Letters to Editor: Nurses, cycling, healthcare

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including an appeal for better treatment of nurses, concerns over cycleway usage, and healthcare discussions in wider context

Treatment of nurses appals patient

Over the past couple of years I have been unfortunate enough to be admitted to Dunedin Public Hospital for quite a few days at a time.

After each of these occasions I have expounded to whoever will listen the brilliant care I have received from the caring, knowledgeable, friendly team of nurses I have had the pleasure of meeting. Every time I have left the hospital feeling thankful for the treatment and care I have been given.

On the other hand, on each of these occasions I have also had the displeasure of witnessing the arrogance, rudeness and racist behaviour exhibited by far too many people. This can vary from out and out abuse, things like "go away. I can’t understand a word you’re saying" or calling the team member an idiot. It is little wonder that so many of the wonderful team choose to move overseas for a better life. I have absolutely no doubt that money is not the only cause of this problem.

Unfortunately I am not the bravest of people who can confront perpetrators of this behaviour. These people know who they are and have probably gotten through their miserable lives by bullying all and sundry.

I am writing this on my phone from my hospital bed having just witnessed more boorish manners from another patient.

I sincerely hope they read this and maybe they will be intelligent enough to realise that they fall into this category. Somehow I doubt it.

Frank Smith

Mosgiel

Spending priorities

Ian Breeze (ODT 12.1.24) surely takes the prize for the most myopic view when asserting the same about me (5.1.24) and new Transport Minister Simeon Brown, who recently announced curtailment of spending on new walkways and cycleways in favour of improving our roading systems to reduce the road deaths.

I’m not sure how Mr Breeze managed to construe my opinion that new walkways and cycleways (while nice to have) will have no impact on reducing road deaths; with his view supported by a well-constructed US study (which of course must be right) that reveals previously unfit adults who take up exercise reduces mortality by half. To most people I’m sure that would be fairly obvious but why should we have to pay millions of taxpayer/ratepayer money to build more walkways and cycleways when exercise and fitness can be gained in so many other ways. There’s also the double whammy in Mr Breeze’s agenda arising from the high cycle accident rates, not to mention head injuries that cost ACC and thus all of us levy payers enormous money.

The fact remains that our road toll is far too high and investment is urgently required to assist in reducing road accidents. A change in spending priorities is what it’s all about.

Graeme Thompson

Wānaka

Lost parks lamented

"Remove the cycleway on State Highway 1 going north, without spending millions and (with) almost no disruption to anyone". Well done Mary Robertson for your most sensible and money saving idea (ODT 10.1.24). Why didn't the transport decision makers think of this idea and others like it?

In fact why would anyone think developing a cycle way on a dangerous SH1 roadway, in the first place, was a great idea? This development robbed 500 car parks. Has anyone ever seen a patient, or a hospital visitor, cycling to the hospital? I haven’t — but I have taken an elderly patient to ED after dark and then had to find a park, away from the hospital, while this patient managed on his own. I have also seen drivers endeavouring to pick up or deliver patients when all five-minute parks are occupied, and I have seen drivers circling the adjacent Frederick St car park with no luck. There are now few parks near the hospital, university, campus area or CBD.

Bernice Armstrong

North East Valley

Maori need to use already provided services

Anaru Eketone writes an interesting article on Maori health and life expectancy (ODT 15.1.24) but I do not agree with his conclusions.

Being a retired medico myself and having treated many Maori, I believe their poor health statistics are not the result of discrimination but because Maori themselves have not availed themselves of the health services that are available to them. They did not follow medical advice or attend outpatient clinics.

If Maori health stats are to improve this matter of relating to the health system is the prime problem that needs to be addressed. A separate Maori health system with expensive duplication of services is simply not necessary, just a single system which is sensitive to the needs of minority groups. Christopher Luxon was correct in stating that we are one country and should have one health service.

Regarding tobacco, the issue is not as simple as Anaru says. The legislation the Labour government promoted seems sensible on the surface but if tobacco is banned surely a black market will develop with expansion of criminal activity. Shane Reti is a concerned health professional, so please could all those attacking him lay off and let him and his government prove themselves.

Jerry Walton

Dunedin

Love your work

Thank you, Harry Love (Relational reading of the Treaty, ODT 13.1.24), for your thoughtful and well-argued contribution to a debate that has sometimes appeared, on both sides — and including some political contributions — to be based more on personal views of what should be, than on much else.

Mike Cowell

Highgate