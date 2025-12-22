Letters to the Editor: Bondi, buildings and partisanship

The former Port Chalmers BNZ. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

It happened in Aussie, it could happen here

For the first time in my life, I am not proud to admit that I am an Australian.

The terrible massacre at Bondi Beach should not have been allowed to happen in the land that boasts of mateship, fairness and tolerance. Am I surprised? No.

Marches of flag-waving, black-and-white-cloth-draped mobs spewing foul words that should have resulted in arrests, imprisonment and deportation were applauded and supported by many, including politicians, the press and even some church leaders.

Attacks on synagogues, students and private citizens echoed the fanaticism of pre-war Germany and other parts of Europe with the blame, somehow, falling on the Jews.

Shame on the politicians who have openly supported Hamas or kept cowardly quiet. Shame on the average citizen who listens to hate speech. Shame on the church leaders who have openly supported this hatred or have pretended that it isn’t happening.

In New Zealand this Bondi event couldn’t happen — yeah right.

I call on all our politicians, including our local council members, to stand up and take positive action against anti-Semitism.

I call upon our church leaders, Christians in the pews and all those who are celebrating the birth of our Jewish-born Jesus Christ to condemn this attack on our fellow brothers and sisters, to pray, to reach out to those feeling threatened in this country.

The warning is here. Watch out New Zealand.

Roslyn King

Dunedin

We will overcome

There was horror, tragedy and cold-blooded murder inflicted on innocent people at Bondi. Beach. A happy idyllic beach turned into a place of terror.

In the midst of this chilling tragedy people responded with courage, heroism and compassion. For example, the blood bank where literally hundreds of people lined up to donate blood.

It reminded me of the words of the Desiderata: "With all its drudgery, broken dreams and promises, it’s still a beautiful world".

Goodness will overcome evil.

Rev Wayne Healey

Oamaru

One and the same

On Ian Davie’s comments (Letters 12.12.25) regarding the Port Chalmers BNZ.

From the exterior the building is in much the same condition as it was when Ralph Hotere owned it ... and the port company before him.

From the street view it may appear static, as do virtually all buildings. The interior, on the other hand, is undergoing systematic repair and refurbishment and is in far better and more attractive condition than it ever was under its previous ownership.

The exterior will get its turn.

At the southern approach to Port Chalmers, on the eastern side, is a brightly painted block of flats, arguably the most attractive setting on George St, with resplendent and beautiful plantings to greet those arriving from that direction.

Mr Davie could note both that building and the BNZ have the same owners.

S Robertson

Dunedin

Just ask

If only Ian Davie had asked a local, maybe someone from a business near the former bank building, lower George St, Port Chalmers, he would have been told the building is indeed being restored by a wonderful couple who have already restored two buildings in Port Chalmers which our community use and are very proud of.

Come on, Ian, just ask. I’m sure this lovely couple would even show you around.

Lana Oranje

Port Chalmers

Are we really that different?

I watch with amazement and derision at the toxic partisan politics that plays out in America, where neither side could agree on the colour of grass.

I wonder, however, are we much different here?

The toxicity (for the most part) doesn’t happen but I have noted in the last few elections that parties seem to be successful by promising to repeal, delete, alter or cancel certain current legislation or decisions implemented by the current government.

Amongst many, the latest would be the world-leading anti-smoking legislation, the culling of the emissions targets and the lure of owning an electric vehicle becoming more expensive in lieu of importing fuel-guzzling vehicles the rest of the world doesn’t want.

I struggle to believe this is what we all want: Kiwis aren’t stupid.

For me, there needs to be cross-party agreement that the likes of health, education, welfare and environmental issues should be sacrosanct; if it means legislation to secure that, then so be it. Or do we continue down this current line of "Nero fiddling" until it is too late to change things?

Graham Bulman

Roslyn

