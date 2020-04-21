A letter from one pandemic to another

Public health researcher Dr Warwick Brunton with an original poster from the 1918 influenza epidemic. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dear Dr Jack,

I write from my time capsule to your bubble because you and the public health team may feel overwhelmed by the growing impact of Covid-19. I have used my old letterhead to symbolise our connection. May I offer collegial understanding, encouragement and reflections during this difficult but not unprecedented challenge. I feared that lessons from the 1918 influenza pandemic were lost along with institutional memory amid the multiple reorganisations of the health system, hence these reflections.

A poster from the 1918 pandemic. PHOTOS: ODT FILES

You occupy my old hot seat: I was district health officer for Otago-Southland from August 1918 till May 1919. I reached Dunedin as a 27-year-old brand-new public health specialist midway through the first wave of influenza and worked through the second, devastating wave of November-December 1918. Run ragged, I succumbed to the virus days before the birth of our first child. Fortunately I survived, but please protect your own health.

Some 40% of all New Zealanders were infected and 9000 died, including at least 2160 Maori, though we hardly heeded the differential. Otago, with 496 non-Maori deaths, or 39:10,000 population, fared better when the national average was 55:10,000. Credit lies with the whole community and a highly stretched health system.

Our Hanover St office staff comprised me, a clerk, a typist and the chief health inspector (principal health protection officer). He supervised four inspectors attached to Dunedin and Invercargill hospitals. Work piled up whenever I left town on business, so the inspectors were my eyes and ears. Count yourself lucky: you deal with one DHB, eight local and two regional councils. My patch, with a population of about 191,000, comprised six hospital and charitable aid boards and 46 local bodies. The department had scant influence over the work or distribution of private medical practitioners or chemists. The Influenza Commission of Inquiry rightly concluded that ‘‘confusion and overlapping’’ prevailed.

I was one of only six public health specialists in the whole country during the epidemic. Head office was reduced to a skeleton staff. The top brass had been seconded elsewhere to help the war effort. The acting head was sent to Auckland when he was desperately needed to lead and direct national-scale operations.

There's a lesson there. Public health lacks the resource-pulling power and political clout of treatment services. Sir David Skegg echoes the 1919 inquiry's finding: public health capacity has been run down for years and thereby seriously weakened our ability to respond to pandemics. You must now demand the extra staff, resources and organisation needed for the region and nation-wide. Keep clamouring, always!

Swift action

The chain of command was established too late. People said I handled things in a "calm, efficient but unobtrusive" way. I took some local initiatives but felt more comfortable following clear orders from Wellington. Our hands-on health minister, G.W. Russell, eventually got things organised in his peremptory manner. After 523 deaths in six weeks, the Government gave us the same ‘‘special powers’’ you now have. Similar activation by declaring a state of national emergency at precisely 12.21pm on March 25, 2020 occurred less than four weeks after the first confirmed case and before any death from Covid-19. Thank heavens those powers survived health reforms of the early 1990s. Some Cabinet ministers were aghast that they remained on the statute book. Fortunately, too, the fashion for contracts did not undermine the statutory national chain of command. I regretted not having powers or orders to stop trainloads of holiday-makers who likely carried the infection south from the Christchurch Carnival in early November or to prohibit mass gatherings to celebrate the armistices.

The Government could and should have acted more swiftly in 1918, even without today's instant global communications technology. Dunedin's newspapers kept reporting the pandemic's spread from the northern to the southern hemisphere. We wasted the several weeks it took infected overseas ships to reach New Zealand. We had a long lead-time to close the border and to impose internal borders and effective travel restrictions, but that was not done. We must always learn from experience.

Dr Susan Jack.

Right now, New Zealand is rolling out the comprehensive influenza pandemic plan prepared in 2002 and revised in 2010 and 2017. The nature and impact of this pandemic may differ from 1918, but you have wisely planned for 40% of New Zealanders becoming ill over an eight-week period with about one-third ill, convalescent or just recovered during the peak incidence. The plan clearly sets out roles, responsibilities and relationships of all agencies needed. It also applies history, thanks to the invaluable contribution of Geoff Rice, New Zealand's authority on the 1918 epidemic.

We had no national or regional plan in 1918; a far cry from the streamlined and comprehensive approach now. The plan fits within the over-arching framework and procedures of 21st-century epidemic preparedness and civil defence emergency management legislation and the national health emergency plan. The Ministry of Health rightly takes the lead role, but in the context of wider social and economic impacts. That ‘‘all-of-government response’’ is rightly led by the Prime Minister. Her daily briefings, joined as necessary by the Minister of Finance and leading officials, convey a clear picture of national inter-sectoral co-ordination. The prime minister in my day, Bill Massey, largely left the minister to get on with it. Other ministers occasionally did their own thing, like closing the banks. Massey, however, must have rejected wise public health advice to postpone the armistice celebrations, presumably because it seemed political suicide. That resulted in a sudden statistical spike. Hopefully, Anzac Day 2020 will not be the equivalent of November 12, 1918.

Health information

Mobile phones, emails and social media are fantastic tools for instant communication. Back then, we received top priority for our toll calls, telegrams and mail, though these services were cut back as workers fell ill in droves. Newspapers always printed our advice and instructions. The very formal and official tone of public health advice was hugely different from the saturation multimedia advertising with its slick and colour-coded marketing messages about Covid-19. Today's approach asks everyone to be a health worker by adopting simple health practices. They are us. How different from the 10,000 posters we distributed with proscriptive directions ‘‘by order’’ of a largely unknown Wellington bureaucrat.

People also need regular up-front, authoritative and un-spun briefings from a real public health doctor. I'm pleased that TV and radio are making Ashley Bloomfield, the Director-general of health, a member of every bubble; very different from my minister, who suppressed daily death figures at the height of the crisis to avoid alarm or, more likely, political backlash.

Professional support

Like my counterparts, I muddled through guided by my limited experience, circular memoranda, reference material in the Medical School Library, and collegial support just down the road. I could count on New Zealand's only professor of public health and bacteriology, that personable academic powerhouse, Sydney Champtaloup. New Zealand's leading hospital administrator, Alex Falconer at Dunedin Hospital, also understood my public health perspective.

How different things must be for you. Your university appointment lets public health academics in Dunedin, Wellington and Christchurch be your sounding boards. Today a large public health community of informed professionals and voluntary associations is well versed in chivvying officialdom. Luckily, too, you can access instantly the latest international ‘‘intelligence’’ and ideas from the World Health Organisation. Our world view in 1918 only reached London. Overseas journals often arrived too late. Telegraphic communication between colonial and imperial bureaucracies was unwieldy.

Quo vadis?

So much for the meandering memories of an ancient public health veteran. Keep safe and well — all of you in Public Health South — and don't be afraid to demand loudly the skilled people and resources you need to provide an effective service. Rely on your collegial and specialised support networks and the general goodwill of the public.You are not alone. Please keep an aide memoire to note what works or not and why, and how the whole public health system and pandemic planning should be improved. Vaccines are not the only answer. Any inquiry or official debriefing will need to glean the lessons and, if necessary, prick the national conscience.

Finally, may I quote the wise counsel of American public health advocate Milton Terris in 1976:

The health departments which were established to control infectious diseases encountered many difficulties, but they learned by doing, by making errors and correcting them. Health departments will have to do the same today; they will compare notes, and from their dithering collective experiences the blueprints will emerge. We are at the beginning of an era. It will be our burden and our opportunity to be pioneers.

I remain,

Yours faithfully,

I. E. Faris



