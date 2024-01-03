Letters to the Editor: cycleways, honey bees and IT fails

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

IT fiascoes within central government

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including IT system failures, cycleway carnage, the benefits of Manuka honey, and some refreshing opinions.

Your critiquing of the problems besetting our central government in its adoption of information technology systems, and its failures (often when trying to adapt these to localised needs) is timely.

These projects are spectacular consumers of public money and it is to be wondered if they were subject to analyses of their social benefits and costs (BCA) when assessing their contribution to the public good, because they are after all, public works.

One where it is known (from official reporting) that such analyses were not attempted is the project undertaking the full registration (listing) of all legally held firearms in New Zealand (FFR).

This, for which budgetary allocations of $208 million over four years equates to annual spending of $52 million, is costing the taxpayer a million dollars a week.

[The police already know (and routinely visit) the residential addresses of all licensed firearm owners to check the physical security of their firearm storage.] It seems anomalous to ‘boondoggle’ so much public money on an endeavour like FFR when neither the number nor the location of illicitly-held firearms is known with certainty, despite the efforts of a parliamentary committee to uncover those facts?

Chaz Forsyth

Opoho

Cycleway v carparks

Apparently Transport Hearings committee chairman Cr Jim O’Malley supports yet another superfluous cycleway in the heart of the University Campus. (ODT, 22.12.23)

This cycleway will lose yet another 68 carparks and will add to the hundreds (or could it be thousands) of carparks already stolen from our growing city.

I have a few questions which I would like answered — Does Cr O’Malley have a personal designated carpark in Central Dunedin, does he drive to his workplace, does he endeavour to park in any other area of the CBD or city at various times of the day and night, does he drive around the CBD (or hill suburbs) at peak times and does he ever observe frustrated drivers (many looking for parks) as they become aggressive and angry dodging cones and speeding through amber lights? Has Mr O’Malley ever walked through the main retail areas and seen the empty shops and almost deserted streets? Has he ever spoken to (and better still) ever bothered to listen to the business people and ratepayers as they have voiced opinions re changes to the CBD, roads and the future of our unique city?

I think this man puts his blinkers on and shuts his ears as he ploughs into another blundering transport project which some of his group are endeavouring to push through before our new government policies have been enforced. It’s time for this transport group to stop and allow time for the voters to have a say. We are tired of a few very vocal cycle enthusiasts spouting forth at every opportunity. More cycle tracks can only continue to spoil another area of our city.

Alex Armstrong

North East Valley

Jack Crawford

Please throw your hat in the ring for the next Dunedin City Council election.

Love and agree with all the opinions you write to the ODT.

Sometimes, I think you are reading my mind!

So refreshing to read common sense pieces which dare I say, relate to the majority of us — apparently 96% of us, in your latest musing December 28.

Jenny Heller

Mosgiel

Thank you Jack Crawford ... (ODT 28.12.23).

I had my "4%" letter about the demise of carparks for cycleways sitting on the bench. You said it perfectly.

Lyn Meinders

Normanby

Healing next generation

In the Otago Daily Times (23.12.23), there is a lovely photo of a native bee collecting pollen from Kanuka flowers. The photo caption reads: "Native bees do not have hives or produce honey; they live in nests in the ground, under bare undisturbed soils.". Then on page 9 of the Weekend Mix (ODT), there is a brief "science report" about the benefits of Manuka honey which states: "A scientific literature review from AgResearch has highlighted the potential of manuka honey as "traditional Maori medicine".

However, if native bees do not produce honey, and the health benefits of Manuka honey have only been recently discovered, why is Manuka honey scientifically recognised as "traditional" Maori medicine when only introduced European bees have hives and produce honey?

I find this report confusing and difficult to understand and maybe further investigation is warranted.

Kathleen Moore

Alexandra

