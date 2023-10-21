Letters to the Editor: politics, rugby and a pou whenua

A new pou whenua at Otago University. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including National Party promises, the changing of the political landscape, and the university's new pou whenua.

A handy cut-out-and- keep guide to cuts

I was pleased to see a column by Jamie Lyth of The New Zealand Herald in the ODT today (17.10.23) listing all the things the National Party promised to get rid of if the country had a National-led government after the election.

Well it's starting to look that way so I've cut out the article by Mr Lyth and stuck it on the fridge. I'll be referring to it in the next few months to see what changes are made and which promises get swept under the coalition carpet with the excuse that the coalition partners stymied National's plans.

I suspect the "low hanging fruit" such as workers, people using public transport, those who rent and beneficiaries will be first to feel the cold steel of National's cuts as those of us old enough to remember "The Mother of All Budgets" in 1991 know the Nats have little sympathy for those doing it tough.

One thing I will be watching most closely is to see if they keep their promise of delivering a new hospital complete with everything which Labour took away, a promise National made in a brochure Lois Galer reminded us of in her Letter to the Editor.

I'll also be keeping a watch out for flying pigs too.

Brian Langley

Dunedin

Sooner the better

So, the University of Otago’s development office executive assistant, Rhonda Bryant (ODT, 14.10.23), says in reference to the secrecy surrounding the Māori sculpture at the university that: "She understood that there were many questions around the length of time it took to reveal the sculpture", and "When people don’t have the full picture, I get that they get a bit frustrated and confused" and "It’s doing things in tikanga Māori that’s important, and a lot of that hasn’t been understood."

This from a spokeperson for a university that for a year refused to say what was under the covering, when it would be unveiled or how much was spent on it, warning that it would consider any further questioning about the object "culturally insensitive". The sooner the university stops being a Treaty-led institution and gets back to being an Enlightenment-led institution the better.

L. M. Johnson

Queenstown

Tell all, please

This structure has finally been unveiled, unlike the cost, which apparently is culturally sensitive. (Really?) As Ms Bryant states, people are frustrated and confused if they don't get the full picture.

Well, now the opportunity has arisen to get rid of that frustration and confusion by telling the public what the purpose and cost of this marker is, who funded it, and how they hope it will encourage new students to the university.

Ian Rive

Cromwell

Aaron Smith lets fly against France. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Kicking a cup-losing tactic? Watch this space

As much as I admire Aaron Smith he has one major fault that will cost New Zealand the Rugby World Cup.

Six months ago in this column I asked why is Smith allowed to continue kicking that ball away from behind the scrum? These "blind kicks" never alter — put it behind their scrum. He never kicks for the sideline or long distant kicks (which should be done by the fullback). Many have resulted in tries by the opposition.

It’s probably the reason I don't read rugby commentators — none have criticised Smith's tactic. Why?

K. Sutherland

Queenstown

Chris Hipkins. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The shift from red to blue and Winston

"A tough game for Chippy" (ODT, 19.10.23) is a very sympathetic message to a prime minister who clearly was shattered by what to him was such a devastating defeat. One congratulates the editor for taking such a conciliatory approach.

The shame is that it is in stark contrast to such aggressive , derogatory choice of adjectives to an earlier editorial on Winston Peters which seemed to have the sole purpose of turning the voting public off voting for New Zealand First.

The anomalies arise in that with Chippy having —"the attributes of compassion, hope and belief and experience" were supposedly " — smothered by those of ego, ambition, aggression and selfishness" resulting in " — the wrong type of people getting to the top in politics"

How one can rationalise such a view when hundreds of thousands of Kiwis changed the political landscape from red to blue?

Has the ODT not been able to discover or even offer the reader why such a change happened considering Labour must have done something very very wrong that caused the Kiwi voters to prefer having even "The wrong type of people to the top" than have more of what Labour would continue to deliver.

Stan Randle

Alexandra

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz