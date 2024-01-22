Learning language key to creating connection, unique identity

Maori Language Week parade in 2019. PHOTO: RNZ

How can society create empathy and tolerance, Glenn Turner asks.

Is honouring others through affirmative action unreasonable?

Is to help compensate for past discrimination, persecution or exploitation and, to address existing discrimination unwarranted? Is involving diversity, equity and inclusion so unjustified for historically underrepresented groups?

How does a society create and develop mutual aid of empathy and tolerance among humanity and more positive attitudes and less prejudice towards people who are different?

The bonding and traits that create a connection between people within a nation and beyond can be stimulated in a variety of ways to formulate a unique identity and foster a sense of belonging. Respecting and understanding other cultures, their traditions, arts, customs and achievements creates more positive attitudes and less prejudice towards those who have distinctive backgrounds. The surest way to understand a culture is to know its language.

In New Zealand we have an indigenous culture which could contribute greatly to forming a unique identity for all. For decades foreign languages have been taught in our schools and at the same time attempts to foster the indigenous language were largely quashed. Why the value of the Māori language is still being contested and unappreciated by many defies reasoning.

Learning an additional language is widely purported to stimulate our brain in a number of ways such as improving our first language, slowing down cognitive decline, and improving memory. When comparing languages why choose ones that would scarcely see the light of day in New Zealand, compared with one that is already a resident? Already numerous place names in Māori are expressed on a daily basis, having been widely regularised and accepted throughout our community.

During my playing days I would have valued being able to converse in Māori with other team-mates, particularly if we were playing Australia. Other cricketing nations such as Indian, Pakistani, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and even South Africa can talk effectively behind your back in front of you in their native language whether it be on the field of play or socially.

The recent introduction of new Māori place names has been treated with disdain in some quarters. There are already a great many Māori place names that have been around long enough to have already become cemented in the minds of the wider community.

The reaction, particularly from the aged Pakeha population, was always likely to be opposed to deeply entrenched place names being changed or threatened to being changed. This reaction is to be expected and can be witnessed elsewhere.

India is a good example when many of its people don’t follow the relatively new changes to the names of some of their major cities. From Bombay to Mumbai, Madras to Chenai, Calcutta to Kolkata, and Bangalore to Bangaluru. Even though the British Raj left India in 1947 it is still not uncommon to hear the older locals using the previous names.

From what I’m hearing from younger folk the introduction of te reo into the curriculum is being received with a lot of positivity. However, tolerance and patience is needed from the old guard towards this enthusiasm with an acceptance that this will take time.

In the interests of compromise, I don’t see the need to exclude the established names of our towns, cities and institutions but prefer both cultures to be represented on signage. The decision makers should be mindful of not manoeuvring the essence of what democracy represents to fit spurious arguments.

It would be a shame to undermine the advancement that is under way.

Why would anyone wish to look at ways of returning the Māori language to the trash or deleted bins? Wouldn’t it be more insightful to consider egalitarianism, equality and fairness to dominate any discussions around decisions about the value of the Māori language?

Undoubtedly, the introduction of the English language to these shores has made a significant contribution to this society as a whole. Nevertheless, the preservation of the indigenous language should have been automatic not least for making us unique.

— Glenn Turner is a former international cricketer.