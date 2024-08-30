Letters to Editor: planting, power, water

A planting day in Hokitika. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Planting efforts will make a real difference

The Abe and Bee cartoon strip "A change in the weather" (The Weekend Mix ODT 24.8.24), gives me hope as I plant natives close to where I live.

Natives growing across the Mata-au/Clutha River from Clyde for up to 38 years, are now big enough to make a growing difference. So too the natives planted yearly by the Clyde Community and Enviroschool’s Ecological Restoration Group, beginning in 2011.

Students who planted above the Mata-au and river track may be pleasantly surprised by their natives’ growth and the bird song here. Not only capturing carbon, these natives have created habitat for native birds, lizards and insects.

Thank you to all those planting natives and ecologically restoring Central Otago. You are increasing the area of our natural heritage.

Lynne Stewart

Clyde

Uncle Chimpy

Emeritus Professor Charles Higham in his article (Opinion ODT 21.8.24) goes out of his way to show "scientifically" that God is not required to explain existence. It is miraculously made itself from nothing. And more than likely for no reason.

Pastor Ben Hudson (Opinion ODT 9.8.24) gives a more believable explanation that Christianity fosters rational reasoning and that "to believe in God, the Father Almighty, Creator of Heaven and Earth is to see the world differently."

But wait. Prof Higham concludes that because we share 98.8% common DNA with chimpanzees we must have evolved from them; our common ancestors. He just fails to mention that we also share 60% common DNA with bananas.

If only Prof Higham and his archaeology scientists could find that "missing link’' in the fossil records. Good luck with that, you'll need it.

M. W. Cowan

Concord

Fairy stories for adults

Charles Higham is to be commended for his efforts in demystifying the world we live in.

For centuries mankind has struggled to understand our place in the universe, only to be obstructed (at best) by religious dogma. Think Galileo for instance. More recently, in campaigning for a more enlightened approach to assisted dying (AD), in the form of the End Of Life Choice Act, religious obstruction was made evident.

Despite 65% of the electorate supporting a change in the law, diehard religious zealots made the final EOLC Act a watered down version of what it could have been. (If there is any doubt of this think of the fact that National Party MPs voted 68% against the Bill at the third reading, mostly influenced by the party’s religious right). Thus leaving another hurdle to overcome to expand the Act to include those suffering from a grievous and irremediable medical condition, to be allowed access to AD.

Wherever and whenever the opportunity presents itself to debunk the myths perpetuated by organised religion, the populace should take it. With open compassionate arms.

John Watson

Otaki

Warning lights

There is a warning installed at Moeraki Boulders when a car wants to enter the main road, as well as speed reductions.

Could not some warning light be installed either side of that dangerous corner? Pedestrians could push it but if not anyone crossing could activate it. Two lights if necessary, as on Stuart St, coming away from Moana Pool. Lives are too precious.

Judy Watson

Palmerston

Fine for now, but what is the future for water?

The government will introduce its Local Water Done Well legislation in December. There will be a Water Quality Regulator and a Water Infrastructure Regulator. The first to ensure the quality of drinking water, the second on infrastructure, such as pipes and provisions for growth, that may put pressure on existing facilities.

As part of Local Water Done Well, councils will publish plans for how they will deliver high-quality water services to their residents in a financially sustainable way: a lot of regulation by central government on how councils will manage their water assets.

Dunedin does have clean drinking water, an adequate sewerage system and stormwater that is sometimes problematic, but in the main working. But a recent report on water was published and presented to the council as to what may happen in the future, such as having to find new sources of drinking water. The question is who pays for any increased cost of water?

The government has said that councils could borrow from the Local Government Funding Agency over an extended period so future generations of ratepayers would pay their fair proportion of increased costs associated with Three Waters.

A property paying just over $3000 in rates had 16% of that amount allocated to water. The council may be tempted to put in water meters to help pay for additional costs, but this would not go down well with ratepayers.

Ross Davidson

Wakari

Brown-out

Unregulated "free-market" business cartel practices, combined with shortages, have resulted in huge profits by power gentailers. This may soon result in supply "brown-outs’' for consumers. Indeed. Opening my power bill already results in brown-outs endangering my underpants.

N. Bartrum

Oamaru

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz