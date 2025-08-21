Learning at a young age that every single vote really matters

OUSA presidents who became MPs — Grant Robertson. Photos: ODT files

At every level, the power of a vote lies not just in the outcome, but in showing up. It is about preserving the idea that everyone has a voice.

I attended the Students of Otago University Law Society (Souls) AGM on Wednesday, where candidates were nominated and gave speeches before voting opened.

Votes closed at 9am today, giving students who couldn’t make it the opportunity to cast their votes online via Google Form, one way of making voting accessible to all.

Other executive groups are likely to also hold these elections at their AGMs before the mid-semester break, allowing the incoming team to prepare and learn from their predecessors.

Often, these elections are competitive, as they provide an excellent opportunity to develop skills, demonstrate leadership and establish connections within the department and cohort.

All students also have the option to vote in the OUSA elections and referendums, thereby deciding on issues directly affecting campus life, such as policies, scholarships, lobbying priorities and executive structure.

Beyond Souls and OUSA, there is casual voting woven into our routines as students; a quick show of hands in lectures, flats deciding how to share out rubbish duty, or whether to pool funds for a new couch from Marketplace.

In smaller settings, narrow margins mean every vote is significant.

This is just as true in the OUSA elections. The 2025 semester one referendum garnered only 1766 votes, and the executive elections received about 1400 votes for the main roles (president and vice-president), with fewer votes for the other positions.

In tight races, a single vote can be decisive; in this year’s executive election, the margin between the final two candidates for postgraduate students’ representative was just 10 votes.

The challenge lies in finding a way to narrow the margin between enrolment and voter turnout, which currently reflects apathy, a lack of awareness, or a sense that student politics are irrelevant or unimportant.

Every time someone decides "my vote won’t matter", the gap is filled by someone else’s voice.

In one politics class this semester, we spent several lectures exploring representation in all its forms and examining different types of representatives, considering whose interests they truly serve.

It has given me great new perspectives and learnings, and I felt that everyone should hear this — not just my politics class.

Students, local and national democracy are all connected. This year, the Green Party set up stalls outside Auahi Ora, the cafeteria on campus, encouraging students to check their enrolment and update addresses, a practical concern for students whose addresses change frequently.

For most students, university is the first time they will vote locally or nationally and having any form of guidance through the process is often necessary.

National debates are also shaping the future that students like us are stepping into. The aforementioned learnings made in class led me to consider these changes, who they serve, and who they marginalise.

Notably, closing enrolment 13 days before election day, restricting access to special votes, and plans to reinstate a blanket ban on prisoner voting all seem to disproportionately target Māori, Pasifika, Asian and younger communities.

At a local level, Māori wards remain the subject of ongoing legislative and public debate.

Despite the Waitangi Tribunal affirming that Māori representation engages all articles of Te Tiriti, recent legislative changes have reintroduced public referenda for the establishment of Māori wards, which are not required for the creation of general wards.

At both the national and local levels, we can observe policies that illustrate how procedural and structural barriers can limit participation and representation for specific communities.

This is why it is vital for students to practise voting and develop habits of civic engagement.

I’m not sure how to close this gap; some would suggest solutions such as lowering the voting age to normalise engagement earlier, as is being done in the United Kingdom, or implementing compulsory civics lessons in schools, as in France, Italy and other countries.

Ray Bradbury reminds readers in Fahrenheit 451: "We need to be really bothered once in a while. How long is it since you were really bothered? About something important?"

Encouraging students to engage with politics by voting and understanding issues can be one way to make them "bothered" about matters that affect their communities and futures.

When considering ways to foster this engagement, compulsory participation could play a role: integrating civic involvement into course requirements or hosting structured voting days with incentives could help normalise participation across the entire student body.

Kind regards,

Grace.

• Dunedin resident Grace Togneri is a fourth-year law student.