Letters to Editor: hospital, ORC, Christianity

Glazing on the north face of the new Dunedin hospital in-patient building. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A nurse writes, asking the PM to keep pledge

My name is Sarah Gamble and I am a nurse in the current Dunedin Hospital.

I voted National as I — seemingly foolishly, as it turns out — trusted Christopher Luxon’s promise that the new Dunedin hospital would be something that would not be slashed and cut, that it would be something to be proud of, that would meet the needs of the greater southern region for years to come.

I am incredibly distressed, saddened and angry by the cuts that are repeatedly being made to the new hospital build. These cuts are repeatedly described as changes, with a little bit of give (and a massive amount of "take'’) from the people of the region.

Mr Luxon, and I, and all the medical and nursing staff, and the people from the region, are well aware that these changes will be hugely detrimental to the future healthcare of our people.

I am asking you, Mr Luxon, and your parliamentary colleagues, to stand by the election assurances you have made to the public of New Zealand and in particular of the greater Otago area. At the moment these promises don't seem to be worth the paper they were written on, or the air space that was used in their broadcasting.

I know my despair and anger is widely shared by health professionals and lay people alike.

With great sincerity and heartfelt prayers for some integrity from you all, our government, elected by us on the grounds of your campaign promises.

Sarah Gamble

Dunedin

Regress, not progress

One couldn’t help but be very upset to say the least by the write-up on the front page of the ODT (3.9.24) about the regress of the new Dunedin hospital — not progress.

It’s not only the physicians who do the cuts in hospitals but our very own government officials on our so-called new Dunedin Hospital. I admire the ODT reporters for keeping a watchful eye on proceedings. Unfortunately their reports haven’t given us much confidence in the government and in my opinion enough is enough of the broken promises.

A public march or a similar gathering needs to be arranged by council for the people of Otago and Southland to express our feelings over the way we have been treated in this so-called new Dunedin hospital rebuild.

Rev Wayne Healey

Oamaru

Wrong priorities

The fastest way to get the new Dunedin hospital completely finished and with everything it wants, is to simply give it a new identity. Note how quickly the new ORC building is progressing, thanks to Otago ratepayers’ money.

What is the matter with councils? For a start, there are too many of them, all micro-managing to see how much profit they can make for themselves and not the regions or districts from which they have been elected to serve. They appear more intent on "looking good" in new buildings, to fill meagre egos.

Councillors themselves seem to become totally misguided once they set foot in office and soon forget about the people who put them there. ORC, you have your priorities totally wrong.

Kathleen Baff

Stirling

Check your spelling

It appears that yet another word has been invented, emerging from political gobbledegook It is now considered trendy to use the word "gentailer" when discussing power companies.

The closest English word I can find in my dictionary is genitalia. This word is closer to the truth, because of problems with short supply, high prices to consumers, and above all indecent large profits. Just double-check your spelling when writing to them.

John Batt

Wakari

Ecstatic to be living in this century, not before

Responding to M. J. Cowan’s letter extolling the virtues of Christianity, and taking a contrary view to my letter published concurrently (ODT 30.8.24), that I don’t believe in "God the Father etc etc", makes me ecstatic that I’m living in this century and not before.

In times gone by, my beliefs could have had me incinerated at the stake, or possibly pulled apart at the rack, all in the name of a compassionate benevolent "God". I struggle to see how a supernatural being, all powerful, hasn’t enough tech savvy to show it/her/himself exists, just once.

"Pastor Hudson gives a more believable explanation that Christianity fosters rational reasoning". It may well be more believable to M. J. Cowan, call me obstinate, but I just can’t agree with that. Church-sanctioned cover-ups of paedophile crimes, amassing of wealth and similar iniquities doesn’t sit well with rational reasoning. Especially if that reasoning emanates from a vested interest. Unless of course your rational reason is to perpetuate the grip of organised religion on the fears of the gullible.

Thus you and I, M. J. Cowan, may never agree on God’s existence, just let’s both be happy Torquemada is no longer alive.

John Watson

Otaki

Floating an idea

Interesting to read in the ODT Bob Farrell’s letter (ODT 21.8.24) re buying the HMAS Canberra for the new Dunedin hospital. I’m grateful for the ODT printing my suggestion (at least four times) re using a ship as a hospital but not one doctor, nurse, government representative or the general public have supported it.

If you have cancer would it matter if you were treated on a ship or a hospital hung by a sky hook for that matter? Seven years wasted, so far, and counting.

Kit Sutherland

Queenstown

