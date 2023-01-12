Letters to Editor: Rodeos, housing market and lake health

Lake Hawea. Photo: ODT Files

Civis rodeo comments were ‘‘misinformed’’

I see that Civis has joined the ranks of ignorant rodeo protesters with his misinformed rant in the ODT (7.1.23).

There is nothing illegal or torturous about the flank straps used at rodeos.

They do not cause pain, nor are they the only reason the animals buck.

The flank strap is a slight irritant that the horse or bull kicks at to rid itself of, as with the rider on its back.

The rider’s bull rope or saddle girth is in fact much tighter than the flank strap. If the flank strap is pulled too tight the animal cannot buck due to the restriction.

I worked on cattle stations in Australia many years ago and it was all horse work. The horses were in saddle for about six weeks and then turned out to recover from the hard work and conditions.

They would be brought back in again after about six months. They invariably bucked most mornings to both let of steam and to rid themselves of the irritant on their backs, without flank straps.

The point here is that rodeo horses are only used for rodeos once a year and they will naturally buck. The flank strap adds another dimension to how they buck and tends to keep them within a tighter area rather than dangerously bolting.

As for the ‘‘swaggering’’, I can assure Civis as an ex-rodeo competitor that the cowboys have a great respect for the animals they compete against and cruelty is far from their minds.

I also take extreme exception to being labelled as a women beater and violent towards others because I took pride in my sport.

W. N. Brook

Wakari

Housing market

Your colourful article (ODT 7.1.23) continued to see the housing market from the point of view of a tiny minority of house owners who have only just entered the market, and the professionals who facilitate sales on a (rather juicy) commission.

Half of New Zealand’s population (including all who are currently children) are not home owners. This includes a huge number of under 40’s, locked permanently out of the market.

Most of the rest are owners, but bought more than five years ago.

They did not earn the massive windfall that’s happened to them, myself included.

Most Kiwis would benefit from house prices falling to 3 times the median salary, let’s say $200 000.

This is one-third of current prices. This is what we want to happen, for a happy healthy prosperous society.

“House-price pain” is the status quo. Pain relief is prices tumbling, a lot.

David Grace

Dunedin

Lake health

So, the Otago Regional Council wants $15 million to pay experts to tell them why three of Otago’s deep water lakes have declining health and increasing microscopic algae growth and what can be done about it (ODT 7.1.23).

The answer is simple and I will tell them without charge.

It does not take a genius to know that nutrients entering the lakes from farm fertiliser run-off and stock excrement; together with stormwater drains and processed waste water from human lakeside settlements are the primary sources of the problem.

Eliminate these and the problem is solved.

Good luck with that, but don’t increase my rates with frivolous spending when answers are staring you in the face.

Gavin Dann

Alexandra

Stand firm on hospital



I could not agree more with Wayne Healey (ODT 30.12.22). The original plans for the Dunedin Hospital need to be honoured.

We hear all about the ‘‘blown out budgets’’, but building the new hospital is so necessary and all that was planned will be needed.

Costs will only rise so why not get it built now. There will be no regrets later when our strained health system is making good use of much needed new facilities.

A headline in the paper on Christmas Eve said ‘‘Dunedin Hospital bed cut farce funny if it wasn’t so serious’’.

This is why we should stand firm for all we can get now.

Sheila Lineham

Cromwell

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz