Letters to the Editor: Hyde St, healthcare and the Fortune Theatre

The Hyde St Party. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the necessity of supporting healthcare providers, a suitable replacement for the Fortune Theatre, and the need for a safe venue for students.

Don’t forget to support healthcare providers

"Lest we forget", the universal phrase for Anzac Day, took on another meaning for me as I was trundled out of my home by St John as all New Zealand was remembering the fallen.

Not much prepares us for old age, but a reliable shower and an affordable rent proves themselves daily to be precious necessities for the journey. On that Tuesday, I discovered a third treasure — our local Dunstan Hospital in Clyde.

From the gentle reassurance and competence of the two-woman team who struggled down the driveway with me on the gurney, to the beautifully appointed, calmly run A and E, to the highly professional care of the medical staff, Dunstan quickly proved itself to be something we must all remember, as these remarkable standards are met, day after day, on our behalf.

Having family and close friends in the United States and UK, I am familiar with how accessible medical care is being threatened by the pressure from insurance companies and private health corporations.

All who vote in this country, must not forget to support our local doctors, nurses and all ancillary medical staff, not just by how budgets are prioritised on our behalf by central and local government, but by saying thank you however we can. Our public acceptance of good healthcare as a human right comes with civic duties and responsibilities to ensure the survivability of this fantastic service.

Evelyn Skinner

Clyde

Theatres and venues

You recently reported two inner city property owners offering their premises as theatre spaces as replacements for the Fortune Theatre.

Theatres and venues are not the same thing. Theatres are an ecosystem of designers, directors, writers, technicians, and performers.

Venues are rooms you can hire. The Fortune was the former.

It is not the responsibility of the theatre community to fill empty unsuitable buildings that their owners cannot find other tenants for.

Dunedin's theatre community deserves a purpose built theatre space that befits a City of Literature.

If property owners think their buildings would make profitable venues; I invite them through your pages to bankroll these venues themselves rather than asking for council handouts via ratepayers.

Like libraries, museums, and art galleries theatres are social goods that councils should provide for the intellectual life of the city.

Jeremy Anderson

Dunedin

Dunedin hospital

What on earth is going on in New Zealand? Here’s the Government willing to spend $27m on consultancy fees for ‘a lengthy cost-cutting exercise for the new Dunedin Hospital (ODT, May 4)’

What folly. A PET Scanner costs between $1.7 million – $3 million. Dunedin would get a lot more things included in the new hospital for $27 million.

Please stop wasting our money on consultancy activities and get on with building Dunedin’s new hospital, complete with all the appropriate equipment, staff and patient space and facilities that we need.

Kathleen Baff

Stirling

Tinker Taylor Student Spy

There Jean Balchin goes again "rabbiting on" about a London theatrical. Jean would be well advised to stay on in a city she loves for an ever lasting OE.

Will her next column be about meeting King Charles? How boring. She should get back to her studies leaving theatrical blood, or visit the Ukraine to write a column about a bloody reality that would really shock her readers.

Jim Moffat

Caversham

Safe year-round venue needed for students

Very recently almost 4000 enthusiastic and fun-loving students banded together, in Hyde St, for some much needed entertainment. Most wore fancy dress and I'm sure all were hoping for a great day of celebration and fun.

The ODT (1.5.23) reported all 3800 of the "hotly contested" tickets had quickly sold out, most of which were allocated to students through a lottery system. Residents of the street also got tickets they could give to their friends. Tickets cost $60 so this shows that our students are ready to pay for entertainment:

I wonder how many missed out on this lottery?

We were young once and I certainly remember dancing the night away in the town hall every Saturday night. Why can’t this venue be opened again for our young people? Why should they have to wait until graduation day before entering this special venue?

The DCC also owns Sammy’s. Could it be made safe and used again? Every Saturday night here should be a safe supervised (non-drinking) venue where people can enjoy themselves.

Also, how about a midnight bus for the campus area on Saturday nights? Our young people deserve better. Let’s provide a safe venue and environment for them.

Bernice Armstrong

North East Valley

