Letters to Editor: The great university lost in space debate

The Otago Business School. PHOTO: ODT PHOTOS

Hot on the heels of the "logo debate", during which the administration tried and failed to convince the vast majority of us that a pair of faded, semi-peeled bananas was a great replacement for the university’s widely respected and recognised coat of arms, we now have the "space debate".

One might have hoped university leaders would have learned from that last costly debacle. However, here we go again outsourcing for a "consultant" despite the 4044 FTE "professional/administrative" staff the university boasts — more than double the academic staff (from Civis quoting 2021 university website information, ODT 13.5.23).

This time it is suggested staff be squeezed into smaller spaces to aid them as they work "in a more agile fashion". Sounds like the universitymay invest in mouse wheels for staff.

This plan is apparently going to fall under the grand banner of "Spaces of the Future", but it all sounds like yet another weird episode of Lost in Space to me.

Pat Duffy

Opoho

Tree move wise plan

Before various environmenmental groups and anti-pine brigade take to the keyboards, I write that Roger Cotton of Evans Flat (ODT 16.5.23) has made a wise move. Allocating 260ha of the family’s 1200ha into forestry is at least helping mitigate climate change, and helping balance the books.

However there is a downside to permanent carbon forests. That is it affects the forestry industry as a whole, such as manufacturing products, export income and the rural labour force.

One option is a continuous cover system, still a long-term permanent forest. However it allows for a limited harvest every few years after maturity known as select stem (tree) removal for milling and processing. Roughly 80 trees are selected for harvest p/ha. Gaps allow for seedling regeneration or replanting.

Management includes a continuous pruning and thinning regime with other necessary work such as weed control and prevention of off-property wilding speard. Thus employment is maintained in rural areas, plus processing plants such as mills and chipping plants for biofuels.

This works well, allowing for continuous carbon credits and added income from log sales.

Jim Childerstone Forest Services

Hampden

Pain and power

I feel for the people who are struggling to pay their electricity bills. The root of the problem lies in the late 1980s when National's Minister of Energy, Max Bradford, was responsible for the privatisation of the country's electricity system, in the belief that this would result in lower prices for the consumer. The result, however, was an immediate steep rise. Prices have never gone back to anything like previous levels.

John Jensen

Mosgiel

Wealth taxes

For the New Zealand economy to thrive, trust and confidence are necessary. Entrepreneurs and those wishing to start small businesses must have the certainty that their hard work will pay off. That would be impossible if the proposed Green Party wealth tax were ever enacted. The tax has a threshold of only a million dollars, including the family home. It would be imposed on top of income tax. A wealth tax would kill investment in New Zealand and any incentive to engage in business. There would be very significant capital flight to Australia. I know people in the United States who were planning to migrate to New Zealand with large capital but who changed their minds.

Dan McGuire

Nelson

I could not possibly support your recent correspondent Alan Baxter of Invercargill (Letters 16.5.23) more.

Before my involuntary "early retirement" from the day-to-day workforce, I had worked for six years in, supposedly, one of our city's more prestigious student residential facilities. My lowly task had been to keep in running repair those things which had succumbed to the attrition of old age, misuse, neglect, or the downright sabotage which some of the more infantile incumbents had seemed to find uproariously funny, such as superglue in door locks, or setting fire to posters on walls. I was forced daily to consult a job book and there, I had come starkly face to face with the real standards of education which had, supposedly, been a requisite for entry to the establishment. My confidence had not been boosted to have to trawl through such instructions as "Lite out in dinning room", "Sticking draw in my room" and other such gems of mis-communication, to name just two. Were they the cream-of-the-crop?

The thought that some of these people would, within two years or so, be out in the wider community passing on those skills to a generation of young people deserving of much better, used to make me feel downright despondent; and the idea that today those same people are using the power of their numbers combined with good old unionised clout, to try and justify their clamour for exalted salaries by coat-tailing on the talents of their more competent peers, even more so. Separate the coal from the dross and pay them accordingly. As for your kids, just pray that they are lucky enough to score some of the better ones.

Ian Smith

Waverley

