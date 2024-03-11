Letters to the Editor: rabbits, potholes, Pink and the RMA

Rabbits near Waihola. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including hare-brained decisions from the ORC, the "success" of the Resource Management Act, and in praise of Pink.

The RMA: not really that bad after all

It baffles me that a governing group of political parties should seek to circumvent one of the best pieces of legislation their predecessors enacted, the Resource Management Act (RMA).

It seems they are responding to the complaints of developers that the RMA process was too slow. This is at least significantly incorrect, the fault tended to lie with those charged with administering the Act, rather than the Act itself.

Could not the "success" of the Act be measured by the exponential growth in the numbers of environmental lawyers in many of the law practices across the country?

The potential for ignoring the basic precepts of the Act is huge: if we are to read between the lines of the statements from the relevant ministers, anything is up for grabs. I note there was no statement from, or even apparent involvement of, the present Minister for the Environment.

The supposition is that this should have been expected from a right wing Government. I would sincerely have hoped not.

However, given some of their recent proposals and enactments, it seems that they do not really care for the New Zealand citizenry nor the New Zealand environment.

Graham Mason

Dunedin

Hare-brained

In 1989 the newly formed Otago Regional Council took over the roles of both the catchment board and the various rabbit boards. At a meeting in Palmerston they outlined how they were going to control rabbits, basically using the same plan as the rabbit boards had.

Within a year of their birth, with no rabbit action in sight, the ORC declared that landowners were going to be responsible for rabbit control. This was a total abdication of the responsibilities they had been given.

In the early 90's my neighbour and I poisoned a rabbit infested area but our third neighbour bordering this area refused to join with us. We had an excellent kill but within six months we were back to square one, the rabbits simply hopped through the fence from the neighbours place.

Therein lies the stupidity of the ORC. Controlling your own rabbits would work if the entire province was in 10,000+ ha farms, but it is not. Co-operation is all but impossible where you have small farms and lifestyle blocks. You only have to have one bunny lover to negate the work of all surrounding properties. The rabbit boards had right of access to all properties and worked systematically across the countryside: without that you have no hope of controlling rabbits.

Peter Foster

Merton

Simple solution

There is a simple solution to the pothole situation: reregulating the transport industry to ensure as much freight travels by rail rather than road. This would also help lower our carbon footprint. The 67 new locomotives that are on order and due to arrive have an 80% reduction in carbon emissions over existing locomotives.

Kay Hannan

Weston

Pink rocks Dunedin. Photo: Craig Baxter

Organisers praised after Pink rocks the city

Pink was great for Dunedin: what a wonderful entertainer. As I walked away from the stadium on Tuesday night, I heard people praising the show and commenting on how great it is that we have a covered stadium.

We were with friends that had flown down from the Waikato especially for the concert.

I noted people were here from all over the country. Accommodation was at a premium and we had a few traffic issues but wow, the buzz around the city was awesome and many of our restaurants and bars were extremely busy.

Thank you, Terry Davies and your team, for bringing Pink to Dunedin. It was an awesome show and it really did show off how fantastic our stadium is.

It is a significant asset for our city and it will continue to be for decades to come even after there is some competition up the road.

Dunedin knows how to rock and host great events.

Andrew Whiley

Dunedin

Andrew Whiley is a Dunedin city councillor.

