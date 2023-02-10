Letters to the Editor: Saving a home, thanks for help and the cat came back

Leo the cat disappeared from his Halfway Bush home in July last year and recently turned up 21km away in Outram. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Hospital opinion piece raises service concerns

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including a plea to save an old George St home, appreciation to those who helped after a fall, and Leo the cat's back - but at what price?

Martyn Fields (ODT 8.2.23) admits he's out of the picture now, but I think he's right about continued cuts to the hospital's floor plan: that must mean cuts to services and facilities too?

My biggest concern is about what will happen when the current project costs blow out, as they surely will.

Will Treasury demand further cuts and imperil the medical school? It has form for this, especially under National governments.

Michael Gibson

Invercargill

I have the solution to the hospital funding angst. Change the name of the new hospital to ‘‘Auckland Hospital Extension’’ and we will get all the bits we want, funded without question by the Government.

Mike Elliot

Wanaka

Heritage building

Dunedin City Council could you please rescind your decision to allow someone to demolish the lovely, old English style home in George St (ODT, 26.1.23). Dunedin is well known for its heritage buildings and homes and it is houses like this that add to the beauty of our city. We need to preserve them at all costs and still be known as the prettiest city in New Zealand.

The council is supposed to be the guardian and protect us from greedy developers who use our houses as cash cows. They are not doing their job.

Deanna Pedersen

Dunedin

Help appreciated

I would like to send a big thank you to all the people who came to our aid when my husband had a fall outside Blackstone Cafe last Friday, February 3.

To those who picked him up, phoned the ambulance and stayed till it came. To the ambulance crew who took us to the hospital, and to the overworked hospital staff who put him through all the tests. All very professional, but also friendly and supportive.

It is very encouraging to know there are so many good people around, when you tend to hear about the bad ones. Thank you again.

Margaret Matthews

Balaclava

Co-governance

Chris Hipkins said that ‘‘no-one understands co-governance’’ and that it ‘‘hasn’t always been clear’’ (NZ Herald, 22.1.23), [in] reporting on speeches at the Ratana celebrations.

Has he perhaps realised that if the Government communicates in plain language then many more citizens will understand? One suspects that possibly it actually suited them that most people didn’t fully understand what was going on in the last two years, hence their heavy use of mixed English/te reo Maori without translations.

It will be interesting to observe his use of plain language in the run-up to this year’s election.

John Day

Wanaka

Israel

The letter by Marvin Hubbard (Letters, 31.1.23) sitting in judgement of Israel from the comfort of North East Valley cannot go unchallenged.

What exactly is ‘‘acting inhumanely’’, other than protecting her own borders and calling to account those who attack the land?

Palestinians and Jews are blood brothers from Father Abraham. Rocket and mortar attacks against Israel plus Jihadist doctrine will only see more retaliation in this complex and tragic scenario.

Mr Hubbard, examine your own discrimination.

Jacqueline Athanasatos

Dunedin

[Abridged]

Leo the cat has come home but at what price?

Little Leo the cat is home (ODT, 3.2.23) after an absence of six months and a 21km journey to Outram. Apparently Leo is ‘‘a great hunter’’. During his travel he must have eaten dozens of lizards, birds and other small wildlife.

His story is an excellent reason for all cats to be microchipped and registered annually with the Dunedin City Council. First cat $30, second $60 and the final one $90.

Such a council registered cat cash flow would reduce the annual house rate cost. Besides, if registration is good enough for dogs why not cats?

Jim Moffat

Caversham



Grimalkin

I CONGRATULATE your journalist on using an interesting descriptive word for Leo the wandering cat (ODT, 3.2.23).

Grimalkin, however, generally refers to an old she-cat and has an allusion to an unpleasant old women.

How does this apply to young, male and obviously not unpleasant Leo? He’s gorgeous.

Perhaps he could better be described as a ginger larrikin instead? Sorry to be pedantic but cats can be very sensitive to disparagement.

Glenda Thompson

Alexandra

