Letters to the Editor: science communication & Dunedin positivity

Former science communication students Janic Gorman (left) and Jacqui Lynch were two of the graduates who recently had their films shown on the big screen at the Regent Theatre. Photo: Simon Henderson

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the importance of the university's science communication course, the outrageous situation of the new hospital, and the positive things in Dunedin we seem to have forgotten.

Scrapping of comms course deplored

I recently had the opportunity to attend the set of very professional videos produced by graduates of the University of Otago science communication course.

As the credits demonstrated, Dunedin is lucky enough to have mentors for these students from professionals with experience in the Natural History Unit to augment the staff.

It is therefore with dismay that I find that this and the other courses offered by the successful science communication department are to disappear or be subsumed within other departments.

Communicating scientific research to the general public is a particularly important skill these days when so many political and personal decisions appear to be based more on personal opinions dispersed by social media rather than improved by a sound scientific base and factual research.

Such a course with extensive fieldwork and expensive equipment will always be expensive to run, but it enhances the reputation of the university and encourages the recruitment of international staff and students.

By diminishing its independence and standing, the university stands to lose both, as well as the quality of its output.

In my opinion, this is a short-sighted decision, which will have negative results long term.

Lala Frazer

Broad Bay

Shame, shame

Everyone involved in the hounding of Kiri Allen should be ashamed of themselves. The absurdity of distracting Chris Hipkins whilst on a diplomatic mission was deplorable.

It is not unknown in a busy office for colleagues to look on indulgently whilst a man rants and raves and then for a woman to be put on a disciplinary charge when she raises her voice.

I know, because it once happened to me — with ultimately an apology from the complainer. Misogyny is alive and well and is the real issue which should be addressed.

Fay Lambert

Wanaka

Free speech for all

I question Lou Scott’s insinuation (ODT July 6, 2023) that those against co-governance are all racists.

Scott obviously doesn’t condone freedom of speech for everyone but is happy to put forth their own opinion to the public with this letter.

No-one is forcing anyone to attend the meetings organised by the Stop Co-Governance Group and the mayor of Invercargill has as much right to his opinion as the Cadogans do.

To add salt to the wound Scott adds statistics that Māori and Pasifika live on average seven years less than Pākehā, insinuating it is the fault of our health system inequity.

Has it been considered that obesity, heart failure, diabetes and other preventable diseases add to why the statistics could be so one-sided?

Notwithstanding the fact a lot of life-saving surgeries cannot take place because of some of the above which are so prevalent in our Māori and Pasifika population.

It’s a Catch 22 situation and people need to take some responsibility for their own wellbeing first, surely?

Joyce Yee-Murdoch

Cromwell

Old habits

The average person in Britain gambles $4000 per year online. The social harm is ignored by their government.

The TAB here is replicating the old country.

D.S. Boyes

Dunedin

Sweeping away the new Dunedin hospital

Almost six years ago the Labour Government swept into office promising that the Dunedin hospital build would be a priority for their Government.

To date we have a building site.

And now as a cost-cutting exercise the original plan is being abbreviated and downsized.

On a recent visit to Christchurch I noted huge new roading networks and other infrastructure projects plus construction of the Christchurch Stadium . This is a new stadium, not a rebuild of a previous structure damaged in the earthquake.

And of note, it is receiving considerable Government funding.

Why is it possible that a building which is principally for public fun and entertainment can be granted funding and be prioritised over what is an essential service, the hospital which we were promised and need? This whole situation is outrageous.

Jan Ragg

Palmerston

Read and wonder

The front page of today’s ODT [5 July] makes sobering reading. A complaint of sexual harassment for a blow on the neck; a contract with a US nylon carpet supplier for school carpet; and another poorly prepared climbing expedition. At 75 I can only shake my head and wonder.

Catherine Brown

Cromwell

Plan welcomed

Congratulations to Cr Andrew Whiley for setting up a destination plan for Dunedin. What with the Covid impact, all the negative news of the hospital, the university and the polytech we need to focus on the positive things in Dunedin that we seem to have forgotten. We have so much to offer.

J. Park

Wakari

