Letters to the Editor: Three Waters, recycling and the health system

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including policy making in the realm of Three Waters, the shame of Queenstown's recycling woes, and a plea to advocate for the wellbeing of our health system.

Three Waters and how decisions are made

The piece on Three Waters (ODT 29.4.23) has made me come to the deeply uncomfortable conclusion that New Zealand policy making has a number of systemic deficits which are prejudicing public perception of politics; and in politics, perception is reality.

Magical thinking seems common, where high level plans get made, apparently without adequate reference to data, means or effects. No amount of energetic assertion by the minister that people have moved on from their reservations about Three Waters’ structure and asset disposition will make it so.

Secrecy and doctrine overrule transparency and knowledge. At all levels of Three Waters, and in so many other government initiatives, management groups are made up of appointees from within the political machinery, rather than using transparent selections via processes like open application or election.

The only inference that can be drawn is that ideological appropriateness is more important than experience or knowledge. Cosy arrangements are not questioned or disrupted. A lack of consequences has underpinned cartel-type behaviour in some of our largest commercial market sectors.

A parallel to that deficit can be found in the way public appointments from within a political class reinforce its mind-set, which then stifles the market for new ideas and makes sclerotic the urgently-needed ability to adapt to the real world in meaningful ways.

The most disconcerting thing in all of this is that these are all seen as acceptable – at least by our professional political class, if not the citizens.

David Cohen

Dunedin

Recycling rubbish

If I lived in Queenstown and was vigilant in sorting recyclable items I would be absolutely filthy to read tonnes of recyclable products are going to landfill there.

We shamefully recycle so little here compared to so many other countries, this situation makes us seem like rank amateurs paying lip service to the term recycling. Whilst we tut and sigh over video of defiled rivers and landscapes overseas we are rapidly becoming no better.

The firm responsible is under contract; they are not fulfilling their obligations under that contract, cancel it and get someone in who can and will do the job. Their consultant/spokesperson’s intimation that a new system is some years away would not inspire me to believe anything is going to change.

Graham Bulman

Roslyn

Assisted dying

Commenting on the article, "Anger at potential release of staff details" (ODT, 26.04.23) one can well ask the question, why are those doctors and nurses involved in euthanasia so worried?

Simple. It’s because they know that assisted dying — a euphemism for assisted suicide — is totally wrong. Money will never ease a guilty conscience.

Colin Campbell

Mosgiel

Sign of the times

How awesome to read about the short For the Love movie (ODT 29.4.23), which uses New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) instead of spoken dialogue.

NZSL became New Zealand’s third official language in 2006.

Since then NZSL has become more prominent in some situations (notably following the Christchurch earthquakes, and at Covid-19 briefings), but films in NZSL are long overdue.

May this be the first of many.

Hazel Agnew

Oamaru

Advocate for the wellbeing of the health system

We have a health minister, Dr Ayesha Verrall, who is advocating for us, the Dunedin people and surrounding areas, for the Government to strengthen the commitment for a state-of-the-art hospital, and more nurses.

Yes, we all need more nurses, more funding. I congratulate our minister for putting what is an unhealthy healthcare system back on track because of short staffing issues.

But what about all those other health care workers out there, such as the health care assistants who have taken on some of the duties of nurses?

What one needs to look at, once you have a state-of-the-art hospital, are the people who work in it.

You need people who are not tired and crying because of their workload. This includes rest-homes, hospitals, and all areas of where vulnerable people are being cared for.

Can Dr Verrall please advocate for the wellbeing of a health system which actually cares, and for more operations, appointments and lives being saved instead of budgets being met.

Marita Ansin-Johnson

Dunedin

