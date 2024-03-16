Letters to the Editor: AI, vaping and rates

University of Otago: "non-rateable". PHOTO: ODT FILES

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the risks of artificial intelligence, a vape-free society, and is the university paying its fair share of rates?

Be a good socialist, and pay your rates

With the proposed large increase in rates for Dunedin residents it might be time to revisit a proposal put forward by the Productivity Commission some years ago and reported in the ODT on 22.3.17. The commission noted in its report that "Tertiary education institutions (TEIs) should contribute directly to their local communities by paying full rates". The report went on to say, "Exempting TEIs from paying rates has no principled justification."

The city’s mayor at the time, Dave Cull was quoted as saying: "The university and the polytechnic benefited from the services the council provided and so should pay full rates."

If things have not changed since 2017 I presume the city's tertiary education institutions are still not contributing their fair share. With the appointment of a new vice chancellor at the university recently, and knowing he has a good solid socialist background, I'm sure he would be appalled to think he leads an organisation which contributes to the hardship of low-income families struggling to afford their rates bill by not having the Otago University contributing its fair share.

Brian Langley

Burkes

A DCC spokesman replies. "The University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic are categorised as "non-rateable", so they don’t pay general rates for land owned or used by and for education purposes. They do still pay specific targeted rates (for example, for fire protection and sewage)."

Service praised

In response to the front-page article (ODT 11.3.24) I was surprised to hear from this unnamed man and I write in defence of the urology department at Dunedin Hospital.

I have been attending the Dunedin urology department for several years and can only speak very highly of any visit that I have made. Sure there have been wait lists of 8-10 weeks but I’m sure that the present staff in urology are doing their very best to treat all patients with care and consideration.

Name withheld

We are against vaping

Michelle McCann explains she did not accuse ASPIRE Centre members of "promoting" vaping (ODT 14.3.24) but does not explain why she accused us of "hypocrisy" or pursuing a "persecution" of people who smoke (ODT 9.3.24). She alleged we have done nothing to support regulation of high nicotine vaping products or to reduce youth vaping.

To clarify again, our research aims to reduce smoking and vaping prevalence and has informed policy regulating both practices (including limits on vape product marketing introduced in December last year and further measures that will come into effect later this month). If Ms McCann has the same concerns about youth vaping we have, I suggest she consider three responses. First, acquaint herself with our work. Second, turn her attention to the tobacco and vaping companies that have aggressively marketed their products to young people. Third, call on politicians to introduce measures that respond to research evidence. Returning to a tupeka kore (tobacco free) society, where young people neither smoke nor vape, remains an important goal.

Janet Hoek

Professor of Public Health

Will AI ask what we are good for? PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

AI and we flawed, struggling biological beings

The press seems fascinated with the arrival of artificial intelligence and the pros and cons of will it be kind or horrible to us flawed biological beings.

One of the helpful things they say it can do is think outside our human biological box another is its judgement can be pure as it can not be coerced or blackmailed like humans are vulnerable to, once it escapes its handlers.

When talk-show legend Stephen Colbert was asked if he was scared of AI he almost indicated it can't be worse than what our human overlords are doing when it came to telling us what to do. As for creative thinking we have some great biological thinkers but due to our neolithic thinking in the selection of leaders are best are often ignored or consigned to preform as mere media entertainment.

I should finish with one fun fact. Even the dumbest human brain has more computing power than all the electronic devices on earth combined, it’s just that most of it is used to interact with other humans and the environment and somehow survive.

Just a thought, if honest AI ends up controlling everything just don't ask it what are humans actually for and why almost their entire history is of struggle and suffering.

Aaron Nicholson

Manapouri

Present system will cause long court cases

Can David Barnes (ODT 5.3.24) point out to me where I intimated that the Treaty of Waitangi was not fit for purpose?

It is my recollection that I, having thought about David Seymour's idea to see if the Tiriti is still as relevant as it had been at the time of its draughting, had thought it to be a possibility worth looking into. In the best tradition of our great unwashed that would likely fail due to the efforts of those who do not like David Seymour on a personal level and would resort to American-style personality politics to quash what might be a worthwhile opportunity to take stock of how our country treats all its citizens, not just some of them.

I am also intrigued by David Barnes having dragged the American Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, into the discussion, since the offending amendment itself was just that, a reworking of a portion of the initial American Constitution to fit changing circumstances.

That the amendment itself was passed, is surely proof that the American Constitution was not inflexible or set in concrete when it came to matters of the security of workers in the fields at risk of being jumped, unarmed, by British Red-coats during the War of Independence.

In the event of New Zealand becoming a republic, which surely must happen some day, our relations with Britain will likely become barely relevant as we forge ahead, having cast off the apron-strings. I doubt that Maori would welcome a national referendum to plot aspects of the country's future at that time, so why not a constitution, as has been advocated for many years by those who see the present situation leading nowhere, but endless, fruitless litigation through the justice system?

Ian Smith

Waverley

[Abridged — length. Ed]

