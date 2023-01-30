Letters to Editor: Road carnage, graffiti and teaching NZ history

Doug Hall. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Road carnage needs a firm response

Today's letters from readers cover topics including carnage on the roads, access to walking tracks, graffiti vandalism, and the teaching of New Zealand history in schools.

The public at large are sick and tired of being put at constant risk of their lives or wellbeing from those individuals whom drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both, or from the other category of people driving at breathtaking speeds just for the hell of it.

And I for one am increasingly frustrated when their defence counsel put to the sentencing judge claims of a defendant’s "tragic background", or that they had "suffered a blackout" and have no recall of the carnage they caused.

It is getting repetitive and an irritation.

It is actually an attempt to evade consequences of their actions, aided in a complicit manner by their lawyers.

Is it time our government reviewed a revival of a separate police entity many of us remember decades ago called the Ministry of Transport?

That department policed all roads in the country, targeting all recalcitrant drivers and allowed our other police officers to concentrate on other crime.

Because what we have now is piecemeal, ineffective and inadequate, meanwhile the road carnage increases at an alarming rate.

Clive McNeill

North East Valley

Walking access

Thank you Doug Hall for your generous permission to allow walkers to access this track over private land.

Here’s an alternative and easy solution.

Padlock the gate and install a "kissing gate" allowing walkers to access.

As far as I know stock haven’t yet been clever enough to figure out how they work.

No need for trespass signs or expensive security cameras.

There is an example of one at Kissing Gate Cafe in Middlemarch.

M.W. Cowan

Concord

Concise Oxford Dictionary: stile, steps or some provision other than gate enabling passengers to get over or through fence or wall but excluding cattle etc.

A simple solution to an enormous problem.

Neville Lean

Oamaru

Graffiti

I was gratified to see the families painting over the graffiti in Brockville (ODT, 24.1.23). It has been proven in some troubled areas of the United States that immediate action on graffiti is an effective deterrent. When vandals do not see their work they are upset. If they try again and again it is wiped out, they give up. The key is immediate response.

Unfortunately it takes money and effort, which most municipalities and companies are not willing to front.

There are also special coatings that make graffiti difficult to stick to the surface or easy to remove. Again money and an active, caring victim is key.

Kevin Burke

Mosgiel

Teaching New Zealand history is alive and well

I am somewhat bemused by aspects of the ongoing debate on changes to the history curriculum for Aotearoa New Zealand schools, particularly the perception that teaching New Zealand history, including Maori and Chinese history, is new.

I retired from secondary teaching 13 years ago, and for many decades before that, New Zealand history was alive and well.

For example, Tokomairiro High School junior students studied the arrival and treatment of our original Chinese settlers in Otago. For some years, this included, for year 10 students, an overnight field trip to Arrowtown, where we saw first hand the results of historical racial prejudice, with the huts the Chinese were forced to build situated in the coldest valley on the outskirts of the growing "European" town.

Fourteen-year-olds are very quick to spot unfairness, and to articulate clearly how they perceived it. But they also learned the meanings of xenophobia and segregation, and how to identify current examples.

They spent a morning role-playing life in a Victorian classroom at Arrowtown museum, and visited the cemetery to discover such things as much lower life expectancies, and wonder why — a piece of European history.

In studying and researching the invasion and destruction of Parihaka, our students learned not only about the New Zealand land wars but also the link between the passive resistance of Te Whiti and that of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King. We also had a head of department who insisted that all classes learned about the Treaty of Waitangi. I cannot imagine that was unique to our school.

By all means, let us constantly review and improve the way we deliver a balanced curriculum for our school-aged students, but not assume there is no good historical basis there already.

Elizabeth Jack

Company Bay