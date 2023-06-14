Letters to the Editor: Sir David Skegg, Dame Jacinda Ardern and the Green tax

Sir David Skegg. Photo: ODT files

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including Sir David Skegg's support for the university, Jacinda Ardern's recognition in the King's Birthday Honours, and the divisive policies of our political parties.

Three cheers for Sir David Skegg’s views

Three cheers to Sir David Skegg (ODT, 7.6.23). Time someone of academic standing pointed out the undue growth of university central bureaucracy as an important contributor to its financial problems.

This growth together with increased corporatisation and the domination of marketing imperatives has also created a widening culture gulf between academic and administrative staff to the detriment of universities in general.

Frank Tay

Papanui

Please, come back

Thank you Sir David Skegg for supporting Otago University, especially at this time. It seems that some others are forgetting that this university has a proud history and, with careful planning and decision-making, will continue to have a successful and positive future.

All universities need leaders and decision-makers like Sir David and I wonder if he could be persuaded to return, for a short term, to boost positivity and also sort the financial and personnel problems of our "world famous" Otago University. Our past, present and future students deserve the best and Otago University must continue to provide an education second to none.

Bernice Armstrong

Dunedin

VCs and electoral law

Two important articles in your paper (ODT 7.6.23) today.

Sir David Skegg offered an accurate assessment on the future and present state of the University of Otago. As Sir David points out there appears to have been a substantial increase in administration staff employed over the last few years.

In my opinion these staff are probably adding little in income or value to the university. The university needs to concentrate on retaining their valuable academic and research staff and reducing the number of administration centres and the costs relating to those centres.

Also, an independent panel of legal experts has been considering electoral law issues.

I see that a referendum would be required to extend the term of government from three to four years. Surely all the matters being considered are of such importance that any changes to the present electoral system should be subject to approval by a referendum of the general population

Allan Baxter

Glengarry

Dame Jacinda applauded

I am so delighted for our former prime minister, Dame Jacinda Ardern at being recognised at the highest level, by the King’s Birthday Honours. The recognition of her inspirational leadership has been documented worldwide, despite the repulsive and hateful attacks upon her by a minority of New Zealanders who have used every putdown they could find, including her personal features, to try to crush this remarkably strong woman.

This undesirable sector of the public actually reveal more of themselves and how such feral and vicious minds could go to such lengths.

What does it say of society when even now no longer leader Dame Jacinda has to enlist security measures when out in public? Her detracters have shown themselves to be vitriolic miscreants with whom, tragically, the rest of us are forced to co-exist.

Indeed a very real wake-up call of who we live amongst.

Clive McNeill

North East Valley

Divisive policies and our major political parties

In response to Dave Tackney (ODT, 7.6.23). It is unfortunate that honouring the Treaty of Waitangi is seen to be racially divisive but then too many Kiwis do not understand our history and sadly have no desire to do so. This government has not been fiscally incompetent. Government debt is expected to peak in 2023-24 at 22% of GDP which along with unemployment is low. The global pandemic, a war affecting supply chains and adverse weather events have financial consequences. Sadly, inflation is causing stress to many but I hate to think how National and Act would have handled it. I doubt there would have been any support for “bottom feeders”. In my opinion the previous National government was fiscally incompetent by denying there was a housing crisis and chronically underfunding essential public services such as health and education.

This government has not been a purveyor of misinformation unless of course you are an anti-vaxxer. Crime always has peaks and troughs during any government’s term. Mr Tackney could always look at the Labour Party’s website to view their record over the last six years. In my opinion it is substantial given the issues we have faced.

Lou Scott

Kenmure

Green tax policy

Most people do not realise that the Greens' proposed wealth tax would violate many of New Zealand's existing tax treaties because it would allow income to be taxed twice. It would be a huge burden on the biggest employer in New Zealand — small businesses — which already struggle with income and GST. In the United States, states like New York and California which have adopted wealth taxes are losing wealthy residents in droves. The same would happen to New Zealand.

Dan McGuire

Nelson

