Letters to Editor: An election race which needs skilled drivers

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: supplied

I enjoy a metaphor as much as anyone (editorial 5.8.23), but the car race you have chosen to describe this election fails to convince.

It envisages a conventional race on a well-defined track. It isn’t. In 2023, it’s a rally race across terrifying and uncharted territory. The skill and vision of the drivers is crucial.

National simply doesn’t rate. The figures in its tax policy, for example, "don’t add up" according to the Herald’s business commentator Fran O’Sullivan, while economist Shamubeel Eaqub has dismissed them more bluntly as "bullshit". National’s feeble vision for troubled times is to remove safeguards and assistance while delivering New Zealand’s homes back into the hands of the speculators who made a game and massive profits from an unregulated housing market.

Labour by contrast has a map, a vision and a visible record. It has delivered jobs, record low unemployment and skills training. It has reined in the property speculators, made the greatest investment in public schools in decades and given 230,000 children lunch in the middle of a long school day. It has created a highly positive international image, receiving a triple-A rating for the health of its economy. It has invested in sport, especially women’s sport and delivered the joy of the Fifa World Cup. In this city its legacy becomes more and more visible as the scaffolding rises on the greatest investment in a new public hospital in this country’s history.

This is a race and a deadly serious one. Today you report that the city has just experienced its hottest winter on record. Regularly you publish articles or photographs of fires, floods, new strains of disease, massive population movement. In such terrain, skilled navigation is required.

Leadership is all. Remember how, back in 2020, Chris Bishop, now the National Party’s third in command, was agitating for the borders be flung open despite a dangerous virus? Remember how [Jacinda] Ardern ignored him? And remember how that means that an estimated 36,000 of us who could have died, are still alive to cast a vote in this election?

Fiona Farrell

City Rise

Funding and idiocy

In the story "Tertiary funding to be adjusted" (ODT 1.9.23) we have perfect examples of both the idiocy of our tertiary funding arrangements and the cringe-making corporate consciousness of the organisation that administers them.

On the one hand, a system based on EFTS, numbers of which will vary from year to year and which means that funding stumbles on from year to year, is patently inadequate for large, complex institutions like universities. If the "market" should fail for any reason at all, the TEC further punishes an institution by clawing back money for students who failed to materialise.

It might be appropriate for shareholders of a company to punish inept directors, but, even given the ineptitude of Otago University’s management and governance, it is surely bizarre to further punish its staff, students and the wider community.

On the other hand, the TEC’s corporate fear of "reputational risk" for being seen to take back money off cash-strapped universities and the minister’s apparent obliviousness as to what is involved indicate a level of personal and institutional self-regard that fails to address the real issues of tertiary education.

It would be helpful if any political party that wants to be taken seriously could commit (a) to appointing a dedicated minister of tertiary education who has some understanding of the sector and (b) to replace the current funding system with something more rational and stable that addresses real educational issues.

Harry Love

North East Valley

Going into a village with one’s eyes wide open

In response to the letter Villages Have Merits (ODT 31.8.23) by Pat Abbott, I wish to offer the following balance. When I moved into a retirement village, friends and family thought I was making a poor decision. How wrong they were. I can honestly say it is one of the best decisions of my life.

I did extensive research on the pros and cons and most importantly the financial implications of retirement villages. I read the fine print and consulted a solicitor and don’t for a minute regret my decision. Village living gives me an affordable and exceptional quality of life. I have made many new friends who inspire me. Instead of trying to maintain and heat a large family home I get to spend more time with grandchildren and time to enjoy all the amenities on offer.

The weekly fee is not as unfair as some would have you believe. I get to enjoy all the fabulous amenities — 22m heated pool, gym, sauna, spa, bowls, petanque, mini golf, and way too many activities to mention. It also covers outdoor maintenance, house insurance and beautifully tended gardens, water features and barbecue areas.

While I agree with some issues the RVR raise with the government review I, like most people, came into the village with eyes wide open about the financial implications. This was my choice and I love it. If a major incident did occur management would step up despite us living independently.

Karen O’Connell

Mosgiel

Voting and driving

The 17-year-old who crashed into a rare valuable car was referred to youth aid. If he is too young to face the consequences in an adult court then he is too young to vote.

Peter Foster

Merton

