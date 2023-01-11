Letters to Editor: Soldiers, drivers and unwanted Xmas gifts

New Zealand soldiers gather during Exercise Tangata’Toa in New Caledonia last year. Photo: NZDF

Defence exercise issues a security concern

Official histories of the campaign in the South West Pacific during World War 2 emphasise the demanding climate and environment.

Stephen Roskill, the Royal Navy’s official historian of that war, himself served in the South Pacific, as second in command of the cruiser Leander, and was well-qualified to remark on those elements.

So, too, were those who contributed to the official history of New Zealand’s contribution to the Pacific campaign.

It is all the more concerning, and unacceptable, that the New Zealand Defence Force is incapable of exercising in the South Pacific in 2022, as you report (ODT 6.1.23).

War is not inevitable in the South Pacific but our prospects of deterring it, in concert with our allies and friends, are diminished when our defence force reveals itself to be incompetent in such basic measures as equipment and acclimatisation.

The NZDF’s failings in Exercise Tangata Toa should concern us all.

Michael Gibson

Invercargill

Hospital budget

If only these mayors and their councillors could be as fiscally responsible.

Their solution to budget blowouts is increase the rates.

They know no matter how hard it gets for its citizens to pay we have no choice.

Mary Robertson

Ocean View

Vehicle driver training

The ODT ran an excellent article (29.12.22) by motor racing legend and road safety campaigner Greg Murphy.

I congratulate him that at long last someone has hit the nail on the head with the key to cutting our road deaths.

Successive governments have spent millions of dollars on trying to cut back the number of deaths and accidents, without much success: in fact we all know this past year was one of the worst.

When are the powers that be going to listen to people like Greg and try a different approach, a very sensible one it seems to me.

We can get a licence as a teenager and get behind the wheel of any vehicle.

Then, for the majority, there is no other check on our standard of driving.

Oh yes it will cost, but counter that with the cost now to our health system, police and justice departments, all the emergency services, money being spent now by Waka Kotahi to try and reduce the road toll which is almost totally ineffective such as reducing speed limits etc .

All of us should take time to remember it is not a right we have to get behind the wheel of a vehicle to drive but a privilege we earn — to drive safely and ensure that we and everyone else gets to their destinations alive and unharmed.

I encourage this present government and any successive ones to take action on this vital problem we have and take a much bolder approach to road safety.

Keep up the good work Greg.

Margaret Hall

Wanaka

Calvert column

Hilary Calvert's column (ODT 5.1.23) raises some interesting questions. One such is the oft-repeated statistic that Māori die 7-10 years earlier on average than non-Maori, principally as a result of systemic racism in the health system.

It occurs to me to ask however, what the statistic that measured health outcomes against income would look like.

Clearly, Māori would be likely to be over-represented in such a count, but would their health outcomes be any different from non-Māori in the same socio-economic categories?

Are educated, professional Māori at any greater risk than non-Māori?

The middle class, of whatever ethnicity, takes very good care of itself.

Harry Love

North East Valley

The thought doesn’t seem to count

Over 14,000 Christmas gifts were put up for sale on websites. In our day we were told to be grateful, and appreciate what you receive — ‘‘it is the thought that counts’’.

It seems nowadays people don’t appreciate what they receive, or are grateful. It has become, ‘‘gee, thanks for the present, I will sell it on the website.’’

Brian Andrews

St Kilda

