Letters to Editor: A blessed roof and preserving the past

Highlanders Billy Harmon and Aaron Smith leave the field after beating the Rebels at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night. Photo: Getty Images

Hospital: do it once, do it right first time

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the new hospital, a great night out in covered stadium and saving heritage buildings.

The ongoing saga of the new Dunedin hospital debacle continues.

Politicians are trying to justify funding cuts with political obfuscation. Comments following a recent press release include:

• ‘‘Least impact on clinical services.’’ Translated: the cuts will impact services, but which ones?

• ‘‘Changes are being made in collaboration with clinicians.” Translation: clinicians are being asked to prioritise which services to choose that will have the least impact on patients.

It appears that the laboratory space will be smaller than what they currently have - how does that make any sense? - and the latest little gem is doing away with parking. The mind boggles as to how that will work.

Just build a hospital for the future. Not one which will already be too small by the time it is built and that is fit for purpose.

Too much money has already been spent on alterations. Put other projects on hold temporarily but just do what was promised.

Do it once and do it right.

Jill Young

Geraldine

[Abridged]

Your new MP?

You have favoured me with space in recent times concerning two subjects close to my heart: the new hospital, and assisted dying in advanced dementia; another wish of mine is to see the Mosgiel suburban rail service reinstated.

Concerning the hospital, there has been a groundswell against the proposed cuts, substantially enabled through this newspaper, and well supported through the council’s campaign.

But the groundswell has had, as it would seem, only a modest effect upon the politicians and the hospital planners, who so far have offered no more than a derisory reduction in the cuts, equating to about a half percent of the overall budget.

Many letters in these columns attest to a despair, and also a sense of impotence, in the face of this bureaucratic intransigence.

Is there another way in which our masters might be moved? Is there a blowtorch available to apply to their collective belly?

Very well then. I’m putting up my hand. I wish to declare an interest in standing as a candidate, in the upcoming general election, with the hospital a key plank, along with the other two desiderata noted above.

I shall, therefore, present myself to the public, at a meeting as advertised under the Public Notices, as a way to test the waters.

If there’s a decent turnout, and a good sense of support, I’d then be in, boots and all, and would stand as a candidate for Parliament.

Dr Mac Gardner

Dunedin

A blessed roof

The Highlanders beating the Melbourne Rebels was a highlight of the year for Dunedin.

Twelve years after opening Forsyth Barr Stadium I can see the foresight of a covered roof on a rainy night like this one was.

It was a great idea to let kids in free. There seemed to be more happy mothers and fathers enjoying family time together.

Anthony Skegg

St Clair

Fighting disinformation

I see that the Government is going to spend hundreds of thousands of our dollars to fight disinformation.

Well thank God for that, and about time too.

Let's hope it has the desired effect upon the mainstream news media.

Colin Rawle

North East Valley

Full credit to all for heritage buildings victories

With reference to the large picture of Lois Galer (ODT 12.5.23) with the article where she says one of her proudest achievements was saving the Municipal Chambers.

I must be missing something here.

My daughter Shanley and I were instrumental in saving the chamber from demolition by lots of hard work, by petitioning and contacting the council, and writing many letters to the ODT.

When all seemed so futile, my daughter approached the architect Mr Hand and asked him if he could alter his plans for the library building to accommodate the two buildings side by side. He said ‘I could attempt to do this, I’ll give it a try’.

He seemed so happy at the thought of this and so were we.

My daughter unfortunately passed away from cancer two years ago and I write this to see she has some recognition for all the work she did to save this heritage building which is loved so much.

Shanley also helped me to save the Dunedin Railway Station from demolition with petitions and letters.

We urged the council to purchase it as it would be a great asset for the city and in the end they did purchase it for a very tiny amount from the Railways.

Deanna Pedersen

Dunedin

Lois Galer replies. While I am aware of your valued support towards preserving Dunedin’s rich heritage, through your letters to the editor column over the years, supporters of the retention of the Municipal Chambers were in their hundreds, if not thousands at the time Pam Farry and I, following a visit to the mayor, started a petition, a copy of which I still have. If there was another petition circulating at the time we were not aware of it. If so we could have arranged to join forces. Yes, saving the building was something we were all delighted to see won for future generations to marvel at and enjoy, as you will see in the book.

