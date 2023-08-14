Letters to the Editor: cellphones and cycle trails

The Taieri Gorge train. Photo: ODT files

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the harassment of a refugee family, and is National's new cellphone policy an example of the "nanny state"?

Travails of refugee family outrageous

After reading the shocking story about the experiences this Mosgiel family have had to endure (ODT 9.8.23), I wondered if we are becoming numb to the behaviour of youth who are causing carnage. The destruction of ram raiding, where action doesn’t seem to incur consequence, would appear to be driven by reward of goods and abhorrently the admiration from peers and even worse some family members. What was once unthinkable has become an everyday occurrence and sadly we are now witness to deliberate harassment from a group of youths to a family who have moved to our country believing they would be welcome and safe.

In my opinion the behaviour of these youths takes destruction to another level. What kind of reward can be had by any individual for causing so much hurt and harm to this family? And then adding to their distress their experience of feeling: "police did not take their concerns seriously".

I am shocked by my need to search for a reason for the destructive behaviour of these youths. When and where did they learn to hate others? Or is their behaviour a projection of their own self-hatred? If so, we must ask ourselves, how did this happen?

Our country has had a reputation for embracing diversity within our communities but sadly we seem to be losing this image. Clearly we have a major social and cultural problem that is being acted out by our youth. And we cannot depend totally on those in positions of authority, as they don’t have the power, permission or time to change the behaviour of disenfranchised youth. The responsibility for the development and behaviour of children lies within our communities, beginning with parents and families.

Natalie Franklin

Bannockburn

National nanny

So National is going to ban cellphones in schools. Isn’t this the party that weaponised the borrowed American right wing slur "nanny state" against the Helen Clark government? And wasn’t that on the basis that her government was too intrusive, too inclined to centralised micro-management, too inclined to make laws for situations that citizens could and should manage themselves?

Schools already have the right to ban, limit or control cellphone use and they do that according to situation and need. Yes, teachers do have to deal with surreptitious cellphone users, but teachers and schools and parents can handle these issues.

It’s less than a decade since I was handling such matters, both in the classroom and at the disciplinary level. The bulk of students are co-operative and keen to learn. Equally, the bulk of parents support reasonable school control of phone use.

I am much more of a political centrist than Mr Luxon and his neo-conservative version of National but a law such as is being proposed, on top of the already existing legal powers that schools have, is too "nanny-state" for me.

Or is this just empty political grandstanding in the absence of a coherent policy to address the real issues in education and society?

Glen Morgan

Halfway Bush

Nothing new

The idea of banning cellphones for student use during school time is being discussed as though it is something new. No, Amana Christian School has always had strict procedures that request students who need to carry a phone for emergency purposes must lodge their phones in the office during school time.

School time is too valuable to be taken up with unnecessary digital communication. This matter is a no brainer but why is it necessary to legislate? Schools, just do it.

Roslyn King

Principal, Amana Christian School

Cycle trails are not for everybody, rail can be

I am writing re the Taieri Gorge train – I thought Sophie Barker’s opinion piece in the ODT (24.3.23) to be excellent.

This article was in response to a previous opinion piece by a local politician who was suggesting that the railway line be turned into another bike trail — appalling.

I felt that this is just another way of downgrading your region. There are many, many bike trails in Otago Southland – simply the market is flooded. Given your weather these types of trails are fairly seasonal.

I am a recently retired managing director of a medium-size enterprise. My age group is cashed up with superannuation and other retirement savings, we really don’t want to come to Dunedin to ride bikes.

In economic terms Ms Barker’s efforts will generate work and income for Otago and Dunedin and Mr Simms’ suggestions will do the opposite, lose jobs and income for your region.

I do not follow political parties and have no interest in their political persuasions, being from Brisbane. I’ve visited your city a number of times, but feel less attracted to visit the area with the withdrawal of services to Pukerangi let alone Middlemarch.

I don’t know which political parties Ms Barker and Mr Simms are associated with nor care, but have been following this issue for some time.

As far as my wife and I are concerned, due to the train issue, the port road access problem, we will be avoiding Dunedin on cruises and accessing the excellent existing rail trail via Canterbury, but paying little attention to the multitude of bike tracks that appear to have sprung up.

Steve Watts

Brisbane

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz