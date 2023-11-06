Letters to the Editor: rates, rugby and railways

Taieri Gorge. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the ORC rates increase, the thrills and drama of the Rugby World Cup, and the fate of the Taieri Gorge railway.

Does rates pledge still hold water?

Having just paid an 18.8% increase in our Otago Regional Council Rates for the 2023-24 year can the chairwoman Gretchen Robertson, as supported by local Dunedin Councillor Tim Mepham, still fulfil their promise at a March public meeting to keep next year's rated increase to a bare minimum?

This promise was made at a meeting sponsored by the Dunedin Area Citizens in the St Peters Church Hall.

We note that in the current Long Term Plan it is projected to increase the rates by 12%. A lot of money has been spent to find a new site for the Dunedin headquarters and it is hard to see how ORC spending can be curbed for the benefit of the beleaguered ratepayer in Dunedin who is facing a similar increase of 15% from our local city council.

Lyndon Weggery

Chairman, Dunedin Area Citizens Association

Take the points?

Grant Bean’s letter (ODT 2.11.23), quite rightly, redirected our attention away from the complex laws and seedings fiasco that the RWC was this year and highlighted that the game itself was indeed a nail-biting thriller, made even better by the All Blacks’ determination to not be defined by the decisions that befell them.

In games as tight as this, opportunities for points are few and far between and this is only exacerbated when down in players, as the ABs were for most of the game. Therefore, as chances became slim and Handre Pollard was expanding his crucial 100% kicking record for the tournament the All Blacks continued to press for a try in the second half because they likely felt they simply wouldn’t get enough chances to get there by kicking penalties alone.

Once a penalty kick is successful (or turned down) then the whole structure of the game changes and there is never the guarantee of any more coming your way. So, the All Blacks kept valiantly attacking, even after the setback of Aaron Smith’s line-cross being chalked off, and finally scored to make it a 1-point game.

This is where the flawed logic of "always take the points" comes in because, as we all so painfully know, kicks can be missed and points are never automatically "taken". That conversion was indeed missed and the only remaining opportunity, for either team, came from a long-range penalty to New Zealand. This time they had an easy choice to "attempt" a kick but alas, this was also narrowly missed.

Remember the 2011 final, where the ABs won by one point through Stephen Donald’s near miss, and how that made both Kiwis and the French feel. We should keep both these memories alive as a reason why sport is what it is. You make some and you miss some and by fine margins either way.

That is the drama and the thrill of sport, and the reason we are so captivated by it, but we can’t go back and change it no matter how much we want to. We simply need to be sports minded and as arbitrary as our arbiters and say well done to the winners, commiserations to the losers and thank you to all involved for lightening up our days with your entertainment.

Jeff Allen

Mosgiel

Take the train

That would be absolutely brilliant if students could take the train down from Christchurch at the start of each semester and hopefully later for their journey home. Perhaps the return journeys for the carriages could be as a passenger train link for anyone wanting to travel that way. This would be a great start for passenger train services that we so desperately need. Then think of the tourism opportunities it could offer.

J. Park

Wakari

Keep the gorge train rolling and on track

Discussion on using the Taieri Gorge for a cycle trail is ongoing.

Dunedin has a perfectly good tourist attraction in the Taieri Gorge railway, that it should be making the best use of, as the longer they leave it the more it is going to cost to maintain. The way it is people of all ages get the chance to see the beauty of the area.

As for using it as a cycle trail, that puts limits on those that can get the benefit of the area. If cyclists want a trail in the gorge they should do what other areas have done, and raise funds and get access to property to build a new trail. The Cromwell gorge trail and the likes of the Central Otago rail trail were lucky that the railway was closed and lifted before they started. It would be different if the line was already closed, but as it is not, keep it going.

M J Alexander

Millers Flat

A cruel trade

While the Labour and Green administration’s eventual banning of "livestock exports" may have been an expedient show of compassion, National, Act and NZ First’s (whatever combination) intention to resume that cruel trade is an indication of somewhat more obdurate coalition.

R. S. Hogan

Waikouaiti

