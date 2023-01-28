Letters to Editor: Politics, bike bells and Lilliput libraries

A Lilliput library. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including politics, the need to use bicycle bells and the charm of Lilliput libraries.

National leader’s words disquiet woman reader

Christopher Luxon’s comment during TV1 evening news (Saturday, 21.1.23) caused feelings of disquiet for the observant woman listener.

The National party leader said: ‘‘Chris Hipkins has been part of a government who have spectacularly failed to get anything done . . . ’’.

This government Christopher Luxon is referring to has been led by a woman, Jacinda Ardern, whose leadership skills are recognised internationally and who has successfully led New Zealand through so much in the past five years.

Luxton’s inability to recognise Jacinda Ardern’s contribution to New Zealand is a clear warning to the women of New Zealand — vote Luxon, vote National, and women’s achievements will count for nothing.

Linda Woodrow

Te Anau

Jacinda Ardern

I am not sure whether I am more outraged by the vicious right-wing trolls who played their part in driving Jacinda Ardern from office or the unctuous crocodile tears of Act and National Party leaders, while simultaneously pretending they knew nothing about the activities of the trolls.

It doesn’t take too much forensic skill to identify and join the dots between the far right and the political right today.

The necessary bridge is provided by outfits, like Groundswell, or the New Zealand Taxpayers Union, with its links to National-Act.

By claiming Ardern, they scored a hit. I only hope it does not prove terminal for a government that, for all its faults and failings, does not engage in the behaviour we have seen, repeatedly, from the right.

Michael Gibson

Invercargill

[Abridged]

Chris Hipkins

Mr Hipkins being appointed as prime minister is undemocratic.

A small cabal of a party's caucus to select whom they would like as party leader, and potential PM, is acceptable.

But this selection should then be put to the whole New Zealand electorate at a general election to accept or reject.

The prime minister, the country's leader, is up to the people to choose.

Many people vote for a party on the basis of who that potential leader is.

In the past, this was demonstrated by Mr Little being supplanted by Ms Ardern, and the electorate then voting Labour in, on the basis of who that leader was.

Ms Ardern should either have stayed until the October election, or if she found that timeframe untenable, brought the election forward.

N. Bartrum

Oamaru



Cyclists need to have, and use, their bell

I like bikes. My wife and I ride our ‘‘sweat wheels’’ trail bikes on Otago Peninsula’s walkway/cycleway, but more often we walk.

The recreational and health value of the shared pathway is a given. The city council has created a superb amenity and the safety signage is prominent.

One repeated sign shows a bell with the words ‘‘When Passing’’, which replaced an earlier relevant sign that advised cyclists to ‘‘Be Heard’’.

Is a bell necessary on a bike? You bet. Remember, some walkers will have poor hearing; others will have their hearing compromised by ear-pods.

Sport cyclists, ignoring the adjacent bike lanes originally allocated for their use, tend to pass from behind at speeds exceeding 20kmh, and E-bikers, who are in the majority, are also capable of high speeds, even on hill sections.

Unfortunately, many of the speedsters’ bikes are not equipped with bells and some choose to pass pedestrians without even a verbal warning. Does this occur through ignorance or arrogance?

If you can afford the bike and lycra clothing, you can afford a few dollars for a bell.

Please make yourself heard and slow down when passing, or use the designated roadside cycle lane.

Neville Peat

Broad Bay

Lovely Lilliput libraries

I enjoyed reading the article about book boxes and seeing their colourful images (ODT, 21.1.23).

I’ve always enjoyed the book swap shelves when staying in hostels, and I first encountered book boxes around a decade ago.

Book boxes come in various shapes and sizes, and last year the Oamaru Menz Shed made one for me which I call my ‘‘Get A Book box’’ (give, exchange or take a book).

There aren’t (yet) as many book boxes per capita here in Waitaki as there are in Dunedin.

Some of the quirkier book boxes I’ve seen are the old fridges which serve as book boxes on the West Coast and the old phone box in Hanmer Springs.

Long live the book box / street library /Lilliput library.

Hazel Agnew

Oamaru

