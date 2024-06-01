Letters to the Editor: violence, wisdom and justice

High school pupils wait for their bus beside flowers placed at the scene of last week's fatal stabbing. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including violence at the bus hub, savouring wisdom over knowledge, and the inaction of New Zealand police.

Work needed to keep food supply lines open

Food resilience is an essential element to any healthy community.

Ōtepoti currently has a local food system, that doesn’t provide for all residents adequately at the best of times, and is at risk of catastrophic failure when (note: not if) major disruptions to national and/or international production and supply chains occur.

There are many inspirational individuals and groups working passionately on kai issues in Ōtepoti. While everyone’s mahi (often mahi aroha) is extremely valuable, none of these initiatives alone can make Dunedin truly food secure.

No single solution will suddenly propel Dunedin into a food resilient readiness for the challenges posed by myriad environmental, economic, geopolitical, and social factors.

This can only be achieved via effective, objective-focused co-operation between really diverse stakeholders. It is essential we recognise that the economic, ideological, cultural, and political motives for localising food production in Dunedin are diverse, and genuinely acknowledge these individual differences as collective strength.

Only then can we construct meaningful solutions created by everyone, for everyone.

Tom Young

Our Food Network, Ōtepoti project manager

Effective patrols needed

All of us who have utilised the bus hub since its inception will, I am sure, agree that the recent sad death was a tragedy waiting to happen.

Gratuitous violence has been a regular occurrence there and not specifically targeted towards the young — the elderly too had fallen victim to unprovoked attacks. The hub has become a venue whereupon common thugs and the criminal element gather. It is not safe for anyone and never has been in spite of the reassurance given by Mayor Radich.

The school pupils who arrive there every afternoon in their multitudes, with aggressive attitudes become a feral pack mentality when disagreements and bullying amongst themselves, escalate to a dangerous level. The much requested "security" teams when they arrived gave us all hope. However, every day I am at the hub all they seem to be doing is standing around chatting to each other.

Why are they not patrolling and circulating around the entire area regularly by especially at peak times? At present what is exactly being achieved by their presence? I would suggest nothing at all.

Clive McNeill

Maori Hill

Dare to be wise

Socrates had a questioning method. The aim of this gruelling procedure was to show you how little you knew. But then you would be declared wise in inverse proportion to how little you knew. Knowing you don’t know can lead to greater wisdom.

The subeditorial heading over Dr Harding’s article (Opinion ODT 24.5.24) implies that Otago University’s former motto "Sapere aude" means "dare to know". Surely it means "dare to be wise"? I understand the primary meaning of Sapere is "to savour". The old sages (Greek and Hebrew) saw wisdom as something to be savoured. Much more than grasping facts.

Too late now — but a pity that the Latin motto was replaced by something sounding rather self-congratulatory ("many firsts"). I’m sure te reo has a nugget of ancient wisdom that would express a purpose close to that of the original motto.

David Hercus

South Dunedin

Why the wait?

The World Court issues arrest warrants for Israel and Hamas leaders. How hypocritical, when they turn a blind eye to Putin and Russia for two years.

Mel Hollis

Mosgiel

Safety changes made to favour pedestrians

At the time of the recent near-miss incident at the intersection of Gordon Rd and Hagart-Alexander Dr in Mosgiel, the timing of the red arrow, which requires drivers to stop and not turn, overlapped with the green pedestrian crossing signal as part of our settings.

This setting is used to manage the capacity of an intersection with high traffic volumes. Normally, this approach to the pedestrian crossing phase allows people to progress into an intersection where they can be seen by drivers before the driver moves forward and begins their turn, safely.

It was indicated that the driver of the vehicle potentially could not see past opposing traffic into the pedestrian crossing area.

Any driver turning towards a pedestrian crossing area has to stop for pedestrians on the road regardless of what the crossing signals are advising pedestrians. Some people do walk much slower than others and the onus is on the driver to take care and ensure pedestrians and children on scooters are safe.

Once this incident was reported to Dunedin City Council, it was passed on to the NZTA Wellington Transport Operations Centre (WTOC).

The signal pedestrian crossing phase was changed to increase the safety factor for pedestrians by providing them with full protection, i.e. no vehicles can turn while the pedestrian crossing is operating.

The change made was not about correcting a "malfunction" but changing the settings to favour pedestrians given the reported near-miss.

Given the changes, the intersection is being monitored by WTOC signals people to ensure the reduced time for drivers turning does not create unintended consequences.

Everyone has to play their part to keep pedestrians, cyclists and children safe.

Roy Johnston

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Aussie model for how to deal with complaint

I share my frustration with those impacted by police inaction associated with violence.

During the 1980s I lectured engineering. I had one student who could not meet assessment and was declined ongoing enrolment. He decided to exact revenge on me and all those who have since tried to assist him.

From 1986 to 2016 this chap took over a website I managed, contacted organisations I was associated with, left numerous disgusting and threatening messages on my and my wife’s phones and in emails. The most threatening action was a whispering threats one saying he was going to get friends to burn down our house and destroy everything we valued.

Each time I reported an offence the police took no action and kept no record of previous complaints. A voice file supplied to the police was never filed and lost. Their advice was that nothing had resulted so what was I worried about.

Finally a sergeant lodged an inquiry with the police in Australia, where my pursuer then resided.

The Australian police were just wonderful. They came to New Zealand to investigate further and interview a number of complainants found through the health system. I was in Noosa at the time and the police came from Brisbane to interview me.

Australian police arrested this chap several times from 2016 to 2020 culminating in prosecution after he assaulted an officer. I was invited to attend the court in Brisbane to give evidence: the Australian justice system offered ongoing victim support.

New Zealand Police failed me, as they are failing many people today. My impression is they will not take action until after the violence has occurred. Not reassuring for anybody young or old.

Steve Tilleyshort

Karitane

