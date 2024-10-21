Letters to the Editor: two-tier health and anti-Semitism

Palestinians search for food among burnt debris in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. File photo: Reuters

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the growth of a two-tier health service, and modern echoes of Churchill's anti-Semitism of "Good and Bad Jews".

Two-tier health system is here in NZ already

Recently the ODT published an excellent article by Dr Dennis Pezaro (Opinion 30.9.24). His concerns about the growth of a two-tier public health service were comprehensive and warranted urgent consideration at the highest level of government.

But of course, he will be ignored and his wise words will fade away along with other expressions of concern. There is a reason for that.

As Joanne Fox suggested (ODT 3.10.24), and Kevin Burke (11.10.24), decisions about the future of the health service are not based on experience, knowledge or wisdom, but beliefs. Roger Douglas' disciples still mourn for the days when they nearly succeeded in bringing in charges for hospital care. But they are still at it.

The growth of private and charity hospitals is a concern for those who believe in public health. In Wānaka, where lack of services became desperate, the government's gamble that a private hospital would fill the gap paid off.

Christopher Horan

Lake Hāwea

Callous, offensive

The letter from Mr Moncrief-Spittle (ODT 18.10.24) is callous, ill-informed and offensive.

This genocide has been the most brazen attack on international humanitarian law and the rules of war since their inception in the shadows of World War 2 and the Holocaust. To call the systematic destruction of hospitals, schools, residential buildings, mosques and churches a "just war" is an obscenity. To level the charge of anti-Semitism against a Jewish academic follows the perverse logic of conflating all Jews with Israel.

One finds the echoes of Churchill’s anti-Semitism of "Good and Bad Jews", with Zionist settlers redeemers of a people that he believed were summoning the Antichrist through socialism. The Palestine solidarity movement boasts among its ranks towering Jewish intellectuals like Ilan Pappe, Naomi Klein and Norman Finkelstien, and an impressive younger generation of Jewish student activists.

In New Zealand, Dayenu and Alternative Jewish Voices champion the historical roll of Jews in forging international solidarity and calling for justice for Palestinians.

I suspect Mr Moncrief-Spittle is either ignorant of the diversity of Jewish political traditions or has other reasons for his strident support of Israel’s genocide.

Olivier Jutel and David Jenkins

Dunedin

[Abridged — length. Editor].

Seriously confused

Mr Moncrief-Spittle seems to be a seriously confused individual. In his letter he has conflated Jews with the state of Israel. They are not the same.

To be opposed to the nation of Israel and its obvious genocide of the Palestinians is not anti-Semitic. After all, the Palestinians are a Semitic people themselves. Because Israel has chosen to call itself a "Jewish State" granting all Jews, who wish, citizenship confuses the issue.

There is overwhelming evidence that Israeli snipers are deliberately targeting Palestinian children. Including infants, over 10,000 have been killed.

There may well be people against Israel who are anti-Semitic. I am not one of them. Growing up in my home city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, I socialised with Jews and dated a Jewish girl in my teens.

For a serious surgery I had in the recent past I chose a surgeon who was not only Jewish, but a rabbi. This personal history is only to counter any howls and accusations hurled at me for stating the facts.

Israel has gone well past any decent scale in retaliation for October 7. They are not only carrying out an attempted extinction of Hamas, who deserve it, but of the Palestinians as a people.

It must stop. In the name of God and that is good, cease fire now.

Kevin Burke

Mosgiel

[Abridged — length. Editor.]

Reliable information and local knowledge please

I would have thought that insurance arrangements between homeowners and their insurance companies should be worked out between the parties on the basis of reliable information and good local knowledge. Belinda Storey’s unilateral attempted intervention (ODT 10.10.24) in respect of South Dunedin is based on neither.

Your readers, and South Dunedin residents in particular, may remember the same Ms Storey’s role back on January 9, 2021 as part of a group of North Island "climate economists" suggesting that 3100 Dunedin homes could be uninsurable within 15 years. When challenged, said economists were unable to validate their findings.

This time she again demonstrates no accurate appreciation of the real issues involved, and should not attempt to spread incorrect information. She believes that South Dunedin now has an upgraded, well-functioning Three Waters network. If only.

Happily, the response of the Insurance Council seems balanced and responsible. This should help reduce stress in some South Dunedin homes.

Neil Johnstone

Otago Peninsula

Take pity

I just had the unfortunate experience of seeing possibly the most disturbing thing on the internet, the video of DCC councillors and staff performing the Save Our Hospital song. I imagine after seeing it the government will have one of two thoughts: either the city doesn't deserve a hospital due to that atrocity, or build it so the DCC never make another music video again.

Andrew Glennie

Taieri Mouth

Time to catch up on one’s correspondence

There are three letters (ODT 17.10.24) that I’d like reply to, therefore I will do so in one reply.

1. Mr Uchida. For a country to "provide services" for its citizens the country must have a positive cash flow and a surplus (profit) to pay for the services and new buildings (i.e. hospitals schools roads etc). A business has the same fiscal scenario, plus it must look after its employees (citizens) and use its profits to grow the business etc, I see no overall fiscal difference between a country or business. Whether it be a country or business, positive cash flow is critical for the wellbeing of both.

2. Mr Keith Hotton. I never said that Labour government instigated the hospital project. I said they promised much and delivered nothing (mind you that covers 99% of the Labour’s government’s promises. Prime Minister Luxon is guilty of promising a hospital before he studied the fiscal books: one might suggest he won’t be repeating that mistake.

3. R. John Wilson. I have never heard your "numpties" word before, but it definitely has a future. I agree with the theme of your letter. We need the reintroduction of mineral/coal/gas explorations forthwith as this will increase the cash flow and international exchange and then we all (including the numpties) will get the new hospital.

Greg Edwards

Mosgiel

[Abridged — length. Editor.]

Well done

The article in Friday’s edition (Inside Out ODT 11.10.24), is inspirational and shows how historical and modern buildings can successfully co-exist. In fact how they can complement and strengthen each other. I congratulate Port Otago on this fabulous juxtaposition of buildings, in both form and function.

Simon Hayes

Queenstown

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz