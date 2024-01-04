Letters to the Editor: cruise ships, culture and Channel 39

'Norwegian Spirit' and 'Seven Seas Explorer' cruise ships wait at Port Chalmers on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the economy of cruise ships, the heartbreaking loss of Channel 39, and the embrace of our bicultural identity.

Yes it was a holiday, but we need to be open

We had two cruise ships into Port Chalmers today with around 7000 passengers and well over a 1000 crew. What hurts was the number of business that were closed.

I do understand it was January 1 and a holiday, but if we want to showcase our city and be like a tourist destination which our city could be, we need to act like one. They are here with open wallets and are prepared to spend some money, so let’s give these tourists what they want. I hope next time we have this many people on our doorstep we will welcome them with open arms.

Dennis Price

Dunedin

But don’t forget locals

The Dunedin economy is taking good positive steps with all these cruise ships coming into town, and it makes good sense that all businesses are making financial gains.

What I don't like is when the hard working, elderly and disabled are sidelined and told, sorry, we are booked out due to the cruise ships.

This is what happened the other day: taxi companies were not able to pick up local people. Utter frustration for all. Please, don't forget the locals.

Marita Ansin-Johnson

Dunedin

Or the bigger picture

Why would the Cruise Association even think about asking the government for financial support to build a drydock cleaning facility so more cruise ships could visit New Zealand when we have so many families struggling to make ends meet? Help them instead. Definitely not a priority, especially when you read about people with Long Covid struggling to help in the same edition of your paper.

Lorraine Knowles

Wānaka

Covid policies compared

In his opinion piece (ODT 28.12.23), Richard Prebble states that New Zealand had an increase in mortality due to Covid twice that of Sweden in the period from January 2020 – June 2022, and belittles this country’s response to the pandemic. He further states that "death is a statistic that is hard to fiddle with".

I can’t argue with that, but I do wonder where he got his figures from.

The Coronavirus Worldometer, on the same day , indicated that Sweden, with a population about twice that of New Zealand’s, has so far recorded 26,433 deaths (2587 deaths per million population) and is in 36th place in world statistics, while New Zealand has a total of 5820 deaths (1063 per million) and is down in 100th place.

I wonder if others, like me, who don’t follow Richard Prebble’s logic.

John Burton

Belleknowes

Treaty matters

I would like to comment on the latest opinion piece from Metiria Stanton Turei (ODT 29.12.23), headlined "Let’s be confident, embrace our bicultural identity next year."

Like all Māori activists, Turei has no wish for this country to be classed as multicultural, for the simple reason that it badly weakens the argument for recognising a treaty between two parties, which excludes a multitude of New Zealanders of other races.

The treaty was signed between Māori and the British Crown which was a bicultural arrangement. New Zealand is no longer bicultural, which makes the treaty a completely outdated and irrelevant document, which should be consigned to the pages of history and not used as a template to govern a modern multicultural country.

Dave Tackney

Fairfield

Enough already

When is this country going to stop awarding honours to people who are doing their jobs and playing their sport? In fact, when are they going to be done away with altogether?

Annette Williams

Mosgiel

Channel 39 sorely missed

I was absolutely heartbroken to read the surprise announcement that Channel 39, our own Dunedin-produced Otago regional television station, is closing after 26 years on air.

I have always considered it to be one of the best -viewing and informative channels on our television screens, and visitors, particularly from the North Island, have always commented on how lucky we were to have such a great locally-produced channel to watch, and at the breadth of its viewing platform. They were, quite frankly, envious of our good fortune.

Kiwis, particularly former Dunedinites returning here on visits from overseas, absolutely loved watching the wonderful films about Dunedin and its environs, that aired nightly.

As well as all the local and New Zealand documentaries, and locally-produced short films about various subjects, I personally have always watched and loved the DW (Deutsche Welle) daily global news bulletins and magazine programmes from Germany, always of a very high standard. They kept me in touch with the world. What a loss. Channel 39, you will be sorely missed.

Diana Kearns

Māori Hill

