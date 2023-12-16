Letters to the Editor: recycling, rail and racism

Dunedin Railway Station. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including cultural cringe, climate catastrophe, the new recycling bins, and how many days are there in a hundred?

Counting down the hours, and the days

On December 1 2023, the coalition government promised clarity to the people of New Zealand, and said that their Hundred Day Action Plan would focus on the economy, law and order, healthcare and education, and housing.

For clarity, how many days does it take to reach one hundred days?

If the planners work seven days a week, it will be March 9 2024. If the planners work weekdays only, it will be April 18.

If the planners do not work on public holidays, it will be May 1.

It is illegal for MPs to sit between December 24 and January 15, and so it could be May 13, 2024.

Margaret Bahr

Dunedin

Rubbish revisited

Regarding Gavin Meads’ letter (ODT 9.12.23), country people are not the only people not requiring a collection of extra bins when they barely use the bins they have.

I put out a black bag about once every three months and the small yellow lid bin once a month. I compost garden waste. Anything larger is mulched.

I already pay $106.10 for a service I barely use.

Why should I subside others who are unable or don’t try to reduce household waste? Is this council encouraging people to create more waste?

Council is having trouble containing buried waste now. Why insist on burying household waste when there are 21st-century options available?

Mary Robertson

Dunedin

Cringing with Mr 6%

It would seem that the "cultural cringe" will be alive and well, under the watch of our new foreign affairs minister: Mr 6% has decided to align us closer to the US.

At a recent US American business summit in Auckland, rather than berate their government for being Isreali enablers, he preceded instead to give a groveling speech about what a friend we have in America.

The war that they wanted with Ukraine, to undermine Russia both economically and militarily, has not only failed, but pushed the Soviets closer to China and Iran. Even the Saudis are treating them with contempt.

American foreign policy, as usual is all over the place.

The problem is that with the emergence of BRICS and more countries wanting to join. The Americans aren't going to be able to keep on printing money, without it having severe inflationary consequences

They've done very well having the de facto reserve global currency and they are not going to give that up without a fight.

After seeing what Putin and Netanyahu have gotten away with Xi must be looking at Taiwan and licking his lips in anticipation.

And another thing, 40 years ago, when we didn't want their nuclear warships in our harbours, they threatened to saturate our overseas dairy markets with heavily subsidised American product.

Note to Winston Peters, you get into bed with the Americans at your peril.

B. Martin

Oamaru

Black market clash

If the newly elected government is removing the smokefree component from the current legislation out of concern that it would create a ‘black market’, doesn’t it follow that they should be concerned that removing the Fair Employment Act will create a surge in the "black economy"?

I. S. Phillips

Dunedin

We are at the mercy of government inaction

Many New Zealand regions have been hit with climate change catastrophes recently and high rates increases are proposed to fund recovery efforts.

I struggle to understand that local authorities are being hefted with the burden of recovery efforts, but government are off the hook. We are at the mercy of government inaction and our regions and ratepayers are bearing the brunt of the costs.

How do we force our government policies to take the responsibility for the ensuing costs, which are affecting residents' costs with no input to the solutions. Those of us as pensioners have no choice but to pay. Put the costs where they belong — with government not local bodies.

Julienne James

Halfway Bush

Rail rules

Today's ODT (11.12.23) reminds us yet again of the value of the heritage buildings of which Dunedin is proud. However, if Dunedin's much photographed railway station offered regular, efficient train travel to (at least) Christchurch and Invercargill, I personally wouldn't care if it looked like the once-notorious leaning railway station of Mercer.

Julian Faigan

Roslyn

Missing the point about missing out

K. Lawson (ODT 10.12.23) misses the point regarding the so-called preferential policies introduced by the Labour government to support Māori and Pacific communities.

He claims we've always been proud of our classless society. Sorry but he's living in la la land. As any Māori or Pacific person could tell him, New Zealand is a classist society and has been for the last 150-plus years.

Look at who earns top dollar, the health statistics, the house and land ownership stats, look at the dominant language, laws, culture. It's been this way ever since the dispossession of Māori land gained pace and the breaking of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Pākehā New Zealanders are the elite and are in a privileged position in New Zealand society. We have superior access to resources, education, and wealth and that benefits us in many ways we often don't see.

Our language and culture dominates everything and the use of Māori language causes huge concern. Why is that? To be the classless egalitarian society we aspire to be there needs to be some recognition that some people are at a disadvantage. Normalising the use of te reo Māori and affirmative action programmes at universities are small steps to redress the balance.

I hope they aren't needed, but I'm afraid we have a long way to go.

Paul Smith

Waverley

Size matters

New Zealand seems to be fascinated by increasing its size. The immigration department is forever talking about more immigrants and there is constant emphasis on positive population growth. However our clean green image is now sullied by declining water quality. When I was a 12-year-old fishing for trout in the Oreti River I could drink the water. If I did that now I would probably become quite ill. The current population is circa 5 million. Do we want to be 10 million? I think not.Can we rethink growth for growth’s sake? Bigger is not better.

Russell Read

Roxburgh

