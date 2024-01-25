Letters to the Editor: cricket, bins and the black market

Finn Allen celebrates his record-breaking century against Pakistan at University Oval last week. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the impending kerbside collection regime, an investment in our summer game, and relying on the black market.

Gut-wrenching horror and DCC bin plans

I read, with truly gut-wrenching horror, the DCC's Chris Henderson's response to Dave Sharp's letter regarding the impending kerbside collection regime (ODT 18.1.24).

Dave Sharp will know as he home composts but Mr Henderson clearly does not. My father composted and food scraps "such as meat, fish, cooked food and dairy" were buried because otherwise after only a day or two, they start stinking.

As an ex-resident of Linwood Christchurch, right next to Bromley, the cause of the council's composting plant stench was (is!) very obvious to me. Elected to the Hagley Ferrymead Community Board, I was able to impress that upon local and regional council staff. To no avail.

I sincerely hope, for the refuse centre neighbours' sake, that the DCC takes note of this letter.

Islay McLeod

Waikouaiti

Waste reduction

I read with interest the reply to Dave Sharp’s letter in the ODT (18.1.24) by Chris Henderson. He said "A large percentage of people who do choose their bins go on to change their minds, often more than once, which is costly in terms of time and resources as staff and contractors adjust delivery details".

Surely in this age of technology this is not a difficult exercise, and presumably a lot of people will want change when they realise they don’t need the larger size given to them by default.

This must be a positive move in reducing waste.

Another consideration is that more and more households have less space to keep wheelie bins in their yards. There is simply not the room nor easy access to get the bins to the footpath. Who wants to look out on a series of large wheelie bins by their door?

What about older residents having to cart a large size wheelie bin even if it is only a quarter full, out to the street, and the number of bins per household will increase from two to four, plus the glass recycling bin. Let's also remember that Dunedin isn’t a flat city.

Provision could be made to give households a chance to choose the sizes of bins they wish to use, with a cut-off date before implementing the default sizes. Give us a bit of credit in knowing how much waste our households generate, rather than making it a "one size fits all".

Also, not every household is going to be diligent in keeping their bin washed out and free of rotting debris. In Townsville, North Queensland, after every second week of the weekly general rubbish collection, residents can choose to have their bin hosed out and left clean and fresh smelling. It is a service they pay for, but maybe some enterprising person could start a service like that in Dunedin.

It is an admirable sentiment to try to reduce waste going to the landfill, but to encourage residents to not produce as much rubbish in the first place would be more logical.

Lesley Hughes

Roslyn

The missing memo

Prior to taking up an appointment at an intermediate school in 1961, the principal supplied me with a folder which held information about the school and its aims generally and specifically. It was clear the three "Rs" were the heart of the programme. Each was taught daily with a generous time allocation. Every child completed a mid-year and end-of-year survey with parents receiving a report of progress, on every subject, after each one. The reports also required comments on general behaviour and commendable attitudes through each report period.

I eventually lost that folder, but hold on. It looks to me that Christopher Luxon, more that 60 years later, has found it and passed it on to his new Minister of Education.

Harry Kerr

Brighton

Seeing cricket free on TV great investment

It has been incredibly cool to see the Black Caps' games, not to mention the domestic Super Smash, appearing on free-to-air television this summer, and as a lover of the game of cricket, I am very grateful that TVNZ and New Zealand Cricket were able to strike a deal to ensure that this has happened.

While my 6-year-old may not have been as spellbound as I was by Finn Allen's utter annihilation of the Pakistan bowling attack at the University Oval last week, I guarantee that there will be children who are rapidly growing an interest in the game of cricket because it has become so accessible. It is my hope that the deal between TVNZ and New Zealand Cricket continues to be extended over time, and that those entities are handsomely rewarded for what I call an investment in our summer game, whether it be in the form of more children wanting to take up the sport, larger crowds, or greater advertising revenue. The possibilities are endless.

Elliott Carroll

Balclutha

Words and actions

Concerning the inflammatory comments made by Israeli leaders Herzog, Netanyahu and Gallant, Gwynne Dyer (ODT 18.1.24) writes that these "do not prove intentional genocide: talk is cheap and the court needs hard evidence". This is misleading. Talk may be cheap in the sense that verbal statements on their own don’t necessarily establish intent, but it is a different matter when the statements are accompanied by actions. If I say I’m hungry and you see me lighting the stove and assembling food in the kitchen, you would be justified in concluding I intend to make dinner. Given that the statements made by Netanyahu et al are accompanied by deplorable large-scale actions directed at civilian targets, it’s not unreasonable to infer intent to kill civilians.

Alex Miller

Roslyn

Doctor queries health system inequities

With due respect to Jerry Walton’s past services to urology, his statement that Māori are responsible for inequities in health outcomes because they don’t do what they’re told (ODT 19.01.24) is completely out of touch. As a profession, medicine is committed to addressing health inequities. The Medical Council has joined nursing in requiring all practitioners to practise with Cultural Safety, an internationally acclaimed approach from Kāi Tahu nurse academic, the late Dr Irihapeti Ramsden, designed to benefit all patients and communities.

As a doctor myself I understand Mr Walton’s frustrations, but the culturally safe way to manage that is to reflect critically on my own practice and the service I work in, then make things better. Whether a healthcare interaction is culturally safe or not is determined by the patient’s experience. I urge anyone who doesn’t receive culturally safe care to give feedback to that professional and that health service.

Jim Ross

Dunedin

I have been reflecting upon Jerry Walton's quite logical assertions that banning tobacco would cause a black market. Also that the reason for Māori low life expectancy compared to Pākehā is simply that they "did not follow medical advice or attend outpatient clinics". Well, who knew?

Re black markets, this government is obviously against them: they encourage criminal activity, make gangs very wealthy, and take away substantial funds that could fund tax breaks.

Wait a minute, is the government familiar with marijuana, methamphetamine, MDMA, LSD and cocaine? I jest, surely they are. Heaven forbid that such dangerous, life-threatening substances become freely available to the public. Let's continue to rely on the good old black market and leave the harmless, recreational substances like tobacco and alcohol (with their substantial tax takes) available to the public.

John Feehly

Wānaka

