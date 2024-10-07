Letters to the Editor: hospital, government and league

A refit of the existing Dunedin Hospital is possible, its former chief executive believes. Photo: ODT files

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including reconstructing the hospital block, the government's authoritarian model, and is league a top-bracket sport?

Hospital ward block suited to refurbishment

I read Russell Lund’s letter (ODT, 1.10.24) with great interest.

I fully concur with his views as they are entirely accurate and reflect the facts of the matter with respect to the current ward block and its suitability for reconstruction.

As a young engineer I worked for the then Otago Hospital Board when it was being built and I also compiled the final accounts for it.

Aside from stairwells and lift shafts most wall are of demountable steel stud construction.

This building is suited to refurbishment and each floor is able to be cleared and rebuilt to a new floor plan.

It seems to me the new build is more focused upon an unreasonable expectation that the current service is so important that any inconvenience, however costly, is to be avoided.

I recall, because we were building a ward block that was connected to the clinical services building, that on the days when cardiac surgery was taking place the contractor didn’t carry out noisy work.

The contractor worked with the staff to manage inconvenience and risk and it can be done again.

In my view vacating the existing ward block and leaving it empty is an unreasonable cost to place upon the health services and the taxpayer.

It appears there is a high level of intolerance towards accommodating a better budget for the sake of some inconvenience, perceived or otherwise.

Refurbishing operational hospitals is carried out around the world and one only has to look to older European hospital complexes to note that.

Essential infrastructure all around the world undergoes major rebuilds while maintaining operational capability.

Hospitals and airports are classic examples. It seems we don’t appear to have the appetite to exercise pragmatism and manage inconvenience in a world that is increasingly strident with unreasonable demands and yet demands sustainability and best use of available resources.

Well we have that opportunity now to show constructive leadership by working together and stopping throwing up barriers to collective responsibility.

Ray Macleod

Dunedin

Where are we headed?

There is an alarming, increasing authoritarian model being used by the current coalition government.

They demonstrate no concern for majority of peoples voices and display disrespect for the culture they are working in. As I understand it, in simplistic terms, the ruling government is elected to represent the voice of the people i.e. democracy — budgets should be allocated on the principle of need to the 'greater good' of citizens.

The current government is at odds with many major groups in our society: health, housing, Māori, education and the list goes on.

No amount of protest, petitions, open letters, marches nor expert advice makes a difference or is listened to.

Additionally, constant refusal to provide details and information before the event, on yet another 'cut/slash' policy, is very concerning. The behaviour of elected MPs is arrogant ('we know better'), dictatorial and bordering on a propaganda approach. It is interesting to note how many coalition government MP’s use the "I" rather than the 'we' word.

This approach is contributing to the debacle of the Dunedin hospital build. The government has screwed over 390,000 plus people’s health for potholes, tobacco and landlords and the $3 billion budget comments are scaremongering — a diversion for fiscal negligence.

Where is this coalition government taking us?

Ruth Tansley

Dalmore

Worries about what New Zealand is becoming

A big thank you to Sir Ian Taylor for his open letter to the prime minister (ODT 2.10.24) in which he highlights the government’s 'divide and conquer' tactics around the Otago tertiary hospital in Dunedin and the need for intergenerational leadership and vision. We are truly and sorely in need of these amidst the callousness and fragmentation which have now — one year on — become characteristic of the coalition. More, there is a very real sense of degraded values in our country, made manifest through a pile-up of, for example: smokefree gone; vaping supported; gun laws under repeal; landlords supported with no accountability or relief for tenants; gambling ads; cuts to disability and beneficiary support; jobs and services cuts; disregard for the arts; near continuous bashing of Māori; and more. What kind of country is this becoming? How did we lose the Kiwi ways of caring, transparency, fairness, and collective responsibility?

Leoni Schmidt

Dunedin

Owing to the gross mismanagement of various governments over the last 20 years, particularly the Key government, the updating of failing infrastructure has been lacking. The current government, particularly the National Party, have failed to address the wastage of the large sums of money handed out by the Labour Government.

I would contend there is enough money in the government coffers to easily pay for the new Dunedin Hospital.

It would mean the slashing of the wasteful ideological and cultural entities that have exploded into being recently and some long-standing entities that are well past their sell by date.

It would be a choice between ideology and division, versus the provision of the vital infrastructure that benefits us all.

Dave Tackney

Fairfield

Delight needle pricks to be thing of past

I think Professor Ben Wheeler, the paediatric diabetes consultant, is unnecessarily worried that potential users of the diabetic technology now being available may be nervous about using it.

I can reassure him that, after 67 years of Type 1 diabetes, during which I probably had thousands, if not millions, of injections and finger pricks, I am delighted that these will now be a thing of the past.

Parents will no longer need to poke needles into small limbs and make educated guesses as to how much insulin to inject, which must be a great relief to them.

I am fortunate in that I have had an insulin pump for some years,which has made life a great deal easier.

Education in their use is given freely and there is online and telephone help available 24/7.

Maxine Hall

Mosgiel

Not a league bash

Dave Fortune (Letters, 20.9.24) is strong on denials (I’m not a Rugby League basher) and short on omission.

He does not mention Rugby Union or Cricket in his "fair coverage" of sport media reporting.

All three occupy the top bracket. …if it calls itself a swan and quacks its still a duck.

A look at the TV guides for 21/9 to 4/10 show more than 12 Bledisloe Cup replays, a number of Springbok, and 20+ International Rugby Union games.

With the Pacific Rugby League championship under way and the likely finalists being NZ and AUS can Rugby League people expect a comparable coverage (stop dreaming Don!!) half unlikely, a quarter perhaps, 1 or 2 if we are lucky.

Don Millar

St Kilda

White ribbon

Did anyone notice the white ribbon on Netanyahu’s lapel at the recent conference. Just wondered.

Janice McPherson

Oamaru

