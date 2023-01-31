Letters to Editor: Cyclists, heritage sites and Kiwis' lack of dignity

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ

What happened to dignity and honour?

Today's letters from readers cover topics including the resignation of Jacinda Ardern, cyclists on shared pathways, Dunedin heritage sites, and discrimination.

So our prime minister, having performed the kind of duty and unflinching service not really typical of so many of her predecessors, has stepped down.

She is the recipient of the undying — literally — of the silent majority, and will no longer be the target of truly disgusting and shameful abuse from a largely anonymous, petty minority; people so unsure of their rightful place — as 19th century Prussians said, restricted to ‘‘Kinder, kuche, kirche’’.

I have used firearms since the early 1950s, but when I saw a bunch of gun lovers protesting at PM Ardern’s opening of a new school I began to wonder where our society’s sense of honour and dignity had gone.

Certainly since we subjected ourselves to Rogernomics and Ruthanasia, and let democracy be replaced by an inefficient, inflated bureaucracy, we have given up on that proud creed of the fair go.

Never mind, come October we will get the government we have been slouching towards; one headed by a male, someone who entered the multi-millionaire class while heading our taxpayer-subsidised airline in which he was paid a fraction over one hundred times the wage of his lowest-ranked fellow workers.

That I have lived so long only to see this, the luckiest, truly most fortunate country on Earth, come to such a pass.

Bill Holvey

Blenheim

What a contrast of front page photos you print. There will never be a prize for guessing which political party you support.

Last week a shocking photo of Jacinda Ardern (ODT, 20.1.23), this week one of a smiling, smug Michael Woodhouse with regards to our new hospital (ODT, 26.1.23).

This is the same man, along with Jonathan Coleman, who chose to sneak out the back way when confronted with a protesting crowd.

How much integrity and commitment did this show to the people he now says he cares so much about? He will continue to deny the claim that under National a smaller pilot hospital was to be built here and Christchurch would get most of the services.

The National Party spout every day Labour is addicted to spending, we will cut back on that.

We now must all ask ourselves, ‘‘on what?’’, and remember the condition Dunedin and many other hospitals around the country were left in by National’s term in government.

Jacinda Ardern has done her time and there is a new look to Labour. The only change to National is a new leader with the same old team.

Mary Laurenson

Balclutha

Bells and cyclists

Neville Peat was spot on with his letter regarding the Portobello Rd shared pathway and the lack of bell usage (Letters, 28.1.23).

The majority of cyclists using the shared path pass without warning and rarely slow down. The signage put down by Dunedin City Council late last year has done little to improve matters.

Little guidance or education has been provided for cyclists on how to share the path and for this the DCC and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency must share the responsibility.

A speed limit on shared paths is needed, say a max of 20kmh, and a reduced speed when passing walkers, perhaps 10kmh as DCC has suggested for the shared part of George St. Those wanting to go faster should be on the road.

Maybe a simple rule of thumb for cyclists when passing walkers is to consider what the damage would be if you hit the person at that speed; how much will it hurt you and them?

David Tordoff

Dunedin

Lessons from past not heeded by DCC

Obviously, the lessons learned from the past have not been heeded by the Dunedin City Council, which appears to think nothing of handing out demolition permits to anyone wanting to make a killing from a heritage site — in other words, a licence to vandalise our fine city, without so much as a notified application.

I refer to the fine Salmond-designed Arts and Crafts-style vintage home in George St (ODT, 26.1.23), for which permission has been granted to demolish and replace with nine apartments, despite its listing as a ‘‘character-contributing’’ building — as was ironically Scribes Bookshop in Great King St, now to become a car park.

This could well be the future for the George St house, having noted Darryl Sycamore’s comments that the property market ‘‘has cooled’’ since last year, which contradicts comments in the same article by the Otago Property Investors Association president Kathryn Seque-Roche that we don’t have enough housing stock.

Does anyone really know what is needed in this city? Our council’s hastily made rules will eventually shoot Dunedin in the foot.

Lois Galer

Dunedin

Holocaust a reminder of discrimination

I agree with the sentiments of Deborah Hart that ‘‘hate is easy, love requires effort’’ (ODT, 27.1.23) and that the Warsaw ghetto uprising and the Holocaust should be remembered so that we make the effort to oppose present day racism.

I immigrated to New Zealand in 1972 in opposition to American militarism. I was born in 1942 and was made very aware of the Holocaust. When I was around 6 years old I saw pictures from one of the concentration camps liberated by the American army.

Many of my fellow activists in the American civil rights movement were Jews, following the humanitarian teachings of Judaism. When I saw the picture of the Israeli soldier comforting her Holocaust survivor grandmother I fear that yet again Holocaust survivors were being used to justify Israeli militarism.

Yes love requires effort and according to Elie Wiesel ‘‘The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference.’’

When President Putin and Russia act inhumanely I feel sad and angry but I do not feel ashamed. However, when America or Israel act inhumanely I feel shame as well as sadness.

Perhaps more people should feel shame and protest at the inhumane treatment of the Palestinians by the Israeli government.

Marvin Hubbard

North East Valley

