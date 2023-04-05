Letters to the editor: hospital cutbacks and zero carbon

An artist’s impression of the new Dunedin Hospital. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Today's letters to the editor from readers cover topics including a cynical look at the hospital rebuild, the DCC's ambitions for a zero carbon Dunedin, and another Yeo yo-yo.

An entitled cynic writes about the new hospital

Perhaps I am being a little cynical, however at being over 80 I feel entitled to be.

The planning announcement about the second harbour crossing for Auckland brings to mind the same discussions which took place about the new Dunedin hospital. I have no doubt the outcome will be similar, if not exactly the same. Settle on a good design, plan out a schedule for completion and set up a budget after the experts have completed their costing analysis, and then wait.

The decided design will eventually be found to be too expensive and extravagant, the timetable far too optimistic and then the cutbacks will start. Eventually after a lot of bluster, plus smoke and mirrors and hand wringing, construction will start and the end result will be a single-lane swing bridge which probably won't reach the other side of the harbour.

Does the process sound familiar?

Bob and Sue Farrell

Arrowtown

Honest and transparent

Do people recall the previous PM, Jacinda Ardern, promising that her government would be the most honest, transparent and open that New Zealand had ever seen?

Do people recall that she pledged that her government would foster a more open and democratic society and would strengthen transparency around official information. Do Dunedin people recall that expelled Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma claimed that the Labour caucus were coached on how to avoid Official Information requests but the PM rejected those claims?

Do Dunedin people now see that the Stuart Nash debacle has revealed that these promises and pledges have been shown to be nothing other than political hot air and Dr Sharma was actually revealing the truth? Do Dunedin people now see that the same hot air is being released by the southern Labour MPs being "bemused" by the cutbacks to the Dunedin hospital?

The big question really must be why Dunedin continues to vote for people who continually fail to stand up for their constituents. A different PM now, the same behaviour continues.

Russell Garbutt

Clyde

Fairness and inclusivity

The editorial (ODT, 29.3.23) on Posie Parker made for interesting reading. Reducing attacks on her to "a plague on both your houses" is somewhat simplistic.

I support the rights of adults to transition, as they have had the life experience and hopefully the counselling support, to enable them to make a decision that will work for them. That is not the case for young people. Puberty blockers can compromise fertility for girls while testosterone can lead to permanent changes to their voices etc. That’s a problem if they want to go back to a female identity.

New laws enabling self identification as trans can compromise women-only spaces. I want an inclusive society where girls and women, men, and those in the rainbow community, including trans, are all safe.

Kathleen Ryan

Wakari

It does not add up

When I grew up in the 1960s there were about three million people in New Zealand, unemployment was less than 2%, and there was no shortage of workers. Now there are about five million people, there are far more women in the workforce, technology has eliminated thousands of jobs, unemployment is nearly 4% — and yet there is a shortage of workers (ODT, 29.3.23).

It simply doesn’t add up. Can you find somebody to explain this conundrum?

A. Williams

St Leonards

Zero carbon ambitions raise many questions

Dunedin has seven years to become a zero carbon city according to the Dunedin City Council. This raises a raft of questions.

After 2030 will there still be a Drive South car rally festival? Will all public servants be required to leave their car at home and walk, bus or cycle to work? What will the cost of replacing polluting buses to electric be? What will the ratepayers pay for such a plan? How will high-rise dwellers cope?

Most germane to the plan is what difference will a zero carbon Dunedin city make to global warming when international mega cities do nothing?

Remember the last rabbit plan? Well, the rabbits have outbred that. I understand the plan to get the last pest by 2050 includes two-legged ones. Surely not.

Jim Moffat

Caversham

Yeo yo-yo

So Yeo has done it again. With the same cartoon (ODT, 27.3.23) he has managed to offend one reader, Susan Broad, and delight another, Graham Spencely, both (Letters, 29.3.23).

Ironically the cartoon in question was regarding freedom of speech, or expression, which is all that Yeo requires as a political cartoonist, the freedom to express any news item in a fitting manner. Both writers had this freedom acknowledged in the publication of their letters to the editor. The expression "one man’s meat is another man's poison" seems relevant. It also seems that to many people, your right to free speech ends when my beliefs or sensibilities are offended. Keep up the good work Yeo, your work is appreciated.

Terry Lake

Oamaru

