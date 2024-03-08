Letters to Editor: wild grass, tourism, Gaza

Local residents, Robyn Austin, Bernice Hutchison and Ngarie Sutherland with the DCC owned bank which the council have stopped mowing. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the grass in the Town Belt, tourism, and Gaza

Lack of mowing a boon for pesky pest plants

I do sympathise with the residents of Hereford St (ODT 5.3.24). The photo, with a large head of seed of a dock in the foreground, prompts some reflection.

My amateur guess is that within a few seasons, our grass verges will become havens for the wide range of weeds, including those legally designated as noxious, such as dock, onion weed, montbretia, broom, gorse, convolvulus and blackberry, many of which are already in evidence on the edges of less well-maintained sections of the Town Belt.

The simple expedient of regular cutting is possibly the most cost-effective way of keeping these pests at bay. As for encouraging "pollinating critters", it is my understanding that grasses are wind-pollinated but the pollinators will certainly assist with the proliferation of many weed species.

Alan Edwards

Dunedin

Smoke on Whakaari

Tour companies have been fined millions of dollars for exposing those in their care to defined preventable risks by taking them to Whakaari Island.

At the same time the new government is significantly exposing New Zealanders to the proven risk of preventable death by reversing effective anti-smoking legislation. Why should the government not also be held accountable?

Wyn Barbezat

Dunedin

Crossing the road

I would like to add my comment to that of W. Sharp (ODT 5.3.24). I live further north along Highgate, after the speed limit changes to 50kmh.This sign is located between Leven St and Brownville Cres, a long way from the entrance to Maori Hill School.

Just after the change to the higher speed the downhill slope steepens and a bend in the road obscures the view of uphill traffic, which usually accelerates up around the bend. This is a hazard to pedestrians crossing the road. Residents with no off-street parking have to park across the road, as do any visitors and service vehicles, because there is no parking allowed on the other side.

In the 25 years I have lived here the density of traffic has increased considerably. I have contacted the DCC previously and asked for a lower speed limit in this area or a sign to warn traffic of pedestrians but have had no response. I did point out that there is a sign on the straight Balmacewen Rd to warn drivers of golfers crossing the road, even though there is good visibility. Crossing the road on Highgate is becoming increasingly hazardous, especially at peak times when people are hurrying towards their destinations.

Jane Campbell

Maori Hill

Where were the trains?

On a mission of mercy into the city to pick up an injured grandchild on Tuesday, it took over an hour to pick him up and bring him home. The reason, of course, Pink. Thousands of cars were crawling around, seeking non-existent parking spots, or getting stuck, as we did, down closed sections of road. All good fun, and I’m happy for the concert-goers.

But here was an opportunity lost: the carriages of Dunedin Railways, instead of being parked up at the station, could have been ferrying people from as far away as Mosgiel, taking advantage of the railway line passing mere metres away from the stadium. There’s even a spare track there, as if for the very purpose.

I apologise for the too-lateness of my advice. But next time, chaps, sort it out.

Mac Gardner

Dunedin

Success looming, but nothing to be proud of

Congratulations, Israel. It appears that you are on the brink of success at creating the fastest famine in recorded history.

By that, I am referring to the famine disaster unfolding in Gaza — "a state of affairs that constitutes the fastest decline in a population’s nutrition status ever recorded, according to aid workers. Children are starving at the fastest rate the world has ever known."

All those decades of honing your skills in the oppression of the indigenous Palestinian people and your vicious revenge demonstrated in the current conflict have really paid off.

Your recent determined efforts to stymie the passage of any aid into Gaza by road have added to your success. Your obstinacy is awesome.

However, you must remember that you owe a debt of gratitude to your faithful friend the USA for its constant supply of armaments and monetary support without which you will never be able to actually reach your goal.

Jenny McNamara

Gore

What was missing

US Vice-president Kamala Harris’ comments about Gaza: "Harris blasts Israel over humanitarian catastrophe" (ODT 5.3.24), doesn’t mention one glaring fact. That is, that the nearest safe place for Gazans is Egypt, just a few hundred metres away through the Rafah Crossing. A recent statement by King Abdullah of Jordan stated that neither his country nor Egypt would take any refugees from Gaza.

Why a blast for Israel from the "Veep" and no query at all on Abdullah’s lofty "let them eat cake" stance? Historically, it is worth noting that before the 1967 Six Day War, Gaza was controlled by Egypt with nary a mention of "Palestinians" and a "two-state solution".

Rob Harris

Masterton