Letters to Editor: 'Terrifying' climate wake-up call

Cars were reduced to burnt-out husks by the fire as it spread through Ohau Village in 2020. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

Terrifying opinion piece a real wake-up call

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including devastating fires, the state of Half Mile Reserve and concerns over removing GST from fruit and veges.

Thank you to John Drummond for his terrifying report on the climate crisis (ODT 15.8.23). In 2020, a wildfire ripped through Ohau as it did this week in Maui. Winds of 127kmh fuelled the flames, destroying 48 structures and 5500ha of farm and Department of Conservation land, and damaging infrastructure such as power lines, fencing and reticulated water supplies. Ohau could happen again anywhere in New Zealand. And it surely will, because temperatures are rising and won’t go back. Nobody is exempt.

Global heating is too important for party politics. Yes, if we drove a little bit less, flew a little bit less, and ate a little bit less red meat, that would make an appreciable difference. But the coming election is the time to ask all political parties to join forces and declare a climate emergency. That would enable them to introduce policies to wean us off fossil fuels, our addiction to cars and our obsession about building more roads that only lead to more gridlock, more pollution, more carbon emissions and more catastrophic destruction of the planet. Then our vote would really count in 2023.

Jocelyn Harris

Dunedin

Limiting your footprint

Bravo, John Drummond, for putting into words what so many of us are thinking and feeling. The short-term, vote-grabbing thinking of the major political parties is stunning in its stupidity when one only has to see what is happening to our world to understand that such continued myopia will condemn us in the eyes of future generations.

Yes, the economy is important, and many people are truly struggling. I get that. (And bravo, also, to the ODT on its outstanding feature on homelessness). There is also a certain perverse logic to the argument that there is “no point” our doing anything to restrict emissions when the big polluters - China and the United States - continue to churn through fossil fuels at an alarming rate.

Yet, personally, I know I could not live with myself or face my own children if I simply threw up my hands and did nothing to limit my own and my country’s carbon footprint. As such, for the first time, I will not be voting for either of the main parties; they have missed the boat entirely by shamelessly chasing the expedient when what we so desperately need is smart thinking, political courage and collective across-all-sectors action to tackle the most pressing challenge of our times. What on earth will it take for this to finally happen?

Jill Rutherford

Belleknowes

Red ink

Prof John Drummond's opinion page article should be in bold print on the front page of the ODT, underlined in red ink.

Pamela Ritchie

Caversham

A good walk spoiled

I'm sorry Ken Churchill (Letters 10.8.23), but I don’t like your chances of getting the Half Mile Reserve cleared of debris by the Central Otago District Council. I agree with you that it is a dangerous mess. One dog has been injured already. It could be a child next.

I am reminded of the claims that the CODC made that they would remediate the mess that contractors left after felling willows at the Alexandra end of the Clyde to Alexandra River Walk. That was 15 months ago and nothing has been done. There is not one native planted like they promised. In fact, there has been more damage to the track since at the ratepayers’ expense. Extensive felling over a one-month period of track closures has left the track lined with chopped-up trees. A beautiful place to walk now made ugly. The best loved local track that offered shade in summer and shelter from wind becoming increasingly exposed.

G. Thompson

Alexandra

GST policies regarded as a real concern

It is with real concern that I read of the Labour Party’s intention to remove GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetable from next April. Another costly bureaucratic nightmare to administer, which in the end is solving nothing but is simply making more people reliant on government handouts. It appears to be nothing but a vote-catching ploy.

A few months ago I wrote to your paper about the need to totally overhaul our taxation system (including taxing profits on realised capital gains) to ensure nobody would pay tax until their income exceeded a liveable wage. This would make people no longer reliant on government handouts. Why tax people and then leave them in a situation of relying on handouts paid from the taxes they should never have been required to pay in the first place? Think alone of the savings that could be achieved in the reduction of the bureaucratic costs of administering the present system.

It is time that every income earner paid a reasonable rate of tax on their total income (including profits on realised capital gains) over the cost-of-living threshold. Not the 6% we are told is paid by the very wealthy.

Unfortunately I believe many people will be fooled into thinking the present proposal by the Labour Party is designed to help them. It will do nothing to improve the long-term financial difficulties the country and its citizens are at present facing. It is simply increasing their need to rely more and more on government support to exist.

People need to think very carefully before voting at this year’s elections and remember whose policies have led to our present monetary and cost-of-living problems.

Allan Baxter

Invercargill

