Letters to the Editor: librarians, cruise ships and cancer

Former Dunedin city librarians (from left) Ada Fache, Michael Wooliscroft, Miss Ronnie, Allison Dobbie, Norah Familton. Photo: supplied

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including our southern cancer scare, a tribute to a fine librarian, and a muted farewell to the cruise ship season.

Stand up on cancer and speak the truth

Well done to Morag McDowell, Health and Disability Commissioner (ODT, 12.4.23) for independently sounding the alarm over skyrocketing cancer rates and the health system’s inability to cope with unprecedented demand on their services.

The report made Melissa Vining burst into tears, as it should all compassionate people.

Well done ODT for informing us of the disaster facing us.

The question "Why is the oncology department unable to handle all the cancer patients in any sort of prompt and reasonable timeframe?" needs to be answered.

I call on those in the health profession to stand up and speak for truth. The time to turn a blind eye to what is going on is well and truly over, as Morag McDowell’s report courageously exemplifies.

Paul Evans

Mosgiel

[Abridged]

Cancer accountability

Regarding the front-page story on the Health and Disability Commissioner’s report on the scandalous treatment of cancer patients by the former Southern District Health Board and current Te Whatu Ora Southern, one sentence sums up the lack of care and responsibility, and bureaucratic stupidity of the authority: "The SDHB did recognise the problem and initiated a range of responses including . . . commissioning a report from consultancy firm EY on how to improve provision of treatment."

I have no doubt the countless funds paid for nothing would have gone some way to providing treatment on time for one of the suffering patients.

And still no-one held accountable.

Michelle McCann

Kew

Cancer delays

It is unacceptable that people in our city were given a death sentence by not being treated for cancer until it was too late.

What is worse is that health authorities were so concerned about saving money they put funds before lives.

I say not any more and not on our watch. Our people deserve better.

This is why we need to fight cuts to our new hospital. They save and we pay.

It is our lives that are at stake. Our lives matter.

Get ready to march and tell this Government Dunedin people will tolerate no more cuts.

Deliver what was promised.

Carmen Houlahan

Dunedin city councillor

Generous revenue

I find it interesting to read, in the chairwoman’s reply to a letter to the ODT, of the generous revenue Otago Regional Council receives from dividends of their 100% shareholding in Port Otago.

Southland Environment Council uses its revenue from their shareholding in South Port to offset rates.

The philosophy behind that historical decision is that the shares belong to the people of Southland, and that they get some benefit from the ownership

Ratepayers of Otago need to know what Otago Regional Council spends its dividend on.

How does this benefit the people of Otago? The shares in their port (like Southland’s) were vested in the ORC, (as caretakers) when restructuring of local government occurred in late 1989.

The people of Otago surely have the same sense of ownership of their port as they do in Southland.

This important fact on how the port’s dividends are used in Otago was not covered by the chairwoman in her response to the Eckhoff letter.

Where is the transparency Otago Regional Council?

M. Miller

Invercargill

Sterling service by fine series of city librarians

I have just read the lovely full-page obituary in today’s ODT (8.4.23) of Mary Ronnie, my dear friend and former boss. Thank you Mike Houlahan for such a fitting account of her remarkable life and library career. But one sentence I would take some issue with: "In 1968 she stepped up to replace Ada Fache as city librarian, and dispelled any stereotype of librarians being stuffy silent types".

This rather implies, perhaps unintentionally, that Ada Fache may have been in that category, and she was not.

I began my own library training at the Dunedin Public Library when I was 18, and I can confirm that Ada also was a very good city librarian, always forward looking, and was a very fine person.

She remained, like Mary, a good friend forever, especially when we both lived in London at the same time.

How lucky was I to have had two such good bosses, such remarkable library training under both of them, and also to have subsequently worked for 11 years for another very good Dunedin city librarian, the recently-retired Bernie Hawke.

Dunedin is much richer for all of them.

Diana Kearns

Maori Hill

Goodbye and good riddance, until next year

This paper’s effusive editorial (12.4.23) concerning the supposedly successful cruise ship season just finished, is at best naive and at worse an insult if not treason to the emerging global ethic of planned human and all species survival.

This is nothing new of course. This paper on many previous occasions has waxed so lyrical about the presence of those behemoths in our ports disgorging their cargoes of itinerant gawpers into our streets, buses and opportunity shops etc. Some 200,000 of them apparently this season.

Based on an average ship’s fuel consumption, a combined burden of some 130,000 tons of carbon dioxide was dumped into the atmosphere for each day at sea by this fleet of carbon factories.

The cruise ship industry and its hedonistic and carefree participants demonstrate a palpable and Putin-like disregard for the sovereignty of the collective future human condition.

Surely, staying at home and reading an extra 200,000 books would be a voyage of faith and hope towards that unifying and life-preserving message and goal?

Tony Marcinowski

Macandrew Bay

[Abridged]

The last cruise ship of the season. A one-sided report from the ODT that highlights the income that this industry brings to local businesses.

No reporting of the environmental damage and high carbon footprint from cruise ships, let alone the difficulties for those locals who cannot get a bus to work when the tourists hit town.

A sensitive issue to raise, but one that needs to be addressed if we are to have any chance of responding responsibly to climate change and environmental degradation.

Clare Ridout

Wakari

