Letters to Editor: public transport, partnership and what about mutton?

The bus hub in central Dunedin. Photo: ODT files

Importance of letter seemingly missed

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers include the state of public transport, partnership, getting to the point and what happened to good old mutton?

It is a pity that Gretchen Robertson was apparently unable to understand the import of Ann Wood's letter about bus services, instead suggesting instead that prospective passengers should check for cancellations on the Otago Regional Council website.

Many of those using bus services are the elderly, those disabled in some way or the poor, who have no driving licences. Many of those, as Ann has pointed out, have no access to the internet.

If there are insufficient drivers - and of course any employer as a matter of course factors in holiday and sick leave - then to ensure certainty the bus timetable should be reduced until a full service can be successfully maintained.

Lindsay Gunn

Calton Hill

Collapsed infrastructure

All of our public transport infrastructure is in a state of collapse, whether local bus, distance coach, train, ferry or air, and we can put it all down to the deregulation of the transport industry by the Fourth Labour Government of the 1980s.

Before that all public transport was highly regulated, DCT buses, Midland coach services, NZR trains and ferries and NAC air services. We had public transport options that were professional, reliable and a source of pride. Once public transport was opened up to intense private ownership competition, including foreign ownership, costs had to be cut to compete in the inevitable and continual price wars, and now we inherit the results.

Undertrained, overworked and demotivated staff, under-maintained equipment, an embarrassing, under-funded, Third World public transport infrastructure. This is no way to encourage our young people to stay in New Zealand, tourists to visit here and no way to reduce the congestion chaos of too many cars on the roads.

Tony Collins

Dalmore

ORC and real estate

Hilary Calvert's big expose (ODT, 2.3.23) on the wasteful real estate practices of the Otago Regional Council has one basic flaw in it. She is equating commercial concerns with governmental ones. As representatives of me I would hope the ORC finds a long-term solution that will enable it to govern its region sustainably into the future.

Peter Small

Dunedin

Science and knowledge

As humans, we have an innate desire and practical need to know about the world in which we live. There are many ways we can obtain such knowledge. While experience may be the best teacher for any one of us, societies depend critically upon the accumulation and transfer of knowledge between individuals, groups, and generations.

Science is one way that humans generate and organise knowledge. In science, existing knowledge is continually questioned and tested against newly obtained evidence. When no longer supported by the available evidence, the previous knowledge is rejected and replaced, eventually. Only if knowledge has been contested in this way, can it be considered science.

Mike Palin

Belleknowes

Descendants

I am a sixth generation New Zealander of Scottish, Irish and English descent. There is no other ethnicity in my direct line of descent. I have always identified myself as European New Zealander because that describes exactly who I am. It has never been a problem before, so why now? There must be still a few of us around.

Annette Ross

Concord

Real point of report found in final paragraphs

Today's edition (ODT, 9.3.23) reports government concerns that ‘‘hostile foreign powers, likely China, might seek to use trade as a weapon against New Zealand by blocking our exports’’.

It goes on to say that the Trade Minister has been working ‘‘to bolster resilience to ‘‘economic coercion’’, and that ‘‘we are working with like-minded countries to make sure we are not over-exposed’’.

It is stated that China is our top trading partner, both in exports and imports.

Then it goes on to say what is only the obvious; that diversification in trade makes economic common sense.

But finally we reach the real point of the report in the last two paragraphs.

‘‘The US has warned that China is close to providing military aid to Russia’’, and ‘‘...the United States is looking to sanction China if that eventuates — and it is looking for allies to sanction China, too.’’

In other words, the Godfather in Washington might require us ‘‘like-minded’’ associates to weaponise our trade with China.

As neat an example of projecting one’s own proclivities upon one’s opponent as can be imagined.

Jack Pritchard

Palmerston

DCC and zero carbon

The Dunedin City Council is busy developing a plan for a Zero Carbon Ōtepoti by 2030.

Yet they continue to fund the likes of the Otago Sports Car Club ($271,000.00 in funding grants between June 2020 and November 2022).

One wonders how sincere they are in their Zero Carbon initiative?

Ruth Arnison

Andersons Bay

Irony in the discussion of partnership

Regional councillor Kevin Malcolm said to Otago Daily Times reporter Hamish Maclean, ‘‘If you want a partnership, the best way for you to ruin a partnership is to give one party of the partnership greater benefits’’ (ODT, 10.3.23).

The only response seems to be, ‘‘Exactly’’.

Kevin Malcolm seems to not see the irony in what he says, because that really sums up the situation of Maori for the last 183 years, and what they have been saying and trying to overcome for most of that time.

If the group who were previously most favoured in every facet of our lives is now starting to complain, perhaps it is a small sign that the right things are now just beginning to happen.

Fay McDonald

Outram

I am assuming Cr Malcolm also walks out of any place where God Save the King or God Defend New Zealand is played or sung?

Get over yourself councillor and get on with the job. Stop wasting our money with your petty opinions. You are paid to do something for this region.

Kath Beattie

Wakari

Mutton

I would like to know why there is no mutton available for sale on the domestic market?

Sheep as they grow become mutton, with more flavour. We grow our own sheep here, but all you can buy is beef, foreign pork of dubious quality or overpriced, fatty lamb.

The butcher I spoke to said the local works were foreign owned and they shipped all the mutton directly there once processed.

In return they send us this dubious pork and cheap, rubbish fish product.

It's time people considered the health of their country and not just the health of their bank book.

Kevin O'Hara

Corstorphine