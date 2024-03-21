Letters to the Editor: Ross Creek, Gaza and the health system

Dunedin Hospital. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the outstanding care at Dunedin Hospital, looking to the past to see Palestine's future, and safety at Ross Creek.

The health system: it ain’t all bad news

I read, with regularity, published letters in the Otago Daily Times describing the state of our health service, and in particular, the wait times and conditions at Dunedin Hospital.

I find myself compelled to write to express the opposite view — the outstanding care I have always received.

Recently, I required an extensive eight-hour surgery, performed by two surgical teams, followed by four nights in hospital.

Firstly, the surgery was planned and organised within the time frames I was given at diagnosis. Secondly, all staff were friendly, efficient, professional and attentive.

I received a first-class service. Whilst I understand that this is not everyone's experience, it was certainly mine. Well done to all the surgical, medical and support staff at Dunedin Hospital. You are amazing.

Jane Musgrave

East Taieri

A step back in time

It seems we have stepped back in time to World War 2: a population walled in, women and children murdered, a propaganda campaign painting two million people as sub-human animals, and a population tattooed with AI facial recognition software so their every move is monitored within their walled ghetto. The destruction of their hospitals, schools, places of worship and culture, torture and starvation.

Of course what happened on October 7 can never be ignored or justified by Israel’s decades-long occupation of Gaza. However, the currency of sympathy, empathy and understanding towards Israel has been well used up and replaced with a global sense of mistrust and suspicion of Israel’s underlying motives. Israel is losing this conflict and causing generational reputation harm to all Jewish people.

I’m afraid there won’t be a state of Palestine, the occupants of Gaza and West Bank will be eventually expelled and even Americans will come to realise their little buddy in the Middle East has turned into a ferocious war machine. Eventually the rest of the world will find the stomach to prosecute America and Israel for genocide and/or war crimes.

Mark Wallace

Dunedin

Fears for the future

I really appreciated the depth of reporting in Tom McKinlay's excellent feature "Not something we'd buy into" (ODT 16.3.24), about the international boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign to pressure the Israeli government to end its occupation of Palestine, and more recently to support a ceasefire in Gaza. I have sometimes bought olive oil from Palestine (available at the Trade Aid shop) as a form of support for Palestinian people. However, seeing the photo published by the ODT of olive trees hacked down by Israeli settlers on the West Bank, and seeing various photos of complete devastastion in Gaza, I wonder how much olive oil Palestinians will now be able to produce.

There must be an immediate ceasefire to avoid further devastation, loss of life, injury, trauma and famine.

Philippa Jamieson

Opoho

A new housing development in Brunel St, Mornington. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Are terrace rows really the way to go?

How is it that large blocks of two and three-storey Coronation Street-style residential units that are currently dominating our city’s suburbs for the given purpose of providing much needed housing for families in need, are now being given the go-ahead for use as bnb accommodation (ODT 16.3.24)? Granted, it might well be that "an owner of multiple units" could use only one as a bnb, but regardless of how many units would be used as such, was not the perceived reason for allowing the building of these cheek-by-jowl units in our suburbs due to a growing housing shortage? And how many "multiple units" can one owner occupy, unless that person intends to rent them out?

How comforting would that be for the families, having bought a unit in good faith, living in the midst of a mixture of rented and visitor accommodation?

Lois Galer

Dunedin

The Ross Creek track steps. PHOTO GREGOR RICHARDSON

Popular track needs safety issues fixed

The recent replacement of the steps at the bottom of the golf course track are very dangerous to use. The steps have been overlaid, meaning on the way down they are only wide enough to fit your heel. On the way up the overhanging step is a trip hazard.

People have commented on the city council Facebook page that these steps do not meet the building code but there have been no replies from the council. The tracks are generally maintained to a very high standard but it would be nice to have a rope to help the less nimble get across the river crossing a few hundred metres north of these steps.

Also the top entrance to Fraser's Gully needs steps or a hand rail; it's a very steep descent.

Cathy Weatherston

Dunedin

[DCC arts, culture and recreation general manager Jeanette Wikaira responds: "Thank your correspondent for their suggestions, which we are considering. We agree the recently-installed steps at Ross Creek were not quite right, and that other improvements could be made, and we’re working with the contractor to remedy this.]

