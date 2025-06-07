Letters to the Editor: elections, outrage and 1080

A free and fair election? PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including public faith in integrity of elections, the outrage cycle in Gaza, and Doc's 1080 operation in Stewart Island.

Restoring faith and public commitment

Is it too late to renew the public’s faith in the integrity of those pitching for local office?

Recent correspondence from contenders in forthcoming local elections (ODT 29.5.25) attempts to fob off questions about the degree of success (or otherwise) candidates can expect relative to funds spent on campaigning.

The reference to earlier high-spending contenders is questionable. Previous examples cited do not demonstrate that "self-funding" and spending caps act as effective safety valves to sustain the democratic process, nor are they transparent enough for public scrutiny.

Is it self-evident that well-presented contenders successful in business have the skills to navigate the complexities of local issues better than capable persons from the other side of town were they to present themselves for election, without access to similar resources?

Voters will have no opportunity before local elections to obtain a breakdown of campaign spending by individuals and coalitions. Without such information, it seems incumbent to apply due diligence to candidates who stand to gain from the mana that public office brings and the attendant financial benefits of such opportunities.

If candidates for office are selected through a "commitment to public service" lens, encouraged to declare their current political affiliations and to disclose accurate campaign spending, some degree of trust might be restored, and the implication that local councils are up for sale can be rightfully dismissed.

Ralph Lawrence

Dunedin

Timely warning

Bill Southworth’s letter (ODT 26.5.25) was important and timely for his concerns about election spending.

Around the world we see the rich use their wealth to influence government policy and actions. Such people are able to promote their own political beliefs often to disadvantage those less fortunate.

Of greater concern is that the use of such wealth subverts democracy. The Dunedin situation is on a far lesser scale but the fact that one mayoral candidate and a group can spend considerable sums of money to promote their views on how the city should be run is equally concerning.

While it was claimed that spending money on a campaign does not necessarily produce the desired election result, one has to ask why spend so much money if it is not effective? Local elections are about our community and its strength is in the diversity of people and views around the council table.

Having one dominant group such as Future Dunedin in control of the council would be a disaster for our democracy.

Brian Ellis

Pine Hill

Standard regulations

A major problem with the legal framework around capitalism is the rights it extends to corporations, who are treated as if they were persons.

Corporate law requires companies to make profits at any cost, only constrained by legislation.

The Regulatory Standards Bill is designed to disable those constraints by legislating for compensation to corporations and landowners when "the environment gets in their way."

The environment has few legal protections and is not regarded, except under the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and some specific legislation, as having any rights.

Companies have short timeframes. The world we live in requires us to take a more inclusive view.

The corporate narrative is already shortsighted. The Regulatory Standards Bill demonstrates a pathological lack of foresight, imagination and empathy.

Bridie Lonie

Dunedin

What do you do with your outrage? A suggestion

Pete Hodgson (Letters ODT 30.5.25) has come to realise he no longer knows what to do with his outrage re Gaza.

He could try placing it alongside the deliberate barbarism/slaughter of 1500 innocent women, men, children and babies.

He could also feel similar outrage the remaining hostages are still hostages more than a year later.

Gerrard Eckhoff

Alexandra

Oh yes it is

Greg Bouwer (Letters ODT 3.6.25) claims Israel’s war in Gaza is not a "genocide".

Wrong. The International Court of Justice in January 2024 rated what has been going on in Gaza "a plausible genocide".

Mr Bouwer needs to keep up.

Surprisingly, Mr Bouwer accepts the Genocide Convention legal definition of "genocide" as "actions committed with intent to destroy in whole or in part a national, ethical, racial or religious group".

The specific "actions" omitted by Mr Bouwer are:

"[a] killing members of the group

[b] causing serious physical or mental harm to members of the group".

However, Mr Bouwer is apparently ignorant of the fact that Israel is fulfilling all aspects of this definition right before his and our eyes.

Therefore, Mr Bouwer would be much more usefully employed if he were to ponder why New Zealand and other nations are just standing by as Israel continues its deadly rampage on the Palestinian population of Gaza.

Jenny McNamara

Gore

Poison drop experimental

As a part-time resident and a person who has seen many 1080 disasters, I am gutted that Doc is intending to go ahead with this operation on Stewart Island (ODT 31.5.25).

While dotterel levels are up and down and while Doc staff have been present in the dotterel area for many years over their breeding season, Doc has failed to establish the simplest of science — why do the dotterels live there and why does the population fluctuate?

Doc is not even sure if something is killing them or making them sick?

Doc is sure cats are a problem for dotterels, but has not actually established that they are.

Doc has repeatedly overflown the breeding area at breeding time with both drones and helicopters, done night-time spotlighting and shooting of deer and a range of other rather strange activities. Has Doc help caused problems or are they entirely perceived?

Poisoning before this bird’s breeding season is not sensible.

1080 poison is an insecticide and used in parts of Asia as such. Dotterel food is insects, sand-hoppers etc

Doc know this but

they intend to multi drop poisoned pellets, overlapping on the boundaries by their own statements, 4kg per hectare and overlap makes 8kg.

This will be followed by 2kg per ha overlapping boundaries which is 4kg over much of it.

This adds up to some boundary areas getting 12kg per ha.

This is a wholly experimental operation and worse still none of these areas will be closed to the public, hunters or walkers.

There is a disaster waiting to happen even before the pellets are spread.

We have an Airbnb property on the island and I will have to warn all the users.

It isn’t fair for them to go for walks or hunting in an area where they cannot not be sure of the safety of even water.

Mary Molloy

Hari Hari

[Mary Molloy is a representative of Farmers Against 1080.]

