together on a day-to-day basis.

The other piece of magic is called the practice development unit (PDU) of the new hospital. That was to have become part of the ILC. The PDU is where practising clinicians undertake ongoing education, or credentialing.

They would have used the same simulation facilities that undergraduates use, ensuring those expensive assets were sweated harder. Undergraduates and clinicians would have continually interacted, formally and informally.

The plan for the ILC faltered for two compounding reasons. The construction costs rose dramatically, and both Te Pukenga and the university are facing a revenue cliff. The timing could not have been worse. Those few commentators who want to proceed anyway need to confront reality. The cost had become excessive, and the funding was no longer available.

The Ministers of Finance and Health have been very supportive. They have tucked away the $17million that was earmarked for the PDU five years ago, and the recently announced funding for additional medical training will be welcome indeed.

More importantly, they support IPE. They know patients will benefit. And they know that Dunedin is unique in New Zealand for the quantity, quality, range and proximity of health science education delivery.

That is why interprofessional education should flourish here readily. All the country will benefit, because Dunedin graduates disperse widely.

But a major risk arises. The new hospital needs a PDU, come what may, and it will need to be ready when the inpatients building opens in 2029 or very soon after.

So that means that the university and Te Pukenga will each need to take a strategic decision whether they will, or will not, be part of a future project.

They needn’t decide right now. Indeed a decision might best await both institutions having a clearer view of their financial forecasts, especially as the details of the Minister of Education’s very recent cash injection into all degree-conferring institutions are factored into budgets.

That said, the University Council and the Te Pukenga Council will each have to decide. A non-decision will result in the $17million being spent on a PDU, somewhere, and the university and Te Pukenga effectively being shut out of the new hospital campus, at least for the time being.

That would be unthinkable for the university, which has been attached to Dunedin hospital for about 100 years, and it would be unfortunate for Te Pukenga as a chance as good as this will not return until about 2080.

Quite what a future ILC project might look like is an open question. It might be a slimmed down version of the original project; it might be a facility within the existing ward block; it might be a building constructed in stages; it might have third party financing. Each option will present challenges.

What helps address those challenges is that there are now uncommonly strong links between all the players.

Clever and committed people have been working together closely for some years. Ministers remain very supportive, as do local MPs of various hues.

The ILC has been shelved, not abandoned. New and fresh thinking can begin.

■Pete Hodgson has been chairman of the Interprofessional Learning Centre steering group for the past four years.