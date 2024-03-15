Letters to Editor: police, GMO, DCC

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the police, genetic engineering, and the role of council

Doing our very best, but for whom exactly?

Police Association president Chris Cahill has every right to question the government’s priorities (ODT 13.3.24). The government should be questioning them too.

So now the police who do one of, if not the most difficult, dangerous and grisly jobs in the country, are being sacrificed on the altar of tax cuts. It was disingenuous of Police Minister Mark Mitchell to blame the economy for the miserly support they are offering our police people.

In January this year Treasury reported, "The new government inherited finances in better shape than expected" (ODT 26.1.24). The police, smokers, school lunches are all victims of a desperate scrabble for cash; cash to support the hair-brained tax rebate schemes of this government.

"Doing the best that they can" says Mark Mitchell (ODT 13.3.24). Hardly, and the best for whom?

Robyn Bridges

Roseneath

Using all the tools

Thank you to Gerard Eckhoff for his article on the potential use of genetic engineering (GE) as the saviour of the kea (ODT 27.2.24). Most of our unique and beautiful wildlife is now at risk due to voracious predators. It is only the extensive use of 1080 and the dedicated work of thousands of volunteer trappers throughout the country that is holding back this relentless tide of destruction.

Scientists have spoken about the futility of ever meeting Predator Free NZ targets using the current tools of trapping and poison. Volunteer trappers are a motivated and optimistic lot but we all know we are only just holding the wolf from the door. GE is the only realistic option.

Meaningful debate on the use of GE is long overdue. This should not be based on ideology and hysteria but sound scientific evidence. The Key National government, which initiated Predator Free NZ, said they it use all the tools in the box including GE.

Time is not on the kea’s side. Maybe it is time for the government to dip into the GE toolbox for the sake of our native fauna who are at risk of extinction

Alister Young

Dunedin

Speed and Beaumont

Regarding the letter to editor (ODT 4.3.24) concerning speed restrictions at Beaumont . I see no need for any restrictions as it is a main highway with only one house with direct access to the road, as the hotel carpark is off the road to Clydevale.

Further to Dave Butler’s reference to Millers Flat and Ettrick, they both have many houses with access to the highway within their speed zones. Millers Flat also has a garage and bridge directly accessing the highway. Ettrick has many houses, coolstores and intersections, fruit stalls and a cafe.

With regards to safety at Beaumont Hotel all they need is to build a safety fence or to shift the beer garden to the carpark end of the hotel.

M. J. Alexander

Millers Flat

Water supply

Now that the new water line between Milton and Waihola is near completion, it is time for a review. The balance of the year, excluding summer, the water supply should be adequate for the need, but it will not be so in the dry summer months. The water catchment has a significant covering of new plantation and carbon forestry, which will further diminish the available water supply significantly.

A simpler, more cost-effective, solution would have been to get water from the Waipori River system. No pumping, no digging on the first section, drop an intact pipe into the lake and with vast supply of water in Lake Mahinerangi as a source to the Waipori River, and Waihola and Milton would have a stable supply into the future.

Kevin Wightman

Milton

Dunedin city council meeting.

All the modest income earners I know who have become homeowners seem to have said the same thing to me over the years: I don’t buy anything unless I’ve got the money. They only borrowed to buy a house , and have for many years justifiably said with some sense of triumph that it is long paid off .

The council needs to take a leaf out of their book.

Cancel the new rubbish recycling system and Three Waters spending and immediately save about 10% on the rates increase .

We simply don’t have the money would be the response of prudent members of the public. Don’t spend what you don’t have .

George Livingstone

Roslyn

Reunion

150th anniversary celebrations for the Dunedin Curling Club Inc, June 7-9 2024. For further information all past members and current members should contact John Cuttance, secretary/treasurer at cuttancej@gmail.com

