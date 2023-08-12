Letters to the Editor: railways, golf and music

The Taieri Gorge Railway. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A seasoned cruiser backs the railway

As a seasoned cruiser and having sailed in and out of Otago Harbour on a number of occasions, I think I have a fair idea of the preferences of overseas passengers when visiting the Port of Otago. The talk on board is: "If you didn’t book a trip on the Taieri Gorge Railway before the ship sailed, you’re out of luck. It’s booked out".

Imagine then the look of dismay on the faces of passengers some four or five years ago when a slip blocked a part of the gorge and the excursion was cancelled. The number of long faces that day had to be seen to be believed.

And now, with another cruise-ship season looming in just a few months’ time, here we are talking about abandoning this renowned Dunedin visitor attraction and turning it into a cycleway.

As if we don’t have enough cycleways already – the big one just a short train ride away from where one can cycle to just about everywhere in Central Otago, not to mention anywhere in and around the city on purpose-built cycle lanes.

To turn the Taieri Gorge into yet another is to shoot ourselves in the foot. Not all of us are young, fit and into Lycra. And neither are our visitors.

Lois Galer

Dunedin

Rail proposal disturbs

It was disturbing to read in your recent article that members from the Otago Central Rail Trail Trust have been funded to study the feasibility of ripping up the tracks (costing millions) and turning the rail corridor into yet another expensive little used bike trail, will be reporting their results to or more to the point, influencing our city councilors impending decision on how best to proceed with the Taieri Gorge Railway.

The trust’s chairwoman Kate Wilson and Mosgiel Taieri Community Board chairman Andrew Simms made some preposterous, boarding on the ridiculous, claims in the article.

The fact is the railway is the jewel in the city’s tourism crown: some may argue it is the only genuine tourist attraction the city has that appeals to everyone, young, middle aged and seniors alike.

Funding of the railway just needs a simple ideological change in thinking. It should brought under a city land transport budget and funded on the same basis the cities roads, footpaths etc. Dunedin Railways could pay a track user charge but should not have to pay the full cost of maintaining the railway just as a trucking or bus operator don't have to pay the full cost of the damage they to to our roads. Our state-owned railway is funded like this now.

You don't need a degree in Nuclear Physics to understand that Dunedin Railways & the TGR bring in a lot more Tourist dollars into the city than a bike trail ever could!

P Graham

Dunedin

Cantabrian’s feat reminder of Otago golf history

In today’s ODT (8.8.23) an article in sports page about Kazuma Kobori, who has won an amateur title in America stated that the tournament was the third-oldest amateur title in the world after the British and US Amateurs. It is my understanding that the British Amateur was first contested at Hoylake in 1885. The first US Amateur was contested in Newport in 1895. Importantly, the first New Zealand Amateur was contested in 1893 in Dunedin as arranged and hosted by the Otago Golf Club. This is before national Amateurs in Australia, Africa or the Americas.

Robin Hyndman

Dunedin

Concert-goers and the gift of good music

A lady at a funeral asked me if I liked music, and if I had been to any concerts recently. She said had just been to a classical concert at the university’s Marama Hall. She said she enjoyed the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra concerts at the Dunedin Town Hall.

It is good Dunedin has a regular elderly concert-going audience who excel in hearing good music. I hope the younger generation learns to appreciate classical music that does not deafen.

Anthony Skegg

St Clair

Energy issues

The only first-world grids our size with a higher percentage of renewable electricity are in Norway, Quebec and British Columbia.

Norway has 87 terawatt-hours of hydro storage, Quebec has 176 TWh — enough power for a year. New Zealand has only 4.5 TWh — but that’s still 75x as much as all the grid-scale batteries in the US.

Denmark, which Greenpeace has been promoting as a model to follow, has average power emissions almost double ours, and has to import much of its power whenever the wind slows. (Danish wind manufacturer Vestas lost €1.5 billion last year, and German Siemens Energy just announced €4.5 billion losses for 2023.)

Ontario and Sweden, neighbours to Quebec and Norway, with much less hydro but nearly as low-carbon, have both recently rejected the 100% RE goal and recommitted to nuclear energy — 100% fossil-free, instead.

John O’Neill

Dunedin

