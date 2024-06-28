Letters to Editor: Luxon, Hamas, Matariki

Christopher Luxon on a recent diplomatic mission to Thailand. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Plummeting down the metaphorical alphabet

In Greek mythology, hubris is often punished by Nemesis, goddess of retribution.

One could be forgiven for thinking that our hapless and hopeless government, with its ever-increasing list of failures and broken promises, has invited some divine intervention. Either that, or there has been an explosion in a metaphor factory.

Christopher Luxon's trade mission, grounded in a Defence Force plane, which, while in opposition, the Prime Minister said he would not use and criticised Labour for doing so.

A ferry, the planned replacement of which would be in production had Nicola Willis not cancelled it, run aground.

A contractor, literally failing with the nuts and bolts of essential infrastructure maintenance, resulting in a fallen pylon.

It is most amusing to see some high-flyers, vocal critics of the previous government, now being described as "C-listers’' by Mr Luxon.

But with his current trajectory, the prime minister's own ranking may be on a list much further down the alphabet.

Natalie Wilson

Oamaru

Tricky question

C’mon Mr Luxon, replace the 757 plane for more comfortable, reliable government OE experiences, or replace an Interislander ferry or two, for more reliable freight and people movements across Cook Strait?

Martin Dodge

Balclutha

Whose side are you on?

With Israel agreeing to the terms of yet another lopsided ceasefire, while Hamas takes another opportunity to miss an opportunity, does that mean that the Ceasefire Now marches plaguing Dunedin every Saturday are actually pro-Israel now?

G. Bouwer

Waitati

Plural pronouns

They wants their book. Sounds wrong. The blue line came up from grammar check. But "they" has gained a second meaning. It remains a plural pronoun and has gained favour as a pronoun for those who do not wish to use her or his. In this context the use of a singular verb clarifies the intended meaning.

Grammar changes. It has been decades since a writer needed to really worry about a split infinitive, beginning a sentence with a conjunction or ending with a preposition. The correct use of fewer and less is dropping, also amount and number. Weather presenters frequently use top and bottom as synonyms for north and south.

The writers of a grammar curriculum must decide what is correct grammar. Their decisions may not affect what is now common practice, nor stop further change. How much criticism will they have to put up with?

Lynne Hill

Mosgiel

A man without a plan

I have to ask, could someone from this government please tell us what the plan is? I know the world is a bit doolally and humanity seems a bit lost with all the problems of this generation piling up, but can we not all agree that as humans we have a universal need to help each other?

Yes we may be terrible tenants of this planet but as my father once told me the greatest thing humanity can offer is appreciation and love of reality. Sadly I guess it only applies to a fraction of the population, especially at voting time.

New Zealand may not be a superpower capable of nuclear doomsday but we are seen as level-headed thinkers who can treat politics as a way of caring and a business opportunity and not so much a humiliation tool so often used by weak and frightened old men. Please Wellington, get your act together and stop drifting and tell us the darn plan.

Aaron Nicholson

Manapouri

The requirement for a mental health break

I am hoping Matariki is what it was sold as, a chance to have a break and a catch-up with family and not high-jacked by tedious, divisive, angry commentators like Willie Jackson, or some other privileged hack contributor pushing the cultural narrative.

A mental health day in August, as was suggested at the time, would have been more beneficial and include all of us.

The media and academics still fail to critique what the last government did. With unfettered total power in an MMP environment they tried to push a massive cultural revolution at break-neck speed. New Zealand has never reacted well to these types of stealth policies.

The continuing push by media and academics to promote the cultural narrative rejected overwhelmingly at the last election is astounding. Hoping as if repeating it enough will make it happen.

Culture is important, no argument there.

However, it is not central to a modern functioning country and should never be forced even with good intentions. Promoting a rebranding on New Zealand Inc with a unique inefficient language across the spectrum of society was never a good idea, costly and confusing.

We should have been focusing on our economy and infrastructure across the country, instead of the "nice to haves'’. They are now left with only themselves in the room when the music stops. Unable to comprehend how the world has moved on, why advertising money has dried up, trust is gone and job layoffs are here.

All New Zealanders, I believe, want to have one country not two, to then represent all of us.

D. Keenan

Dunedin

