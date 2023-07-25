Letters to Editor: The missing factor in new hospital question

Drawing of possible new hospital foyer.

Among all the blame, excuses and rhetoric surrounding the hospital rebuild, the root cause is seldom touched on. That root cause is lack of money. How can it be that, in a wealthy country with a strong economy, we cannot afford health services and infrastructure that meet our needs?

Take out the cost of Covid and other emergencies, and it is still clear that we do no not collect enough tax to meet the needs of our society.

Well-educated, healthy and well-housed societies provide opportunities for those who value wealth to become wealthy, and there is an implied social contract in operation in such societies as ours. That is, that we should give back to the society that has made us wealthy in proportion to the advantage that we have gained.

The short-term stimulation to economies that lowered taxation brings dissipates as the services and infrastructure that underpin wealth creation decay through lack of investment. This is the fundamental problem with trickle-down economics.

Low-tax societies tend to become moribund in the longer run, but the short-term, political advantages of espousing tax cuts cannot be denied. They appeal, particularly, to those who see themselves as less beholden to the society that produced them than those who see society as a collaborative enterprise.

This is the age old problem of balancing individual and social responsibility but, when we fail to pay tax in proportion to the advantage we have gained from the tax that others have paid, the basic human understanding of fairness is challenged.

Glen Morgan

Halfway Bush

Garage land

Looking at an architect’s drawing of what the new hospital's reception and coffee shop might look like (ODT 14.4.23) I couldn't help wondering if the people of the South wouldn't prefer a clean, warm Skyline garage with a PET scanner to a reconstruction of the Palace of Versailles without one.

Margot Childerstone

Hampden

It’s all evolution

The University of Otago competes on the international stage of tertiary education and research. The need to evolve and adapt to a changing world and societal demands is paramount for its long-term survival and growth in this fiercely competitive market.

Recognising the need for a shift in emphasis as demonstrated by the modified logo, appears to be absolutely appropriate. For me it signifies to the world how the university values its heritage but at the same time embraces the shifts in expectations of the Aotearoa New Zealand community.

A willingness to evolve marks the university as an institution that invests in generational change and not one that is tethered to where it has come from.

Such an astute approach should be seen from both a local and international viewpoint as one emanating from a healthy and forward looking institution.

Mike Morgan

Melbourne

Supermarket profits questioned.

Tweedle-Dum and Tweedle-Dumber (Labour and National) have both announced they will do nothing about grossly excessive profits being taken by the big supermarket chains and their high food prices.

Despite the $3.2 billion excess supermarket profits predicted for the next 20 years, these witless do-nothing parties have opted only to keep a watch on them rather than breaking up these huge chains to enable genuine competitors to enter the market, or subjecting them to more regulation. The supply of food is such a vital component of the national economy and the wellbeing of us all that that supermarkets should be permitted a maximum fair rate of return (say 11%) with any excess taxed at a windfall-profit rate of at least 50% while a progressive break-up of these near-monopolies is rolled out over time.

Obviously we need to vote for neither of the Tweedles if we want to see any such action on the basic costs of living — they need to learn that doing nothing earns no votes.

Denis O’Rourke

Christchurch

Denis O’Rourke is former New Zealand First MP, but is no longer a party member. — Editor

I don’t know the physics of the affair

Labour's proposed curriculum review based on earth science, biodiversity, the food-energy-water nexus and infectious diseases would appear to be focused on a very academic proposal by those with dubious agendas. There appears to be no input from those that employ school leavers.

The saying “you do not know what you do not know” is applicable to those driving the curriculum review. I write about that which I know, engineering, but I am sure applicable to other careers.

There are basic requirements when recruiting school leavers that include knowledge of physics, mathematics and communication skills and attitude and interests.

Entry to a trade requires an understanding of basic physics, for example, force = mass x gravity, (F=Mg), which requires basic algebra and mathematics to conduct a calculation, that is picking the correct formulae, changing position of the letters, using the correct values, then completing the arithmetic with a calculator.

Labour’s proposed science review is irrelevant to, and will limit access to careers in the design and construction of buildings, roads, bridges, structures, water, electricity and communications utilities and manufacturing plus more.

Not all students are going to be world-leading scientists and social engineers

Steve Tilleyshort

East Taieri

[Abridged]

What really matters

Flooding and landslips in South Korea. Unprecedented heatwave in Europe. Scorching heat in Phoenix. And we’re talking about potholes? Get a grip.

Ross Johnston

Pūrākaunui

