Letters to the Editor: DCC planning, social security, and renewable energy

Photo: ODT files

Should DCC bother? Yes, it really should

The Dunedin City Council will shortly be considering a plan for the city to achieve net zero carbon by 2030. Some councillors may be thinking "Why should we bother?"

Here are three reasons why they should support the zero carbon plan.

Time is running out. A recent stocktake by the United Nations says nations have only two years to turn around the ongoing rise in global emissions if we want to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. We are already seeing the start of those impacts in New Zealand — massive storms like Cyclone Gabrielle, extreme droughts, and strangely warm seas. We are among the highest emitting countries of the world, and we owe it to our children and future generations to do everything we can to safeguard their future.

Low-carbon initiatives have many benefits. Increased walking, cycling and public transport not only reduces emissions but means better health for everyone through cleaner air and more activity. Fixing and re-using things (the "circular economy") means more jobs. Denser living means that suburban shopping centres can be revitalised, leading to stronger communities.

People are already on board. Major organisations like the hospital, university, polytechnic and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu are already working hard to reduce their emissions. Many smaller businesses are committed to emissions reduction as well. Most individuals and households already take some kinds of climate action. The zero carbon plan can provide the framework to co-ordinate these actions and amplify their impact. We can do it. Dunedin City Council just needs to lead.

Janet Stephenson

Dunedin

Waitaki social security

Yes, both Dr David McMillan and Rev Arnold Nordmeyer were instrumental in getting the Social Security Act passed in 1938 (ODT 14.9.23), primarily because they were governing in Parliament as Labour MPs.

But there was another individual closely associated with the idea of social security before this Act was passed. This was school teacher Andrew (Andy) Davidson.

This idea was conceived when all three men were living and working in Kurow during the time that the Waitaki hydro dam was being constructed (1928-34).

Invariably on a construction site such as this these workers (at times up to 1200 men) would sustain both major and minor work injuries as well as sickness. What McMillan, Nordmeyer and Davidson did was set up the Waitaki Hydro Medical Association. This entity was contracted to the Waitaki Hospital Board to provide medical and ambulance services to the association. To finance the association a small levy was deducted on a monthly basis from the workers’ pay.

From these small beginnings, social security is still in existence, albeit with some both good and bad changes to it over the years. I feel sure that if any political party, when in government, tried to completely do away with the concept of social security they would be forever ostracised by the New Zealand public.

John Neilson

Ravensbourne

[Abridged]

Uber ouch

I have recently been to Queenstown for a break, a fantastic few days, except getting around was very difficult. As an Aucklander I was more than surprised at the cost of Ubers in the Queenstown area, both at peak and off-peak times — at least twice the price of Auckland Ubers. And the public buses were so unreliable, it reminded me of Auckland, not a great feeling. Uber prices need investigating at the very least.

Richard King

Auckland

The benefits of solar expense questioned

Labour has followed the Green Party’s lead, promising to fund rooftop solar on houses.

Solar enthusiasts often cite "Lazard’s levelised cost of energy", which shows "utility scale solar" as the cheapest new-build power source.

However, it also rates "residential rooftop solar" as the single most-expensive source, at three to almost five times the cost of utility scale.

That is without allowing for the cost of batteries, or for the value of the power provided — New Zealand’s is most expensive, and most polluting, in winter.

Last month Indonesian coal made nearly 8% of our power, versus less than half a percent in December.

Funding the Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme would actually reduce our emissions, and lower costs for everyone, not just for those who could afford a roof, let alone most of the cost of putting solar panels on it.

Insulation subsidies would also be a more effective investment.

John O’Neill

Roslyn

More trains please

It's great to see the increasing focus on train services, not only to Middlemarch, an absolutely essential service, but also the possibility of resuming a train service from Mosgiel to the city.

Then there is the train to collect the cruise boat passengers from the wharf.

And finally what about the passenger service from Christchurch south?

What a difference that would make.

J Park

Wakari

BIBLE READING: Our God, you bless everyone whose sins You forgive and wipe away. — Psalms 32.1.