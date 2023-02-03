Letters to Editor: Hospital explanations add to puzzle

A pit at Foulden Maar, near Middlemarch. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the new Dunedin Hospital, the ODT editorials and Foulden Maar.

Hospital explanations add to the puzzle

After reading the two explanation pieces regarding the proposed new Dunedin Hospital, I remain puzzled but not surprised.

A teaching hospital has four key stakeholders. The taxpayer represented by the Government, teaching represented by the university, the people that work in the building and the patients.

All other, no doubt exhaustive and expensive consultation processes is superfluous and unnecessary.

The concept of a hospital is simple. It is a place where sick people go to be treated.

The best people to consult on the design of a hospital are the workforce and the patients.

In the case of patients, the requirements are simple. Ease of access, timely and appropriate professional treatment.

It must be able to accommodate the training of the workforce — possibly lecture theatres but certainly seminar rooms and other teaching spaces.

For the workforce, they know best on how to layout a hospital — there must be thousands of teaching hospitals built each year around the globe.

Is it that hard to assess what works and what doesn’t? Does it make sense to install sufficient high end equipment based on current and projected usage?

The design starts with the necessary interior and works outwards. Or is this just too obvious?

Russell Garbutt

Clyde

Pete Hodgson has an inside understanding of the planning for the new hospital, and he can certainly claim to be a ‘‘well-informed layman’’ on the subject, and his views warrant respect.

But I took umbrage at his comment (ODT, 28.1.23) that ‘‘ ... installing the public sector’s first ever PET scanner in Dunedin, rather than Auckland, makes little sense’’.

A PET scanner adds another layer of insight above what can presently be seen on MRI or CT scanning, and is particularly helpful in managing cancer. It is disappointing that Mr Hodgson seems in thrall to the tyranny of the majority, that sees Auckland as more deserving of the best in medical care.

Having New Zealand’s first public PET scanner here would make a statement that the new hospital is indeed at the forefront; referrals could be accepted from other parts of the country, as a minor reversal of the current northward trend.

Further, having access to the latest imaging technology would be attractive to staff, and be seen as enhancing the status of the radiology department; the best will want to work here.

Pete, do reconsider.

R. Gardner

Waverley

Editorial shocks

Reading your editorial this Saturday (ODT, 28.1.23) regarding Jacinda Ardern, I was shocked by the lack of impartiality displayed.

Whoever penned this has finally shown irrefutable evidence of the Labour leanings of this newspaper.

The tenor of the editorial was that Ardern was an innocent victim of white, misogynistic, right-wing fascists.

I am neither of these things, but I detested Ardern for the damage she was doing to our country.

You are not happy with the treatment Ardern has received from online trolls.

Well, over the years people have fought and died to uphold the tenants of the democracy she and her government were trying to subvert, so a few nasty online posts from radical people doesn’t seem too bad.

I am also noticing a lot of letters from Labour supporters being printed as their organisation swings into damage limitation mode in an attempt to influence the electorate.

Please move your thinking into a more centrist view and allow all parties to have an equal say.

Dave Tackney

Fairfield

[Abridged]

Maar a mystery to many but not to all



Having read the stunning book by Daphne Lee et al about Foulden Maar, I decided to visit the maar. I sought permission from Dunedin City Council staff and I-Site staff but neither had heard of it.

The volcanic eruption that created the maar 23 million years ago and the lake so formed, was filled by algae and beautifully preserved small animals and vegetation.

The lake dried out over the next 130,000 years, giving a unique record of the ancient world. It is one of the oldest maars.

The DCC has kept this secret even from their own staff.

The DCC epitomise a group who know the cost of everything but the value of nothing.

Mike Beard

Christchurch

[Abridged]

Minimum wage

Labour have already raised the minimum wage so we won’t, says Nicola Willis (ODT, 27.1.23).

Blame Labour for caring.

Pete Jenkins

Galloway

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz